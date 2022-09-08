Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOE   IL0007670123

THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.

(PHOE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-06
38.40 ILS   -1.03%
08/25PHOENIX : Shelf Prospectus from 24 August, 2022
PU
08/25PHOENIX : Investor Presentation - Financial Statements H1.2022
PU
08/07PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix : Q2, 2022 financial report - translated version

09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Members of the Board

Benjamin Gabbay - Chairman

Ben Langworthy

Dr. Ehud Shapira (Independent Director)

Eliezer Yones

Rachel Levine (External Director)

Rick Kaplan

Roger Abravanel

Zhak Cohen

Table of Contents

Part 1 Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs

Part 2 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Part 3 Standalone Financial Data from the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Attributed to the Company

Part 4 Report on the Effectiveness of Internal Control over Financial Reporting and Disclosure

Part 5 Statements Regarding Controls and Procedures in respect of Disclosure in the Financial Statements of The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.

Part 1

Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs

Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs as of June 30, 2022

Table of Contents

  1. The Group's Structure, its Areas of Activity, and Developments Therein………….….2
  2. Description of the Business Environment……………………………………………………..8
  3. Developments in the Macroeconomic Environment……………………………………….19

4.

Business Targets and Strategy………..………………………………………………………..21

5.

The Board of Directors' Explanations for the State of the Corporation's ..Business 23

6.

Disclosure on Exposure to, and Management of, Market risks................................

56

  1. Linkage balance………………………………………………………………...……...…………..57
  2. Corporate Governance Aspects………………………………………………………..........…60

9.

Disclosure Provisions Relating to the Corporation's Financial Reporting………...…62

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

1-1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
08/25PHOENIX : Shelf Prospectus from 24 August, 2022
PU
08/25PHOENIX : Investor Presentation - Financial Statements H1.2022
PU
08/07PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
07/20An unknown buyer acquired an unknown minority stake in Gama Management and Clearing Ltd..
CI
06/29PHOENIX : Convening of an Annual General Assembly on August 4th 2022
PU
06/21LEONARDO DRS, INC. ENTERED INTO A DE : Rada).
CI
06/14PHOENIX : 2022 Q1 financial report - translated version
PU
06/14The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/31PHOENIX : Immidiate Report
PU
05/31Air Doctor Ltd. announced that it has received $20 Million funding from Lightspeed Ven..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1 032 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 9 644 M 2 811 M 2 811 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,40 ILS
Average target price 46,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eyal Ben Simon Chief Executive Officer
Eli Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Benny Gabbay Director
Ron Shvili EVP, Head-Technology, IT & Innovation Division
Haggai Schreiber Chief Investments Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD.-4.55%2 811
AXA-9.41%54 382
METLIFE, INC.5.89%52 778
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.23%38 458
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.51%35 630
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.68%32 426