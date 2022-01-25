Phoenix Mills : Acquisition

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

January 25, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Subject - Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company's subsidiaries namely i.e. Vamona Developers Private Limited and Offbeat Developers Private Limited ('PML Subsidiaries') have entered into Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with Renew Surya Kiran Private Limited ('RSKPL') and Renew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited for subscribing to the Equity Shares of RSKPL, in one or more tranches, as per the details set out below.

% of Total Equity Investment Name of the Subsidiary shareholding of (INR) RSKPL to be subscribed Vamona Developers Private Limited 19.97% 1,50,08,000 Offbeat Developers Private Limited 11.23% 84,42,000 Total 31.20% 2,34,50,000

PML Subsidiaries have also signed Power Supply Agreements with RSKPL whereunder RSKPL as power producer shall be supplying solar power to the PML subsidiaries in accordance with the agreements.

