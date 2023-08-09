Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011 Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601 CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200 August 08, 2023 To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Security code: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Change in Directorate - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 08, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the following:

Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company

Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Kalkar (DIN - 03269314) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of five years, with effect from December 10, 2023, to December 09, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as a Whole-time Director of the Company

Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Sen (DIN - 05206417) as an Additional Director and a Whole-time of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 08, 2023, to August 07, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company

Appointment of Mr. Anand Khatau (DIN - 03225544) as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five years with effect from August 08,

