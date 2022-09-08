Phoenix : Q2, 2022 financial report - translated version

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Members of the Board
Benjamin Gabbay - Chairman
Ben Langworthy
Dr. Ehud Shapira (Independent Director)
Eliezer Yones
Rachel Levine (External Director)
Rick Kaplan
Roger Abravanel
Zhak Cohen
Table of Contents
Part 1 Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs
Part 2 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Part 3 Standalone Financial Data from the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Attributed to the Company
Part 4 Report on the Effectiveness of Internal Control over Financial Reporting and Disclosure
Part 5 Statements Regarding Controls and Procedures in respect of Disclosure in the Financial Statements of The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
Part 1
Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs
Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs as of June 30, 2022
Table of Contents
-
The Group's Structure, its Areas of Activity, and Developments Therein………….….2
-
Description of the Business Environment……………………………………………………..8
-
Developments in the Macroeconomic Environment……………………………………….19
|
4.
|
Business Targets and Strategy………..………………………………………………………..21
|
5.
|
The Board of Directors' Explanations for the State of the Corporation's ..Business 23
|
6.
|
Disclosure on Exposure to, and Management of, Market risks................................
|
56
-
Linkage balance………………………………………………………………...……...…………..57
-
Corporate Governance Aspects………………………………………………………..........…60
|
9.
|
Disclosure Provisions Relating to the Corporation's Financial Reporting………...…62
|
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
|
1-1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.