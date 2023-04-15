Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Phoenix Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
1300.70 INR   +1.13%
07:47aPhoenix Mills : April 14 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
04/06Phoenix Mills : March 2023 Monthly Business Update
PU
04/05Phoenix Mills : April 06 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
Phoenix Mills : April 14 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment

04/15/2023 | 07:47am EDT
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

April 14, 2023

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 1,688 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on April 14, 2023, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 1,688 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,72,34,912 consisting of 17,86,17,456 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to ₹ 35,72,38,288 consisting of 17,86,19,144 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2023.04.14 18:05:20 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
