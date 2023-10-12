Immediate Report regarding the Formation of Treasury Shares in the Issued Share Capital of the Corporation, a Change in their Number or in the Identity of the Holder

Regulation 31(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970 Regulation 33(a) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970

This change should not be reported in Form T-76 as well