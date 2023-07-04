28 June, 2023 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. ("The Company") To: To: The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Israel Securities Authority 2 Achuzat Bayit Street 22 Kanfei Nesharim Street Tel-Aviv Jerusalem Re:Immediate Report on Convening a Special General Assembly for the Company's Shareholders In accordance with the Companies Law, 5759-1999(the "Companies Law"), with the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970(the"Reports' Regulations"), and with the Companies (Notice and Ad on General Assembly and Type Assembly in a Public Company and Adding a Topic to the Agenda) Regulations, 5760-2000(the "Notice and Ad Regulations"), a notice is hereby given concerning the convening of a Special General Assembly of the Company's Shareholders (the"Assembly"or the"General Assembly"), which shall convene on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 17:00, at the Company's Headquarters located at 53 HaShalom Road, Giv'atayim, 20th floor ("Company's Headquarters"), for the purpose of making decisions on the topics on the agenda, as detailed below: 1. The topics on the agenda and the wording of the proposed decisions: 1.1. Topic No. 1 on the agenda: Updating the Company's Remuneration Policy 1.1.1. General On October 22, 2020, the Company's General Assembly approved a Remuneration Policy for Company officials for a period of three (3) years, as of January 1, 2021, after discussions held in the Compensation Committee and the Company's BOD prior to the convening of the aforementioned Assembly, in which, inter alia, the appropriate compensation cap for the Company's office holders were examined and set forth (among other things, based on a comparison work conducted by an external party independent of the Company who examined caps of companies selected for the purpose of comparison in accordance with the set of characteristics of their activity - branch of activity, market value, scope of revenues and operational complexity). Thereafter, on January 5, 2023, the Company's General Assembly approved an amendment to the aforementioned Remuneration Policy, the main point of which is providing the possibility of granting equity based compensation to Company officials in the companies held by the Company, directly or indirectly, in addition to the possibility to grant an equity based compensation for the Company's shares ("Existing Remuneration Policy"). Following discussions held at the meetings of the Compensation Committee and the Company's BOD on June 25 and 27, 2023, respectively, in which a discussion was held to consider updating the Existing Remuneration Policy, so that it will be possible to grant equity based compensation to the directors of the Company, and in particular to the Chairperson of the Company's BOD, in respect of positions they play in the Group's companies which are not subject to supervision by the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority (as specified in section 1.1.2 below), the Compensation Committee and the Company's BOD (respectively) approved, unanimously, the update of the Existing

-2- Remuneration Policy (subject to the approval of the General Assembly, subject of this report), in the version attached as Appendix Ato this Report (the "Updated Remuneration Policy")1. The changes in the Compensation Policy as stated in this section 1.1 (subject to the approval by the General Assembly), shall be in effect from the date of approval of the aforementioned Assembly. Highlights of the update in relation to the Existing Remuneration Policy 2 Section 10.2 of the Updated Remuneration Policy - Adding the option of granting a variable compensation to a serving director of the Company which is held by the Company, directly or indirectly (in this section 1.1.2: "Related Company" ), from that Related Company, in respect of his role therein; Section 10.2.1 of the Updated Remuneration Policy - Adding the option for variable compensation to the Chairperson of the BOD, including equity based compensation (as specified in section 15 of the Updated Remuneration Policy), in a Related Company in which he serves and for a tenure in a Related Company as mentioned above, all subject to the provisions of the applicable law; Section 15 of the Updated Remuneration Policy - The option of tying the indices for the purpose of granting equity based compensation to the shares of a Related Company, also for the performance of the Related Company. Summary of the considerations and reasons for approving the Updated Remuneration Policy, as stated in the Compensation Committee and the Company's BOD The Compensation Committee and the BOD believe that there is great importance in tying the compensation of the Company's officers (including directors, and among them the Chairperson of the BOD), to the long-term success of the Company's Related Companies in which the officers play a role and/or have an influence on the course of their business. Tying the performance of the officers and the performance of the Related Companies in such cases will assist in the business promotion and maximizing the value of the Related Companies, something that is expected to maximize the value of the Company's share, and therefore it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. In addition, a good way to tie the performance of the officers with the performance of the Related Companies is through the granting of variable compensation and equity based compensation. The Compensation Committee and the BOD believe that variable equity based compensation in Related Companies is an acceptable and appropriate tool, which ties the performance of the companies in which the directors serve and the compensation of the directors. The Compensation Committee and the BOD stated The attached Updated Remuneration Policy is in Track Changes in order to reflect the changes made compared to the Existing Compensation Policy. It is hereby clarified that updating the Compensation Policy does not constitute an extension of the validity of the Existing Compensation Policy, and this will require approval in accordance with the provisions of the law, at the end of three (3) years from the date of its first approval as stated above. It shall also be clarified that insofar as the update to the Compensation Policy is not approved by the General Assembly, the Existing Compensation Policy will continue to be in effect until its expiration date. It is hereby emphasized that the detail in this section below constitutes a general description of the main essential changes, and it does not exhaust all the changes made in the Updated Remuneration Policy, and these are detailed in the Updated Remuneration Policy attached as Appendix A to this Report.

-3- in their reasons that the granting of equity based compensation to the directors in accordance with the Compensation Policy is expected to be due to a tenure in companies that are not supervised by the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority. The Compensation Committee and the BOD stated that the equity based compensation, insofar as it is granted, will be limited in scope, in light of the fact that it will be subject in its terms to the caps and limitations in the Updated Remuneration Policy of the Company, in the instructions of the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority's circulars, and in the Compensation of Officers of Financial Corporations Law (Special Approval and Non Allowance of Expenses for Tax Purposes for Irregular Compensation), 5776-2016 ( "Compensation of Officers in Financial Corporations Law" ). Accordingly, the equity based compensation will be performance dependent and subject to spread, deferral, restitution and forfeiture arrangements. For other related reasons, see also reasons in connection with the granting of variable equity based compensation to the Company's CEO and the Chairperson of the Company's BOD, as specified in sections 1.2.5 and 1.3.7 below. 1.1.4. The wording of the proposed decision: "Approve the proposed update to the Company's compensation policy, in the version attached as Appendix Ato this convention report, effective from the date of approval of the General Assembly". 1.2. Topic No. 2 on the agenda: Grant of options(non-tradable)to the CEO of the Company, Mr. Eyal Ben Simon Mr. Eyal Ben Simon serves as the CEO of the Company as of June 2019 (and as CEO of The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("The Phoenix Insurance"), as of May 2019), and the terms of his tenure and employment were approved by the Company's General Assembly on October 22, 2020, and detailed in Note 42.b.5 to the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2022, as published on March 23, 2023, as part of the 2022 Company's Periodic Report (Reference No.: 2023-01-026428) ("2022 Company's Periodic Report"). As part of Mr. Simon's positions and in addition to his tenure as CEO of the Company and The Phoenix Insurance, Mr. Simon also holds other positions in companies controlled by the Company, and among them also as a director at The Phoenix Investment House Ltd., a private subsidiary of the Company which is (indirectly) held by it at a rate of 88.4% ("The Phoenix Investment House")3. Against the background of the Company's intention to grant (non-tradable) options of the Company to various employees and officers of the Company as stated below, and following the examination conducted in the Company regarding the option of granting equity based compensation in companies controlled by the Company by those companies to Company officials who hold a position and/or contribute to those companies, it was decided, inter alia, to bring to the approval of the General Assembly: (A) Grant of (non-tradable) options to Mr. Ben Simon at The Phoenix Investment House as specified in section 1.2.1 below; and (B) Grant of (non-tradable) options to Mr. Ben Simon in the Company as specified in section 1.2.2 below4. For details about the holding in The Phoenix Investment House Ltd., see sections 1.2 and 2.5.1.2 in Part A of the 2022 Company's Periodic Report. In this context, it should be noted that on June 27, 2023, the Company's BOD approved, after receiving approval from the Company's Compensation Committee, grant of (non-tradable) options of the Company to various offerees who are employees and managers at different levels, including Company officers, including to Mr. Ben Simon, through an Outline and

-4- The aforementioned grant of options complies with the instructions of the "Updated Remuneration Policy". It is hereby emphasized that apart from the grants proposed above, there will be no change in the conditions of Mr. Ben Simon's tenure and employment. The aforementioned options will be granted, insofar as they are granted, in accordance with the compensation plan for the grant of options of the Company, which was adopted by the Company's BOD on December 27, 2018 ("2018 Plan") and according to the Equity Based Compensation Plan, which was adopted in The Phoenix Investment House by the BOD of The Phoenix Investment House on March 14, 2023 ("The Phoenix Investment House Equity Based Compensation Plan"), as applicable. Prior to the publication of the report, the option grants mentioned in section 1.2 were approved (unanimously) for Mr. Ben Simon in the Company's Compensation Committee at its meeting of June 25, 2023, and in the Company's BOD at its meeting of June 27, 2023. The main terms of the(non-tradable)options offered to Mr. Ben Simon and their amount, which are brought for the approval of the General Assembly, are as following: 1.2.1. The(non-tradable)options for The Phoenix Investment House shares 78,771 options (non-tradable) of The Phoenix Investment House, exercisable for up to 78,771 ordinary shares of The Phoenix Investment House, listed on the name of, with a nominal value of NIS 1.00 each, which are, as of the date of the report (on the theoretical assumption of full exercise of the options and without taking into account realization through the 'net realization' mechanism) about 0.39% of the issued and paid-up share capital of The Phoenix Investment House (and about 0.2% in full dilution). The aforementioned options are offered to Mr. Ben Simon as part of his tenure as director of The Phoenix Investment House and as part of the conditions of his tenure and employment therein (and without monetary compensation in cash on his part). The options are offered in accordance with the Equity Based Compensation Plan of The Phoenix Investment House and in accordance with the capital gain track set forth in section 102(b)(2) to the Income Tax Ordinance [New Version], 5771-1961 ( "The Ordinance" ). The options that will be granted to Mr. Ben Simon will be deposited for him in trust with a trustee, who will hold them in trust for the periods specified in section 102 of the Ordinance. Summary of vesting conditions in The Phoenix Investment House Time-dependent vesting - The options that will be granted to Mr. Ben Simon will be vested in installments, as detailed below: (1) Half of the options will be vested and exercisable as of April 1, 2025; (2) A quarter of the options will be vested and exercisable as of April 1, 2026; and (3) A quarter of the options will be vested and exercisable as of April 1, 2027. Performance dependent vesting - Each portion of options will vest after the time-dependent vesting, provided that at that time the Company will meet a minimum profit before tax target set forth by the BOD of The Phoenix Investment House (as will be presented in the consolidated annual financial report of a substantial private offer which are published simultaneously with this Convention Report (or any corrections/supplements to the aforementioned Report, insofar as they are published) (the "Outline").