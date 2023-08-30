Section A: General Disclosures
- Details of the Company:
1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company
- Name of the Company
- Year of incorporation
- Registered office address
- Corporate office address
- E-mailid
7. Telephone
- Website
- Financial year for which reporting is being done
10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed
11. Paid-up capital
- Name and contact details of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report
- Reporting boundary
Business
Responsibility
and Sustainability
Report
L17100MH1905PLC000200
The Phoenix Mills Limited
1905
462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013, Maharashtra
Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011, Maharashtra
secretarial@phoenixmills.com
- 2496 4307/8/9www.thephoenixmills.comApril 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023
National Stock Exchange of India Limited ('NSE') and BSE Limited ('BSE')
- 35,72,17,908 (As on March 31, 2023)
Mr. Shishir Shrivastava
Managing Director
investorrelations@phoenixmills.com
+91 22 30016600
The disclosures under this report are made on standalone basis.
Annual Report 2022-23
1
- Products/services
14. Details of business activities:
Description of
Description of
% of Turnover of
Main Activity
Business Activity
the Company
1
Real Estate Activities
Real Estate Activities
100%
with owned properties
with owned properties
15. Products/Services sold by the Company:
Product/
% of Total
Service
NIC Code
Turnover
1
Renting/Leasing of
6810
100%
property
- Operations
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the Company are situated:
National
Number of plants
0
Number of offices
2
2 Total
International
Number of plants
0
Number of offices
0
0 Total
Note: The Company's operations include operations of the Phoenix Palladium Mall located at Lower Parel, Mumbai.
This map is a generalised illustration only for the ease of the reader to understand the locations, and it is not intended to be used for reference purposes. The representation of political boundaries and the names of geographical features/states do not necessarily reflect the actual position. The Company or any of its directors, officers or employees, cannot be held responsible for any misuse or misinterpretation of any information or design thereof. The Company does not warrant or represent any kind of connection to its accuracy or completeness.
17. Markets served by the Company:
- Number of locations
LocationNumber
National
1
(No. of States)
LocationNumber
International
Nil
(No. of Countries)
- What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the Company?Nil - Your Company does not export any product/service.
- A brief on types of customers:
The company caters to customers who rent our retail mall and commercial office premises for their own commercial use. Our customers coverage also includes patrons who visit our malls for shopping, dining and leisure purposes.
2
The Phoenix Mills Limited
Corporate Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):
S.
Particulars
No.
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B/A)
No. (C)
% (C/A)
1.
Permanent (D)
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
3.
Total employees (D + E)
103 NA 103
Employees
79
NA
79
76.69%
NA
76.69%
24
NA
24
23.3%
NA
23.3%
Workers
4.
Permanent (F)
-
-
-
-
-
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
-
-
-
-
-
6.
Total workers (F + G)
-
-
-
-
-
Note: Labourers employed through contractors and their subcontractors are not on the direct payroll of the Company and hence, these laborers are not being classified as workers of the Company.
b. Differently abled employees and workers:
S.
Particulars
No.
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B/A)
No. (C)
% (C/A)
Differently Abled
Employees
1.
Permanent (D)
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
3.
Total differently
abled
employees (D + E)
4.
Permanent (F)
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
6.
Total differently
abled
workers (F + G)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Differently
Abled
Workers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NA NA NA
-
-
-
NA NA NA
-
-
-
Annual Report 2022-23
3
19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women:
No. and percentage of Females
Total (A)
No. (B)
%(B/A)
Board of Directors
Key Managerial
Personnel*
8
1
12.5%
2
0
0.00%
* KMP other than the Board of Directors.
Note: Subsequent to the closure of FY 2022-23, The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 08, 2023 appointed two women directors viz. Dr. Archana Hingorani (Independent Director) and Ms. Rashmi Sen (Additional Director designated as Whole-time Director) subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers:
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2021
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent Employees
11%
4%
15%
10%
9%
19%
Permanent Workers
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
21. (a) Names of holding/subsidiary/associate companies/joint ventures:
Male
Female
Total
6%
3%
9%
-
-
-
- Name of the Holding/Subsidiary/
No.
Associate Companies/Joint
Ventures (A)
- Alyssum Developers Private Limited
- Alliance Spaces Private Limited
- Big Apple Real Estate Private Limited
- Bellona Hospitality Services Limited
- Blackwood Developers Private Limited
- Butala Farm Lands Private Limited
Indicate Whether
Holding/
Subsidiary/
Associate/Joint
Venture
Subsidiary
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
- of Shares Held by Listed Entity*
51.01
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
Does the Entity Indicated at
Column A, Participate in the
Business Responsibility Initiatives
of the Listed Entity? (Yes/No)
No
No
No
No
No
No
4
The Phoenix Mills Limited
Corporate Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
S.
Name of the Holding/Subsidiary/
Indicate Whether
No.
Associate Companies/Joint
Holding/
Ventures (A)
Subsidiary/
Associate/Joint
Venture
7
Classic Mall Development Company
Wholly Owned
Limited
Subsidiary
8 Classic Housing Projects Private Associate Limited
9
Columbus Investment Advisory
Associate
Private Limited
10
Destiny Retail Mall Developers
Wholly Owned
Private Limited
Subsidiary
11
Enhance Holdings Private Limited
Wholly
Owned
Subsidiary
12
Finesse Mall and Commercial Real
Wholly
Owned
Estate Private Limited
Subsidiary
13
Graceworks Realty & Leisure Private
Subsidiary
Limited
14
Gangetic Developers Private Limited
Subsidiary
15 Insight Mall Developers Private Subsidiary Limited
16
Island Star Mall Developers Private
Subsidiary
Limited
17
Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks
Wholly Owned
Private limited
Subsidiary
18
Market City Management Private
Wholly Owned
Limited
Subsidiary
19
Market City Resources Private
Wholly Owned
Limited
Subsidiary
20
Mugwort Land Holdings Private
Subsidiary
Limited
21
Mindstone Mall Developers Private
Subsidiary
Limited
22
Mirabel Entertainment Private
Associate
Limited
23
Offbeat Developers Private Limited
Subsidiary
24
Palladium Constructions Private
Wholly Owned
Limited
Subsidiary
25
Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited
Subsidiary
26
Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate
Subsidiary
Private Limited
27
Pinnacle Real Estate Development
Wholly Owned
Company Private Limited
Subsidiary
28
Phoenix Logistics and Industrial
Wholly Owned
Parks Private limited
Subsidiary
- of Shares Held by Listed Entity*
100.00
50.00
50.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
67.10
97.08
51.20
51.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
93.60
51.00
50.00
67.10
100.00
73.00
59.74
100.00
100.00
Does the Entity Indicated at
Column A, Participate in the
Business Responsibility Initiatives
of the Listed Entity? (Yes/No)
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Annual Report 2022-23
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 15:47:08 UTC.