R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
Date: April 17, 2024
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Allotment of 4,560 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on April 17, 2024, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 4,560 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantee upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018.
Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,73,94,444 consisting of 17,86,97,222 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to
35,74,03,564 consisting of 17,87,01,782 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.
The Phoenix Mills Limited is an India-based real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space. The Company operates through two segments: Property and related services and Hospitality. The Property and related services segment are engaged in providing mall /office areas on license basis and development of commercial / residential properties. The Hospitality segment is engaged in the operation of hotels and restaurants. Its retail projects include Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; Phoenix Marketcity, Pune; Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune and Palladium, Chennai. Its commercial projects include Art Guild House, Mumbai; The Centrium, Mumbai; Fountainhead Tower 1, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 2, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 3, Pune and Phoenix House, Mumbai. Its hospitality projects include The St. Regis, Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott, Agra. Its residential projects include One Bangalore West and Kessaku, Bangalore.