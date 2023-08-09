Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
August 08, 2023
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Change in Directorate - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 08, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the following:
- Re-appointmentof Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company
Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of five years, with effect from December 10, 2023, to December 09, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
- Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as a Whole-time Director of the Company
Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as an Additional Director and a Whole-time of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 08, 2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
- Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company
Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08,
2023 to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
- Appointment of Dr. Archana Hingorani (DIN - 00028037) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company
Appointment of Dr. Archana Hingorani (DIN - 00028037) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08, 2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
- Appointment of Mr. Sumeet Anand (DIN - 00793753) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company
Appointment of Mr. Sumeet Anand (DIN - 00793753) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08, 2023 to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The information in regard to the abovementioned appointments in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are given in Annexure A to E to this letter.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 08.00 p.m. (IST)
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
GAJENDRA MEWARA
Digitally signed by
GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2023.08.08 20:10:23 +05'30'
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Enclosures: As above
Annexure A
Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314)
Sr.
Details
of
Events
that
Information of such events
No
need to be provided
1
Reason
for
change
viz.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz.
appointment,
resignation,
August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the
removal, death or otherwise
recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration
Committee, approved the re-appointment of Mr.
Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as Whole-time
Director of the Company, for a period of five years with
effect from December 10, 2023, subject to approval of
the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual
General Meeting.
2
Date of
appointment/cessation
Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is re-appointed as a Whole-time
(as applicable) & term of
Director on the Board of the Company for a term of 5
appointment;
years effective from December 10, 2023, to December 09,
2028 (both days inclusive).
3
Brief profile (in case of
Mr. Rajendra Kalkar has over 32 years of experience
appointment);
with an expertise in P&L management and driving the
strategic intent for the overall business of large retail
and mall management companies. He is the President
West for Retail business and has oversight of Phoenix
Palladium Centre with a focus on future development
of the property. With the ongoing expansion, he
additionally manages several corporate responsibilities
for all operational Malls. This includes Operations &
Expense Management, Compliance Management and
critical deals' negotiations & closures.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering
from Rajasthan University, and a post graduate
diploma in export marketing management from the
Baroda Productivity Council.
4
Disclosure
of
relationships
Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is not related inter-se to any other
between directors (in case of
Director of the Company.
appointment of a director)
5
Information as required pursuant
Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is not debarred from holding the
to
Circular
No.
office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other
LIST/COMP/14/2018- 19 issued
such authority.
by BSE Limited and Circular No. NSE/ CML/2018/24 issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., dated June 20, 2018
Annexure B
Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417)
Sr. No
Details of
Events that
need to
be
Information of such events
provided
1
Reason for change viz. appointment,
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz.
resignation,
removal,
death
or
August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the
otherwise
recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration
Committee, approved the appointment of Ms.
Rashmi Sen (DIN: 05206417) as an Additional
Director and a Whole-time Director of the Company
for a period of 5 years with effect from August 08,
2023 subject to approval of the shareholders of the
Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
2
Date of appointment/cessation(as
Ms. Rashmi Sen is appointed as an Additional
applicable) & term of appointment;
Director and a Whole-time Director of the Company
for a term of five years with effect from August 08,
2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive).
3
Brief profile (in case of appointment);
Ms. Rashmi Sen is Chief Operating Officer (COO) for
the entire Retail business and has been with the
Phoenix group since 2010. During her tenure, she has
led the growth of Group's retail portfolio to a pan-
India leadership position, from about 0.50 msft. in
2010 to about 9 msft. now and further to about 14
msft. by 2027.
She is responsible for setting and driving the long-
term vision and profitability for the retail business,
developing, and implementing the right retailer mix
at each mall and implementing long-term growth
strategies to drive each centre towards a market
dominating
position, irrespective
of
the
location. Today the retail business is the bedrock of
the Group, contributing over Rs. 1,300 in EBITDA in
FY23 and
with the operating profits
from
the
business growing at a very impressive average growth rate of >18% over the last 10 years.
Ms. Rashmi Sen is an MBA graduate from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and has 25 years of rich and varied experience in developing business plans, building innovative marketing strategies, leasing, sales and business development for retail, residential and commercial assets.
Disclosure of relationships between Ms. Rashmi Sen is not related inter-se to any other directors (in case of appointment of a Director of the Company.
director)
Information as required pursuant to
Ms. Rashmi Sen is not debarred from holding the
Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-
office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any
19 issued by BSE Limited and
other such authority
Circular No. NSE/ CML/2018/24
issued by the National Stock
Exchange of India Ltd., dated June
20, 2018
Annexure C
Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544)
Sr.
Details of Events that need to be
Information of such events
No
provided
1
Reason for change viz. appointment,
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, viz.
resignation, removal, death or
August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the
otherwise
recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration
Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Anand
Khatau as an Additional Director and an Independent
Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for
a first term of five years with effect from August 08,
2023 subject to approval of the shareholders of the
Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
2
Date of appointment/cessation(as
Mr. Anand Khatau is appointed as an Additional
applicable) & term of appointment;
Director and an Independent Director for a first term
of 5 years, with effect from August 08, 2023 to August
07, 2028 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of
