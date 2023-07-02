-Convenience Translation Only

The Hebrew immediate report is the binding report-

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

(The "Company")

Outline and Immediate Report

According to the Securities Regulations (Details of an Outline of an Offer of Securities to Employees), 5760-2000 ("Outline Regulations"), and immediate reporting of a material private offer and an immaterial private offer, according to the Securities Regulations (Private Offering of Securities in a Listed Company), 5760-2000 ("Private Offering Regulations") and Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970 ("Reports' Regulations"),

of

Up to 3,196,588 options, not listed for trade that can be exercised for up to 3,196,588 ordinary shares of NIS 1.00 par value each, subject to adjustments as set forth in this Outline1, which are registered in the name of the Company, which are offered, without monetary consideration in cash (hereinafter: "the Options"), to the CEO of the Company, to 7 officers and employees of the Company and to 131 employees and officers of companies controlled by the Company and to 3 service providers (all together, "the Offerees"), from which 57,190 Options are offered to the CEO of the Company and up to 3,139, 398 Options are offered to the other Offerees, as detailed in this Outline below;

Outline date: 28 June, 2023