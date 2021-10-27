Oct 26 2021 Intimation of Schedule of Investor Meetings

....� THE PHOENIX Y" Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011 Tel : (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601 October 26, 2021 CIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Limited Dalal Street Fort, Mumbai- 400 001 "Exchange Plaza" Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400051. Security Code: 503100 SYMBOL: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub; Intimation of Schedule of Interaction with Analysts/Institutional Investors­ Regulation 30 ofSecurities and Exchange Board ofIndia (Listing Obligations &Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 201s ("Listing Regulations")

This is with reference to our earlier intimation, wherein we had informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half­ year ended September 30, 2021.

The results will be announced on Monday, November 1, 2021, immediately after conclusion of the Board Meeting.

In Compliance with the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company also proposes to host a Conference call for Investors and Analysts on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 Hrs 1ST to discuss the financial results and developments for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2021.

The Company will be represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava - Managing Director, Mr. Varun Parwal - Deputy CFO and Mr. Pawan Kumar Kakumanu - Deputy CFO.

Details of the conference call are as follows: