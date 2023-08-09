Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

August 08, 2023

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Change in Directorate - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 08, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the following:

  1. Re-appointmentof Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company

Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of five years, with effect from December 10, 2023, to December 09, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

  1. Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as a Whole-time Director of the Company

Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as an Additional Director and a Whole-time of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 08, 2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

  1. Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company

Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08,

2023 to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

  1. Appointment of Dr. Archana Hingorani (DIN - 00028037) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company

Appointment of Dr. Archana Hingorani (DIN - 00028037) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08, 2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

  1. Appointment of Mr. Sumeet Anand (DIN - 00793753) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company

Appointment of Mr. Sumeet Anand (DIN - 00793753) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08, 2023 to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The information in regard to the abovementioned appointments in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are given in Annexure A to E to this letter.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 08.00 p.m. (IST)

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2023.08.08 20:10:23 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Enclosures: As above

Annexure A

Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314)

Sr.

Details

of

Events

that

Information of such events

No

need to be provided

1

Reason

for

change

viz.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz.

appointment,

resignation,

August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the

removal, death or otherwise

recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, approved the re-appointment of Mr.

Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as Whole-time

Director of the Company, for a period of five years with

effect from December 10, 2023, subject to approval of

the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting.

2

Date of

appointment/cessation

Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is re-appointed as a Whole-time

(as applicable) & term of

Director on the Board of the Company for a term of 5

appointment;

years effective from December 10, 2023, to December 09,

2028 (both days inclusive).

3

Brief profile (in case of

Mr. Rajendra Kalkar has over 32 years of experience

appointment);

with an expertise in P&L management and driving the

strategic intent for the overall business of large retail

and mall management companies. He is the President

West for Retail business and has oversight of Phoenix

Palladium Centre with a focus on future development

of the property. With the ongoing expansion, he

additionally manages several corporate responsibilities

for all operational Malls. This includes Operations &

Expense Management, Compliance Management and

critical deals' negotiations & closures.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering

from Rajasthan University, and a post graduate

diploma in export marketing management from the

Baroda Productivity Council.

4

Disclosure

of

relationships

Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is not related inter-se to any other

between directors (in case of

Director of the Company.

appointment of a director)

5

Information as required pursuant

Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is not debarred from holding the

to

Circular

No.

office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other

LIST/COMP/14/2018- 19 issued

such authority.

Annexure B

Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417)

Sr. No

Details of

Events that

need to

be

Information of such events

provided

1

Reason for change viz. appointment,

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz.

resignation,

removal,

death

or

August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the

otherwise

recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, approved the appointment of Ms.

Rashmi Sen (DIN: 05206417) as an Additional

Director and a Whole-time Director of the Company

for a period of 5 years with effect from August 08,

2023 subject to approval of the shareholders of the

Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

2

Date of appointment/cessation(as

Ms. Rashmi Sen is appointed as an Additional

applicable) & term of appointment;

Director and a Whole-time Director of the Company

for a term of five years with effect from August 08,

2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive).

3

Brief profile (in case of appointment);

Ms. Rashmi Sen is Chief Operating Officer (COO) for

the entire Retail business and has been with the

Phoenix group since 2010. During her tenure, she has

led the growth of Group's retail portfolio to a pan-

India leadership position, from about 0.50 msft. in

2010 to about 9 msft. now and further to about 14

msft. by 2027.

She is responsible for setting and driving the long-

term vision and profitability for the retail business,

developing, and implementing the right retailer mix

at each mall and implementing long-term growth

strategies to drive each centre towards a market

dominating

position, irrespective

of

the

location. Today the retail business is the bedrock of

the Group, contributing over Rs. 1,300 in EBITDA in

FY23 and

with the operating profits

from

the

business growing at a very impressive average growth rate of >18% over the last 10 years.

Ms. Rashmi Sen is an MBA graduate from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and has 25 years of rich and varied experience in developing business plans, building innovative marketing strategies, leasing, sales and business development for retail, residential and commercial assets.

Disclosure of relationships between Ms. Rashmi Sen is not related inter-se to any other directors (in case of appointment of a Director of the Company.

director)

Information as required pursuant to

Ms. Rashmi Sen is not debarred from holding the

Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-

office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any

19 issued by BSE Limited and

other such authority

Circular No. NSE/ CML/2018/24

issued by the National Stock

Exchange of India Ltd., dated June

20, 2018

Annexure C

Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544)

Sr.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such events

No

provided

1

Reason for change viz. appointment,

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, viz.

resignation, removal, death or

August 08, 2023, has inter-alia, based on the

otherwise

recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Anand

Khatau as an Additional Director and an Independent

Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for

a first term of five years with effect from August 08,

2023 subject to approval of the shareholders of the

Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

2

Date of appointment/cessation(as

Mr. Anand Khatau is appointed as an Additional

applicable) & term of appointment;

Director and an Independent Director for a first term

of 5 years, with effect from August 08, 2023 to August

07, 2028 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of

