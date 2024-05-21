The Phoenix Mills Limited is an India-based real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space. The Company operates through two segments: Property and related services and Hospitality. The Property and related services segment are engaged in providing mall /office areas on license basis and development of commercial / residential properties. The Hospitality segment is engaged in the operation of hotels and restaurants. Its retail projects include Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; Phoenix Marketcity, Pune; Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune and Palladium, Chennai. Its commercial projects include Art Guild House, Mumbai; The Centrium, Mumbai; Fountainhead Tower 1, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 2, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 3, Pune and Phoenix House, Mumbai. Its hospitality projects include The St. Regis, Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott, Agra. Its residential projects include One Bangalore West and Kessaku, Bangalore.