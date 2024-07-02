Immediate Report regarding the Formation of Treasury Shares in the Issued Share Capital of the Corporation, a Change in their Number or in the Identity of the Holder
Regulation 31(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970 Regulation 33(a) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 5730-1970
We hereby confirm that
On 30/06/2024
There has been a change in
the number of treasury shares in the corporation's capital
Name of holder of Treasury Shares
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Name of holder in English
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Type of identification number: Number at the Registrar of Companies in Israel
ID number: 520017450
Holder type: The reporting corporation
Citizenship / Country of incorporation or registration: Incorporated in Israel
The securities registration number on the Stock Exchange: The Phoenix (767012) 767012
Name of Share: The Phoenix
The essence of the change: An increase due to purchases in the Stock Exchange
Date of transaction: 30/06/2024
Transaction rate in NIS: 34.24
Nominal value of total securities in NIS: 1
The total amount of the consideration calculated in NIS 513,600
The number of treasury shares held by the holder prior to the change was: 9,686,918
Number of shares subject to change: +15,000
The number of treasury shares held by the holder after the change is: 9,701,918
The rate of share capital issued in the corporation, held after the change by the holder of the dormant shares is: 3.72%
Have the shares been purchased in accordance with an acquisition plan approved by the Company: Yes
Cumulative implementation rate of the plan after the change: 58.11%
Date of reporting the acquisition plan: 31/01/2024
The Corporation's Inventory Treasury Shares
Name of Share: Phoenix 1 NIS Securities registration number: 767012
Number of shares in registered capital: 300,000,000
Number of shares in issued and paid-up capital: 260,930,166
Number of treasury shares under Section 308 or for the purpose of an ATM plan: 9,701,918
Number of shares without rights under Section 333 (a): 0
Number of shares without rights under Section 340: 0
Number of shares without rights under Section 181: 0
Total of non-voting's right and non-capital shares' right: 9,701,918
% of shares without rights from issued and paid-up capital: 3.72
Number of treasury shares under Section 309(b) ("Subsidiary Treasury Shares"): 31 (Excluding shares held by a subsidiary under Section 369 which were acquired before February 2000 and have full 31voting and capital rights)
Number of shares without voting rights under Section 333(b): 0
-
of shares without voting rights but with capital rights out of the total capital issued from this paper: 0.0 Number of shares for voting rights' calculation: 251,228,217
Number of shares for capital rights' calculation: 251,228,248
