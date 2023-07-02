-Convenience Translation Only
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
(The "Company")
Outline and Immediate Report
According to the Securities Regulations (Details of an Outline of an Offer of Securities to Employees), 5760-2000 ("Outline Regulations"), and immediate reporting of a material private offer and an immaterial private offer, according to the Securities Regulations (Private Offering of Securities in a Listed Company), 5760-2000 ("Private Offering Regulations") and Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970 ("Reports' Regulations"),
of
Up to 3,196,588 options, not listed for trade that can be exercised for up to 3,196,588 ordinary shares of NIS 1.00 par value each, subject to adjustments as set forth in this Outline1, which are registered in the name of the Company, which are offered, without monetary consideration in cash (hereinafter: "the Options"), to the CEO of the Company, to 7 officers and employees of the Company and to 131 employees and officers of companies controlled by the Company and to 3 service providers (all together, "the Offerees"), from which 57,190 Options are offered to the CEO of the Company and up to 3,139, 398 Options are offered to the other Offerees, as detailed in this Outline below;
Outline date: 28 June, 2023
1 In practice, no allotments of the full shares arising from them will be allocated to the Offerees who will exercise the Options, but only shares in an amount that reflects the amount of the monetary benefit inherent in the Options, as specified in Section 2.8 of this Outline.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1- Introduction ………………………………………………………………………………….………..… 4
- The Options Offered ……………………………………………………………………………,…………… 4
- The Offerees …………………………………………………………………………………….…………..… 4
- The Options Plan and Allotment to the Trustee in the Capital Gains Track …………………,……….... 4
- Compensation Policy ………………………………………………………………………………,………... 5
- Permits and Approvals ……………………………………………………………………………,………... 5
- Period of Grant of the Options according to the Outline and Authority of the Securities Authority….. 5Chapter 2- Offer Details and Offered Securities ………………………………………………………………….. 6
- Details of the Securities Offered and Offerees ……………………………………………………….….… 6
- Listing for Trade on the Stock Exchange and the Rights of the Exercise Shares ………………………. 6
- The Vesting Period, the Exercise Period, the Vesting and Execution Conditions and the Period of Exercise of the Options ……………………………………………………………………………………... 7
- The Exercise Price in respect of the Options Granted …………………………………………………..... 9
- Reducing the Exercise Price ………………………………………………………………………………... 9
- Issuance Letter …………………………………………………………………………………………….. 9
- Exercise of the Option and Termination of the Transaction or Contract with the Company ….……... 9
- Net Exercise ………………………………………………………………………………………………..., 11
- Expiration of Options …………………………………………………………………………………….... 13
- Adjustments ………………………………………………………………………………………………... 13
- Limiting the Transferability of Options and/or Shares and Deferring Payment of "Variable Components" ………………………………………………………………………………………….…….15
- The Tax Implications of the Allotment of Options, their Exercise for Shares and the Sale of the Exercise Shares ………………………………………………………………………………………………….……15
Chapter 3- The Rights Attached the Company's Shares ………...……………………………………………. 17
Chapter 4- Additional Details ………………………………………………………………………………..…. 17
- Details about the Company's Share Prices ……….…………………………………………….…. 17
- The Economic Value of the Options according to this Outline ……………………………………...…17
- Company Share Prices on the Stock Exchange ………………………………………………………... 18
- The Consideration for the Options and the Exercise Price ………………………………………..….. 18
- Agreements regarding the Purchase or Sale of the Company's Securities or regarding the Voting Rights
2
therein ………………………………………..…………………………………………………….…… 18
- Prevention and/or Restrictions on the Execution of Actions in Options and Exercise Shares ……. 18
- Reference to Financial Statements and Immediate Reports and Review of Documents ……...…... 19
- Additional Details regarding a Material Private Offering of Securities to the Company's CEO..... 19
- Details of the Company's Representatives regarding the handling of this Outline ……………….. 21
3
Chapter 1 - Introduction
- The Options Offered- According to this Outline, the CEO is offered, together with up to 138 additional Offerees who are officers of the Company and officers and employees of subsidiaries and companies under the control of the Company and to 3 service providers to the Company, up to 3,196,588 Options, not listed for trading, without monetary consideration in cash (offered for work or service of the Offerees to the Company [or to companies under their control] or for services provided to it by them, as they may be) and exercisable up to 3,196,588 ordinary shares registered in the name, of 1.00 NIS nominal value of the Company each ("Company Shares"), out of which, 57,190 Options to the CEO of the Company, 270,952 Options to officers of the Company 2,791,705Options to employees of the Company and to employees and officers in companies under the control of the Company, and 76,741 to 3 service providers to the Company, and all are subject to the adjustments set forth in Section 2.10 below and to all other terms of the Plan (as defined below) and the terms of the Options set forth in Chapter 2 of the Outline.
In a theoretical assumption of the exercise of the full Options that can be allotted according to this Outline, the shares that will be formed as a result of the exercise of all the Options will constitute immediately after their exercise and taking into account the issued and paid-up capital of the Company as it is today, approximately 0.37% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company and approximately 0.37% of the voting rights therein (and approximately 0.36%% and approximately 0.36%, respectively, in full dilution2), of these, the Options for the CEO constitute approximately 0.01% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company and approximately 0.01% of the voting rights therein (and approximately 0.01% and approximately 0.01% respectively, in full dilution). In practice, no allotments will be allocated to the Offerees who exercise the Options arising from them, but only shares in an amount that reflects the amount of the monetary benefit inherent in the Options, as specified in Section 2.8 of this Outline.
- The Offerees- The Offerees according to this Outline and report are the CEO of the Company, 7officers of the Company, 10officers of companies controlled by the Company, and 121 employees who are not officers of the Company and the companies under its control and 3 service providers to the Company. All Offerees under this Outline are employees who have an employee-employer relationship3 between them or the companies under its control, except 3 service providers who do not have an employee-employer relationship.
The Offerees are not stakeholders, as defined in the Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law") by virtue of their holdings in the Company being allocated and will not become such stakeholders after the allotment of the shares resulting from the exercise of the Options (except for the CEO of the Company who is a stakeholder by virtue of his position). The Offerees are not an "interested party" in the Company (as the term is defined in Section 207(5) of the Companies Law) and will not become an "interested party" in the Company following the allotment. In addition, the Offerees do not constitute an "employee who is a stakeholder" as the term is defined in the TASE Regulations.
- The Options Plan and Allotment to the Trustee in the Capital Gains Track- On December 27th, 2018, the Company's BOD decided to adopt an Options Plan under which employees, officers, directors, and consultants in the Company, without cash consideration, will be allotted unlisted options for the purchase of
- In the holding calculations the following were not taken into account within the framework of the issued share capital of the Company - 5,728,752 treasury shares in accordance with the Companies Law, which are held by the Company as of June 28, 2023.
- For the purposes of this Outline, "control" - as defined in Section 1 of the Securities Law.
4
ordinary shares of the Company ("the Options Plan" or "the Plan"4). The Options Plan allows for the granting of Options to Offerees within the framework of this Outline, inter alia, subject to the conditions set forth in the Capital Gains Track in Section 102(b)(3) of the Income Tax Ordinance [New Version], 5721-1961 ("Income Tax Ordinance" or "the Ordinance") and subject to Section 3(i) of the Income Tax Ordinance. The Options that will be granted to the Offerees in accordance with the Capital Gains Track in Section 102 of the Income Tax Ordinance, as well as the exercise shares and rights that will be derived from them, will be deposited for them in trust with a Trustee5, who will hold them in trust for periods specified in Section 102 of the Ordinance ("Section 102", "Capital Gains Track" and "the Trustee"), under the conditions set forth below. The Company filed the Plan with the Israeli Tax Authority on January 3rd, 2019, in accordance to the instructions of the Capital Gains Track and will allocate the Options accordingly.
The Options that will be assigned to Offerees who are not employees of the Company (that is, service providers), will be allocated in accordance with the provisions of Section 3(i) of the Ordinance and may also be held by the Trustee.
- Compensation Policy- The allocation of Options according to the Outline to Offerees who are not officers of the Company is in accordance with the Company's Compensation Policy regarding its officers (hereinafter: "the Compensation Policy") and is consistent with it. For details on the Compensation Policy amended and approved on January 5, 2023, see the meeting convening report dated November 30, 2022 (reference No.: 2022- 01-115548) (the "Compensation Policy"), which is presented here by way of reference.
- Permits and Approvals- The allocation of Options to Offerees offered in accordance with the terms of this Outline is subject to the receipt of the cumulative approvals listed below, the full existence of which is a prerequisite and necessary condition for the allocation to the Offerees:
- Approvals of the relevant organs in the Company as required by law. On June 27, 2023 after receiving approval from the Company's Compensation Committee dated June 25, 2023 (regarding the officers of the Company, the Company's BOD approved the allotment of the detailed Options under the conditions set forth in Section 2 below to the Offerees and accordingly the publication of this Outline ("BOD Decision"). Allotment of Options to the Company's CEO is also subject to the approval of the general meeting of the Company's shareholders. For more details, see the immediate report that is published at the same time this report is submitted, for the convening of a general meeting of the Company, whose agenda includes, inter alia, approval of the granting of Options to the Company's CEO.
- Approval of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("theTASE") for the listing for trade of the shares which will result from the exercise of the Options (hereinafter: "theExercise Shares") offered in accordance with this Outline and Report.
The Company intends to act to obtain the approval of the aforesaid TASE shortly after the publication of this Outline.
- Period of Grant of the Options according to the Outline and Authority of the Securities Authority
- The Plan was amended on September 15th, 2020 to allow the Company to make use of treasury shares that it will hold when exercising the Options under the Plan.
- It is hereby clarified that wherever there is a reference to the granting of the Exercise Shares to the Offeree or Trustee on his behalf, as the case may be, the intention is to register the shares for the benefit of the Offeree or the Trustee, as the case may be, with a stock exchange member, in such a way that those shares will be registered in the register of shareholders of the Company in the name of the Nominee Company
(as of the date of this Outline, a company for listings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.).
5
