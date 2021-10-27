Log in
Oct 26 2021 Intimation of Schedule of Investor Meetings

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
....� THE PHOENIX

Y"

Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel : (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

October 26, 2021

CIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Limited

Dalal Street Fort, Mumbai- 400 001

"Exchange Plaza" Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra East, Mumbai- 400051.

Security Code: 503100

SYMBOL: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub; Intimation of Schedule of Interaction with Analysts/Institutional Investors­ Regulation 30 ofSecurities and Exchange Board ofIndia (Listing Obligations &Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 201s ("Listing Regulations")

This is with reference to our earlier intimation, wherein we had informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half­ year ended September 30, 2021.

The results will be announced on Monday, November 1, 2021, immediately after conclusion of the Board Meeting.

In Compliance with the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company also proposes to host a Conference call for Investors and Analysts on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 Hrs 1ST to discuss the financial results and developments for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2021.

The Company will be represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava - Managing Director, Mr. Varun Parwal - Deputy CFO and Mr. Pawan Kumar Kakumanu - Deputy CFO.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Timing

12:00 Hrs 1ST on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Dial In Details

Primary Number

+91 22 6280 1341

USA Toll Free Number

1866 746 2133

UK Toll Free Number

0808 101 1573

Singapore Toll Free Number

8001 012 045

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Pare, Mumbai 400 013..• T�I: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 • Fax: (022) 2493 8388

E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com • www.thephoernxm1lls.com

....� THE PHOENIX

Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel : (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200

Hong Kong Toll Free Number

8009 64448

Canada Toll Free Number

0118 0014243444

Diamond pass Link

hml,.w'.,l...e.ndces,choruscaUJn/Diam011dPassRe1;:tstration/reiister?confinnationNumber-9449255&llnkSecuritySt-rfn�-22b168794f

We will share the Results presentation prior to the scheduled conference call.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website https://www.thephoenixmills.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

���

Gaje dra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. • Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 • Fax : (022) 2493 8388

E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com • www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
