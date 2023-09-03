Research Update: Israel-Based The Phoenix Insurance Co. Assigned 'A-' Ratings; Outlook Stable

We assume Phoenix's investment in the non-life sector will yield substantial premium growth

by 2025. Profitability remains Phoenix's key target, with an expected 12%-15% return on equity (RoE) from all lines of business, as per the strategic plan. Although non-life premiums increased 15% in 2022, 10% of the growth stemmed from higher rates. Phoenix outperforms the industry in the P/C segment with a four-year average of 85% compared with the 91% industry average.

Phoenix has been shifting the focus of its life business toward lower-volatility,short-term, and capital light products. The company sells these products directly through its Smart arm, through the agency channel and generate earnings through fees. Higher interest rates more than offset the investment hit in 2022.

Similar to its local peers, Phoenix operates in four major lines of health insurance: short-term (ST) and long-term (LT) health insurance (about 60% of premiums) and group long-term care (LTC), and personal LTC. Historically the ST and LT health lines have shown sound profitability with a loss ratio consistently below 60%. The LTC business is in run-off, and we assume this will take about 35 years to complete. Last year saw a return to underwriting profit, but the decisive factor in the result was the rising interest rates in Israel, which reduced required reserves.

Considering Phoenix's average RoE of approximately 15% on average over the past five years, we anticipate that Phoenix will continue to perform strongly over the coming two years. The

company has diverse lines of business, and we think its investments in technological capabilities and exploitation of internal synergies will underpin its ongoing growth. In accordance with this strategic plan, we expect Phoenix to demonstrate an annual increase of 2%-3% in premiums and a decrease in the rate of expenses.

Phoenix is endeavoring to increase its cashflows from non-insurance operations (about 40% of total profit in 2022) through acquisitions and organic growth. It is currently the largest

asset manager in Israel. The growth in non-insurance operations contributes to the group's business diversification and strengthens its competitive position and business profile.

In our opinion, Phoenix's capital base has remained resilient despite the pandemic-induced

slowdown and challenging market conditions over the past few years. We see the company's resilience whether measuring with our own models or a regulatory solvency basis. Although the company's stated goal is to maintain a Solvency II coverage ratio of170%-150%,the ratio stood at 211% in December 2022, 190% in 2021, and 192% in 2020. We estimate that the company will continue to maintain a solid capital base, and our assessment of the capital and expectations for future growth consider the company's current dividend policy of distributing 50% of the group's total profit.

Government obligations are about 46% of invested assets, and total investment in bonds (government and corporate) is 56%. Other investments include equities and investment funds (15%), real estate (8%), and direct corporate lending (14%). We regard these investments as well diversified among sectors and obligors.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, over the coming 18-24 months, Phoenix will maintain its leading business position. Our view is based on the company's diversified business model and sound profitability, supporting its capital growth. At the same time, we believe its capital adequacy will strengthen and remain adequate in relation to balance sheet risks.