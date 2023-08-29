10. Recommendations and resolutions of the directors in connection with the distribution of the dividend pursuant to Regulation 37(a)(1) of the Securities' (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730 - 1970:

According to the Company's financial statements as of June 30, 2023, the profit that can be divided according to the provisions of the Companies Law, 5769-1999 (the "Companies Law"), is amounted to NIS 7.8 billion, thus the distribution complies with the "profit criterion" as defined in the Companies Law.

For the purpose of examining the Company's compliance with the "the ability to meet liabilities criterion" as defined in the Companies Law, the Company has ensured that the distribution of the dividend does not prevent the Company from being able to meet its existing and expected liabilities, when their due date arrives.

The Company's BOD believes, after examining the effect of the distribution on: The financial condition of the Company; Its expected cash flow; Its capital structure; The state of the Company's liquidity and compliance with existing financial criteria, that there is nothing in the making of the distribution to adversely affect the Company.

It should be noted that the BOD's resolution is based, inter alia, on the distribution of dividends from the subsidiaries to the Company. In this regard, it should be noted that the BOD of the subsidiary, The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., decided on August 23, 2023, to distribute a dividend of approximately NIS 350 million. The decision was made without detracting from the long-term dividend policy of the Phoenix Insurance and given the extent of the surplus which available for distribution, the solvency ratio of the Phoenix Insurance and the fact that it considered as a one-time dividend that is higher than the distribution policy. In addition, the Phoenix Insurance BOD has decided to update the minimum solvency target without TMTP from 111% to 115% as from 30.06.2023.

In accordance with the aforesaid, the BOD has determined that the distribution is in accordance with the distribution tests set forth in the Companies Law, and in the opinion of the Company's BOD, the distribution of the dividend does not have a negative effect on the Company's financial position.

The BOD also determined that the distribution of the dividend distribution complies with the dividend distribution policy set by the Company which states that the Company shall distribute an annual dividend at a minimum rate of 30% of the Company's distributable comprehensive income as per its financial statements for relevant year.

