CONFIDENTIAL
To:
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (the "Company")
Attn.: Adv. Menachem Neeman, Deputy CEO, General Counsel and Company Secretary
Date: 21 July 2023
Re: Termination of Term Sheet
Reference is made to our previous notification dated December 13, 2022, pursuant to which we had informed you that Gallatin Point Capital LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P., the entities indirectly controlling Belenus Lux S.à.r.l., had executed a non-binding term sheet for the purchase of the control stake in the Company by a UAE-based investor consortium alongside other international investors (the "Consortium" and the "Term Sheet", respectively).
We hereby notify you that the parties have come to a mutual understanding regarding termination of the Term Sheet inter alia in light of the potential regulatory limitations that would have arisen from the acquisition of the control stake by the Consortium resulting in potential restrictions for several members of the Consortium to undertake additional material investments in Israel.
In parallel with the termination of the Term Sheet, in light of the continued belief of the members of the Consortium in the Company and their desire to become shareholders, the parties are finalizing an agreement pursuant to which the controlling shareholder will sell the Consortium shares in the Company while still retaining at least 30% of the fully diluted shareholding of the business and thus the control stake. It is contemplated that those shares would be sold at the same price per share as that contemplated under the original transaction.
Sincerely,
Belenus Lux S.à.r.l.
______________________
______________________
By: Tetiana Zymogliad
By:
Zhak Cohen
Title: Class A manager
Title:
Class B Manager
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2023 05:19:01 UTC.