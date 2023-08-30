Section A: General Disclosures

  1. Details of the Company:

1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company

  1. Name of the Company
  2. Year of incorporation
  3. Registered office address
  4. Corporate office address
  5. E-mailid

7. Telephone

  1. Website
  2. Financial year for which reporting is being done

10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed

11. Paid-up capital

  1. Name and contact details of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report
  2. Reporting boundary

Business

Responsibility

and Sustainability

Report

L17100MH1905PLC000200

The Phoenix Mills Limited

1905

462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013, Maharashtra

Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011, Maharashtra

secretarial@phoenixmills.com

  1. 2496 4307/8/9www.thephoenixmills.comApril 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023

National Stock Exchange of India Limited ('NSE') and BSE Limited ('BSE')

  • 35,72,17,908 (As on March 31, 2023)

Mr. Shishir Shrivastava

Managing Director

investorrelations@phoenixmills.com

+91 22 30016600

The disclosures under this report are made on standalone basis.

Annual Report 2022-23

1

  1. Products/services

14. Details of business activities:

Description of

Description of

% of Turnover of

Main Activity

Business Activity

the Company

1

Real Estate Activities

Real Estate Activities

100%

with owned properties

with owned properties

15. Products/Services sold by the Company:

Product/

% of Total

Service

NIC Code

Turnover

1

Renting/Leasing of

6810

100%

property

  1. Operations

16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the Company are situated:

National

Number of plants

0

Number of offices

2

2 Total

International

Number of plants

0

Number of offices

0

0 Total

Note: The Company's operations include operations of the Phoenix Palladium Mall located at Lower Parel, Mumbai.

This map is a generalised illustration only for the ease of the reader to understand the locations, and it is not intended to be used for reference purposes. The representation of political boundaries and the names of geographical features/states do not necessarily reflect the actual position. The Company or any of its directors, officers or employees, cannot be held responsible for any misuse or misinterpretation of any information or design thereof. The Company does not warrant or represent any kind of connection to its accuracy or completeness.

17. Markets served by the Company:

  1. Number of locations

LocationNumber

National

1

(No. of States)

LocationNumber

International

Nil

(No. of Countries)

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the Company?Nil - Your Company does not export any product/service.
  2. A brief on types of customers:
    The company caters to customers who rent our retail mall and commercial office premises for their own commercial use. Our customers coverage also includes patrons who visit our malls for shopping, dining and leisure purposes.

2

The Phoenix Mills Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

IV. Employees

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:

a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):

S.

Particulars

No.

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B/A)

No. (C)

% (C/A)

1.

Permanent (D)

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

3.

Total employees (D + E)

103 NA 103

Employees

79

NA

79

76.69%

NA

76.69%

24

NA

24

23.3%

NA

23.3%

Workers

4.

Permanent (F)

-

-

-

-

-

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

-

-

-

-

-

6.

Total workers (F + G)

-

-

-

-

-

Note: Labourers employed through contractors and their subcontractors are not on the direct payroll of the Company and hence, these laborers are not being classified as workers of the Company.

b. Differently abled employees and workers:

S.

Particulars

No.

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B/A)

No. (C)

% (C/A)

Differently Abled

Employees

1.

Permanent (D)

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

3.

Total differently

abled

employees (D + E)

4.

Permanent (F)

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

6.

Total differently

abled

workers (F + G)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Differently

Abled

Workers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NA NA NA

-

-

-

NA NA NA

-

-

-

Annual Report 2022-23

3

19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women:

No. and percentage of Females

Total (A)

No. (B)

%(B/A)

Board of Directors

Key Managerial

Personnel*

8

1

12.5%

2

0

0.00%

* KMP other than the Board of Directors.

Note: Subsequent to the closure of FY 2022-23, The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 08, 2023 appointed two women directors viz. Dr. Archana Hingorani (Independent Director) and Ms. Rashmi Sen (Additional Director designated as Whole-time Director) subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers:

FY 2023

FY 2022

FY 2021

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent Employees

11%

4%

15%

10%

9%

19%

Permanent Workers

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)

21. (a) Names of holding/subsidiary/associate companies/joint ventures:

Male

Female

Total

6%

3%

9%

-

-

-

  1. Name of the Holding/Subsidiary/

No.

Associate Companies/Joint

Ventures (A)

  1. Alyssum Developers Private Limited
  2. Alliance Spaces Private Limited
  3. Big Apple Real Estate Private Limited
  4. Bellona Hospitality Services Limited
  5. Blackwood Developers Private Limited
  6. Butala Farm Lands Private Limited

Indicate Whether

Holding/

Subsidiary/

Associate/Joint

Venture

Subsidiary

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

  • of Shares Held by Listed Entity*

51.01

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

Does the Entity Indicated at

Column A, Participate in the

Business Responsibility Initiatives

of the Listed Entity? (Yes/No)

No

No

No

No

No

No

4

The Phoenix Mills Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

S.

Name of the Holding/Subsidiary/

Indicate Whether

No.

Associate Companies/Joint

Holding/

Ventures (A)

Subsidiary/

Associate/Joint

Venture

7

Classic Mall Development Company

Wholly Owned

Limited

Subsidiary

8 Classic Housing Projects Private Associate Limited

9

Columbus Investment Advisory

Associate

Private Limited

10

Destiny Retail Mall Developers

Wholly Owned

Private Limited

Subsidiary

11

Enhance Holdings Private Limited

Wholly

Owned

Subsidiary

12

Finesse Mall and Commercial Real

Wholly

Owned

Estate Private Limited

Subsidiary

13

Graceworks Realty & Leisure Private

Subsidiary

Limited

14

Gangetic Developers Private Limited

Subsidiary

15 Insight Mall Developers Private Subsidiary Limited

16

Island Star Mall Developers Private

Subsidiary

Limited

17

Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks

Wholly Owned

Private limited

Subsidiary

18

Market City Management Private

Wholly Owned

Limited

Subsidiary

19

Market City Resources Private

Wholly Owned

Limited

Subsidiary

20

Mugwort Land Holdings Private

Subsidiary

Limited

21

Mindstone Mall Developers Private

Subsidiary

Limited

22

Mirabel Entertainment Private

Associate

Limited

23

Offbeat Developers Private Limited

Subsidiary

24

Palladium Constructions Private

Wholly Owned

Limited

Subsidiary

25

Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited

Subsidiary

26

Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate

Subsidiary

Private Limited

27

Pinnacle Real Estate Development

Wholly Owned

Company Private Limited

Subsidiary

28

Phoenix Logistics and Industrial

Wholly Owned

Parks Private limited

Subsidiary

  • of Shares Held by Listed Entity*

100.00

50.00

50.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

67.10

97.08

51.20

51.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

93.60

51.00

50.00

67.10

100.00

73.00

59.74

100.00

100.00

Does the Entity Indicated at

Column A, Participate in the

Business Responsibility Initiatives

of the Listed Entity? (Yes/No)

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Annual Report 2022-23

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 15:47:08 UTC.