Phoenix : Midroog Monitoring Report - November 2021

the decrease in intangible assets (DAC and goodwill), which would support the reduced capital requirements.

In our baseline scenario for 2021-2022 for the entire insurance sector, we expect the challenging business environment to continue casting shadows over the sector, and in particular over revenue growth potential. We further believe that the sector would continue to be impacted by the low interest rate environment and by inflationary pressures, along with continued volatility in the capital market and exposure to regulatory load, which promotes competition and creates additional costs in some segments, with continued competitive pressures for some of the products. On the other hand, these effects would be offset to some extent by high growth rates over the next two years; According to the Bank of Israel forecast, GDP growth is expected to reach 7.0% and 5.5% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Under this scenario, we expect the Company to maintain its business positioning, while increasing earned premiums at an annual rate of 1.5%-3.5% in 2021-2022; the growth engines would be life and non-life insurance, in accordance with the Company's strategic plan focused on growth and profitable products in terms of return on equity. Under this scenario, we expect the Company to maintain good profitability for the sector; this assumption is based on our assessment whereby the Company would continue to operate in conformity with the strategic plan, with obvious results, and should also be supported by improved operating efficiency and re-organization of the Company in 2020. Moreover, in view of the COVID crisis and the global climate crisis, which negatively impact global re-insurers, there may be adjustments made to agreements with those re-insurers, which may result in stricter policy in the market and in higher tariffs. In view of the foregoing, Company margins are expected to be appropriate for the rating and favorable compared to the peer group, with ROC and ROA ratios expected to range between 7.0%-11.0% and between 0.6%-1.0%, respectively, within the forecast range. This forecast still includes an element of uncertainty, due to materialization of a risk event, such as the COVID outbreak in Israel in 2020, the long-term efficacy of vaccinations against this virus, its impact on economic activity in the local market and increased volatility in capital markets.

Rating outlook

The Stable rating outlook reflects our assessment, whereby the Company's financial profile and key data would be maintained within the range of Midroog's baseline scenario. The forecast range still includes an element of uncertainty, due to materialization of a risk event, such as the COVID outbreak in Israel in 2020, the long-term efficacy of vaccinations against this virus, its impact on economic activity in the local market and increased volatility in capital markets.