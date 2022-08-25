Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    PHOE   IL0007670123

THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-23
40.60 ILS   +3.62%
Phoenix : Investor Presentation - Financial Statements H1.2022

08/25/2022 | 03:18am EDT
2022 Q2

Phoenix Holdings

Financial Review

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or solicitation to receive such offers and is designed solely to offer information as part of the Company's explanations regarding its H1 2022 financial reports.

This presentation includes information regarding the Company's strategic plan for the years 2022-25 as well as forward-looking information as defined in section 32A of the Securities Law 5728-1968.

The realization and/or non-realization of forward-looking information which is stated in the financial reports and this presentation will be affected by risk factors that characterize the activities of the Company and group companies, as detailed in the Company's periodic reports, including changes in economic conditions, capital market in Israel and globally, the development of competition in the segments relevant to the group's activities, regulatory changes, changes in consumer preferences and consumption habits, changes in working assumptions or in the economic models and assumptions, and changes in implementation or execution - that can not be estimated in advance and may not be controlled by the Company. Hence, there is no certainty that the actual results and achievements of the Company in the future will be in accordance with these views and may differ, also substantially, from those presented in this presentation.

Furthermore, the presentation includes data and assessments based on external sources, the contents of which were not independently tested by the Company and therefore the Company is not responsible for their accuracy.

This presentation was drafted for the sake of convenience and needs to be reviewed along side with the Company's public reports, including 2022 Q2 Financial Statements, which contain the complete information about the Company, before making any decision to invest in the Company's securities.

This presentation may include information that is presented differently from the way it was presented in the company's official reports, some information may be presented and/or categorized and/or edited and/or segmented differently from the company's official past reports.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not undertake to update or change the information contained in this presentation.

| 2

Agenda Highlights

Financial Results

Segment Breakdown

Appendix

Glossary

| 3

Phoenix Holdings at a Glance

Leading Israeli financials group

Proven and recognized experience

Distinctive performance

Strong capital position

Broad investment capabilities

TA35 index

Since 2018

70+

Years of activity

17.8%

AUM CAGR

5-year average2

190%

Solvency II Ratio3

361 NISb

AUM

9.8 NISb

Market cap1

AA- / AA+

Holding / Insurance Rating

15.1%

ROE

5-year average2

9.7 NISb

Shareholders' Equity

Top Ranked

in leaderboard for

investments4

  1. As of August 22, 2022
  2. Five-yearperiod (2017-21 end of year for AUM growth, H2/2017-H1/2022 for ROE)
  3. As of December 31, 2021, with transitional measures; includes events post report date of dividend distribution from Phoenix Insurance to Phoenix Holdings, raising Tier 2 capital, and real estate ("Phoeniclass") transfer
  4. Based on average yields over 3 years ended 30.06.2022 in the general plans: #1 out of 5 in Policies (1991-2003), #1 out of 5 in Pension, & #3 out of 10 in Provident Funds

| 4

Israeli Economy: Impact of Global Volatility in H1 2022

Increased volatility in 2022…

Macro trends: Continued GDP growth at 6.8% in Q2 (annualized); increased inflation and interest rates

Capital Markets: Increased volatility with declines in Q2

GDP Growth 2

Percent

8.1%

4.5%

4.4%

4.0%

3.8%

-2.2%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

GDP per Capita 3

Long-Term Savings AUM 4

USD '000

NIS Trillion

Israel

11% CAGR

2.4

51.4

2.0

Germany

50.8

1.6

1.6

1.9

1.4

UK

47.2

Italy

35.5

Spain

30.1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

…but strong long-term trends

Wealth accumulation: Continued AUM contributions despite market volatility

Innovation: Vibrant tech

ecosystem, #1 startups per capital, #1 R&D investment as percent of GDP 1, despite changing market conditions

Inflation 5

Percent

3.1%

0.4%

0.8%

0.6%

2.8%

-0.7%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1/22

Long-Term Yields (10Y) 5

Percent

2.4

2.7

1.8

1.3

1.0

0.9

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1/22

Unemployment 5

Percent

4.2%

4.6%

3.7%

3.6%

3.9%

3.3%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1/22

  1. Israel Securities Authority
  2. Israel Central Bureau of Statistics
  3. World Bank, current USD, 2021
  4. Bank of Israel (2021 figure is an estimate), including life insurance, pension, and provident funds
  5. Bloomberg (inflation for 2022 is actual 6 months not annualized; long-term yields based on Israel 10-year government bond, not CPI-linked for the past 12 months)

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
