To publish its 2021 Q3 financial reports and conferance call on November 30, 2021

Notice of the date of 2021 third quarter financial results publication and conference call details

To: To: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Israel Securities Authority 2 Ahuzat Bayit Street 22 Kanfei Nesharim Street Tel Aviv Jerusalem

Dear Sir or Madam,

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") will release its 2021 third quarter financial reports (hereinafter the "Financial Reports"). The Financial Reports will be available to view on the Company's website at https://investor-relations.fnx.co.il the Israel Securities Authority reporting website and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website.

On the same day, at 1pm (Israel time), the Company will hold a conference call in Hebrew to discuss its financial results. The link to the conference call is below:

https://fnx-co-il.zoom.us/j/85109330916

Also on that day, at 5pm (Israel) / 3pm (UK) / 10am (EST), the Company will hold a conference call in English to discuss its financial results. The link to the conference call is below:

https://fnx-co-il.zoom.us/j/81883700152

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Reports on the Company's website at https://investor-relations.fnx.co.il, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website. Archived recordings of the conference calls will be available on the Company's website the following business day.

The conference calls do not replace the need to review the latest periodic reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968.

Sincerely,

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

By Eli Schwartz, CFO