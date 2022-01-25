Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Phoenix Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Mills : Acquisition

01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

January 25, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Subject - Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company's subsidiaries namely i.e. Vamona Developers Private Limited and Offbeat Developers Private Limited ('PML Subsidiaries') have entered into Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with Renew Surya Kiran Private Limited ('RSKPL') and Renew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited for subscribing to the Equity Shares of RSKPL, in one or more tranches, as per the details set out below.

%

of

Total Equity Investment

Name of the Subsidiary

shareholding of

(INR)

RSKPL to

be

subscribed

Vamona Developers Private Limited

19.97%

1,50,08,000

Offbeat Developers Private Limited

11.23%

84,42,000

Total

31.20%

2,34,50,000

PML Subsidiaries have also signed Power Supply Agreements with RSKPL whereunder RSKPL as power producer shall be supplying solar power to the PML subsidiaries in accordance with the agreements.

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2022.01.25 21:25:36 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Annexure A

Acquisition (including agreement to acquire)

Sr.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such events(s)

No.

provided

1.

Name of the target entity, details in

Renew Surya Kiran Private Limited ('RSKPL')

brief such as size, turnover etc.

is an Indian Company incorporated on July 29,

2020 as a Special purpose Vehicle of Renew

Green Energy Solutions Private Limited

Turnover: Nil (RSKPL was incorporated on

July 29, 2020 and is yet to commence business)

2.

Whether the acquisition would fall

The execution of Share Subscription and

within

related

party

Shareholders Agreement ('SSSA') and Power

transaction(s)and

whether

the

Supply Agreement ('PSA') does not fall within

promoter/

promoter

group/

group

the purview of related party transaction.

companies have any interest in the

entity being acquired?

The promoter / promoter group / group

If yes, nature of interest and details

companies of the Company do not have any

interest in the entity (RSKPL) whose Equity

thereof and whether the same is done

shares are being acquired.

at "arms length"

3.

Industry to which the entity being

Solar Power Generation

acquired belongs

4.

Objects and effects of acquisition

Subscription of Equity Shares in RSKPL will

(including but not limited to,

enable the PML Subsidiaries to become Captive

disclosure

of reasons for acquisition

Users and consume solar power generated

of target entity, if its business is

by RSKPL.

outside the main line of business of the

The object of acquisition of shares is to meet the

listed entity)

requirements under the Electricity Act 2003,

Electricity Rules 2005 and other applicable

Laws to hold a minimum of 26% shareholding

so as to comply with the captive status.

5.

Brief details of any governmental or

Not Applicable

regulatory

approvals required for

the acquisition

6.

Indicative time period for completion

Within maximum 120 days from the date of

of the acquisition

execution of SSSA.

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

7.

Nature

of

consideration -whether

The consideration would be paid in cash (in

cash consideration or share swap

one or more tranches).

and details of the same

8.

Cost of acquisition or the price at

Total Consideration - Rs. 2,34,50,000/-

which the shares are acquired

Rs. 1,50,08,000 to be invested by Vamona

Developers Private Limited ('VDPL') and

Rs. 84,42,000 to be invested by Offbeat

Developers Private Limited ('ODPL')

9.

Percentage of shareholding / control

Total of 31.20%

acquired and / or number of shares

acquired

VDPL to acquire 19.97 % of RSKPL

ODPL to acquire 11.23 % of RSKPL

10.

Brief

background

about

the entity

Renew Surya Kiran Private Limited ('RSKPL')

acquired

in

terms of products/line

is an Indian Company incorporated on July 29,

of business

acquired,

date

of

2020 as a Special purpose Vehicle of Renew

incorporation, history of last 3 years

Green Energy Solutions Private Limited

turnover,

country

in

which

the

acquired entity has presence and

RSKPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renew

any

other significant information (in

Green Energy Solutions Private Limited

brief)

Market Presence: India

Turnover of Last Three years: Not Applicable

(RSKPL was incorporated on July 29, 2020 and

is yet to commence business)

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
01/11PHOENIX MILLS : Scheme of Arrangement
PU
2021PHOENIX MILLS : Update on Investment by CPPIB in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Pvt. Ltd..
PU
2021Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 7 ..
CI
2021Phoenix Mills, Canadian Pension Fund Invest $93 Million More in JV
MT
2021PHOENIX MILLS : Execution of SFFSA and investment by PML and CPPIB in ISMDPL a subsidiary ..
PU
2021PHOENIX MILLS : Dec 10 2021 Analyast Investor Meet Intimation
PU
2021PHOENIX MILLS : ESOP Allotment
PU
2021Phoenix Mills Appoints New CFO
MT
2021The Phoenix Mills Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021PHOENIX MILLS : Appointment & Resignation of CFO of the Company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 963 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 1 992 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 35 140 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 82,5x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 169 B 2 262 M 2 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 947,65 INR
Average target price 1 198,62 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-3.92%2 189
SCENTRE GROUP-6.01%10 942
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-13.91%4 978
AEON MALL CO., LTD.0.67%3 301
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.99%3 105
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY2.04%2 917