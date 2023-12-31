The Phoenix Insurance
Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009)
Ltd.
..................................................................................................................................
December 27, 2023
Rating Affirmation
'ilAAA' Issuer Rating On Phoenix Insurance Company, 'ilAA' Issuer Rating On Phoenix Holdings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
Primary Credit Analyst:
Mark Nicholson, London, 44-20-7176-7991mark.nicholson@spglobal.com
Additional Contact:
Matan Benjamin, 972-3-753916matan.benjamin@spglobal.com
Please note that this translation was made for convenience purposes and for the company's use only and under no circumstances shall obligate S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. The translation has no legal status and S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. does not assume any responsibility whatsoever as to its accuracy and is not bound by its contents. In the case of any discrepancy with the official Hebrew version published on December 27, 2023, the Hebrew version shall apply.
Table of Contents
1 | December 27, 2023
Rating Affirmation
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
..........................................................................4
2 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
Rating Affirmation
'ilAAA' Issuer Rating On Phoenix Insurance Company, 'ilAA' Issuer Rating On Phoenix Holdings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
Overview
- The war between Israel and Hamas could have adverse effects on the Israeli economy in general and on The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. ("Phoenix Insurance" or "the Company") in particular, especially if the war continues and expands. However, we estimate that the war will not have a material impact on the Company's performance, as damages and losses directly related to the war will be covered by the government program, and the Company also has catastrophe reinsurance programs that are expected to limit the effect on its capital.
- Following the publication of S&P Global Ratings' revised methodology for assessing insurers' risk- adjusted capital on November 16, 2023, there has been an improvement in our assessment of the Company's financial profile.
- We are hereby affirming our 'ilAAA' rating on Phoenix Insurance Ltd.
- The stable outlook reflects our view that the effects of the war on Phoenix Insurance will remain moderate, and that the Company will maintain its leading business position in the Israeli insurance market.
Rating Action
On December 27, 2023, S&P Maalot affirmed its 'ilAAA' rating on The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. and its 'ilAA' rating on The Phoenix Holdings Ltd, both with a stable outlook. We also affirmed our rating on subsidiary Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.'s subordinated debt.
Rationale
Phoenix Insurance is currently facing higher risks due to the war between Israel and Hamas.
More broadly, we believe it may suffer from prolonged effects as a result of the slowdown in economic activity in Israel and capital market volatility, especially if the fighting continues and expands (see Israel Outlook Revised To Negative On Geopolitical Risks;'AA-'Ratings Affirmed, October 24, 2023). However, we estimate that the war will not have a material impact on the Company's performance, as damages and losses directly related to the war will be covered by the government program. In addition, where life losses are not covered by the government, the Company has catastrophe
3 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
reinsurance programs which should limit the impact on their capital. The war may affect capital market returns, but we estimate that if it is relatively short and limited to the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, the impact will remain moderate.
Following the publication of S&P Global Ratings' revised methodology for assessing insurers' risk-adjusted capital on November 16, 2023, there has been an improvement in our assessment of the Company's financial profile. In accordance with the revised methodology, we give more credit to Value In Force (VIF) in our calculation, and therefore our assessment of the Company's capital has improved. Phoenix Insurance's overall regulatory solvency ratio (including transition adjustments) was 205% on June 30, 2023, compared to 211% on December 31, 2022. We believe the Company demonstrates robust loss absorption capacity with material capital surplus compared with requirements at the current rating level.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Phoenix Insurance reflects our view that it will maintain its leading business position in the next 18-24 months. Our view is supported by its diversified business model and sound profitability, supporting its capital accumulation. At the same time, we believe its capital adequacy will strengthen and remain adequate in relation to balance sheet risks.
Downside Scenario
We may downgrade Phoenix Insurance in the next 18-24 months if, contrary to our assessment, we see a material weakening in its profitability and capitalization. This scenario may occur if the war between Israel and Hamas persists and even expands to other arenas, with a significant impact on economic activity in Israel.
A negative rating action on Phoenix Insurance could lead to a similar action on Phoenix Holdings. A weakening in Phoenix Holdings' liquidity profile could also lead to a negative rating action.
Environmental, Social, And Governance
ESG factors have an overall neutral influence on our credit analysis of Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
Related Criteria And Research
- Principles Of Credit Ratings, February 16, 2011
- Insurers Rating Methodology, July 1, 2019
- Group Rating Methodology, July 1, 2019
4 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
- Environmental, Social, And Governance Principles In Credit Ratings, October 10, 2021
- Hybrid Capital: Methodology And Assumptions, March 2, 2022
- Methodology For National And Regional Scale Credit Ratings, June 8, 2023
- Risk-AdjustedCapital Framework Methodology, November 15, 2023
- S&P Global Ratings Definitions, June 9, 2023
Ratings List
Phoenix Insurance Ltd.
Rating
Date when the
Date when the
rating was first
rating was last
published
updated
Issuer rating(s)
Long term
ilAAA/Stable
24/05/2004
11/07/2023
Issuer Credit Rating history
Long term
July 11, 2023
ilAAA/Stable
April 21, 2020
ilAA+/Stable
October 07, 2018
ilAA+/Positive
February 19, 2017
ilAA+/Stable
November 17, 2015
ilAA+/Negative
May 20, 2014
ilAA+/Stable
November 18, 2012
ilAA+/Negative
July 18, 2012
ilAA+/Watch Neg
October 16, 2011
ilAA+/Stable
August 26, 2010
ilAA/Stable
August 17, 2009
ilAA-/Negative
May 19,2009
ilAA-/Watch Neg
February 08, 2009
ilAA/Watch Neg
May 24, 2004
ilAA
5 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
Phoenix Holdings
Rating
Date when the
Date when the
rating was first
rating was last
published
updated
Issuer rating(s)
Long term
ilAA/Stable
14/03/2007
11/07/2023
Issue rating(s)
Senior Unsecured Debt
Series 4
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 5
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 6
ilAA
14/12/2021
11/07/2023
Issuer Credit Rating history
Long term
July 11, 2023
ilAA/Stable
October 06, 2019
ilAA-/Stable
October 07, 2018
ilA+/Positive
February 19, 2017
ilA+/Stable
November 17, 2015
ilA+/Negative
May 20, 2014
ilA+/Stable
November 18, 2012
ilA+/Negative
July 18, 2012
ilA+/Watch Neg
January 12, 2012
ilA+/Stable
August 26, 2010
ilA/Stable
May 19, 2009
ilA/Negative
November 16, 2008
ilAA/Watch Neg
March 14, 2007
ilAA/Stable
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009)
Rating
Date when the
Date when the
Ltd.
rating was first
rating was last
published
updated
Issue rating(s)
Subordinated debt
Series 9
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 4
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 5
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 8
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 10
ilAA
03/02/2020
11/07/2023
Series 11
ilAA
16/02/2019
11/07/2023
Series 13
ilAA
23/06/2022
11/07/2023
Series 12
ilAA-
27/07/2021
11/07/2023
Series 14,15
ilAA
12/12/2023
12/12/2023
Additional details
Item
Time of the event
27/12/2023 11:51
Time when the event was learned of
27/12/2023 11:51
Rating requested by
Issuer
6 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Capital Raising (2009) Ltd.
S&P Maalot is the commercial name of S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. For a list of the most up-to- date ratings and for additional information regarding S&P Maalot's surveillance policy, see S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. website at www.maalot.co.il.
All rights reserved © No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (collectively, "the Content") may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. &P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively, "S&P Parties") do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's ratings and other analyses are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on in making investment decisions or any other business decision, and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making such decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. Rating reports are correct as of the time of their publication. S&P updates rating reports following ongoing surveillance of events or annual surveillance.
While S&P obtains information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. S&P publishes rating-related reports for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily dependent on action by rating committees, including, but not limited to, the publication of a periodic update on a credit rating and related analyses.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P receives compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on S&P Maalot's website, www.maalot.co.iland on S&P Global's website, www.spglobal.com/ratings, and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors.
7 ׀ December 27, 2023
www.maalot.co.il
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 08:35:36 UTC.