Phoenix : Laim and a request for approval as a class action against the Phoenix Insurance

5.12.2021

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. ("The Company")

Re: The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. - Immediate Report

Notice is hereby given that a Claim has been filed in the Tel - Aviv District Court against the Company's subsidiary, The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter: "The Phoenix Insurance"), along with a motion to certify the claim as a class action, (hereinafter collectively: "The Claim").

The matter of the Claim, according to the plaintiff, is that The Phoenix Insurance refused to pay for consultation cost for Ambulatory Health Insurance, while relying upon the existing exceptions clause under the general conditions for the health insurance plans, when, according to the plaintiff, these exceptions do not exist under the Ambulatory Insurance terms, and that The Phoenix Insurance has refrained from proper disclosure in this regard.

The plaintiff noted that the estimate of the cumulative damage to all members of the group, as she claims, is in the amount of NIS 4 million.

At this stage, The Phoenix Insurance is studying the details of the Claim, and therefore the chances of its approval as a class action cannot be assessed, and if it is approved, the chances of its success cannot be assessed.

