Phoenix Mills : Acquisition

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
January 25, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sirs/Madam,
Subject - Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company's subsidiaries namely i.e. Vamona Developers Private Limited and Offbeat Developers Private Limited ('PML Subsidiaries') have entered into Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with Renew Surya Kiran Private Limited ('RSKPL') and Renew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited for subscribing to the Equity Shares of RSKPL, in one or more tranches, as per the details set out below.
%
of
Total Equity Investment
Name of the Subsidiary
shareholding of
(INR)
RSKPL to
be
subscribed
Vamona Developers Private Limited
19.97%
1,50,08,000
Offbeat Developers Private Limited
11.23%
84,42,000
Total
31.20%
2,34,50,000
PML Subsidiaries have also signed Power Supply Agreements with RSKPL whereunder RSKPL as power producer shall be supplying solar power to the PML subsidiaries in accordance with the agreements.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
