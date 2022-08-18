Phoenix Mills : Conference Call Transcript Q1 FY2023

t.�� THE PHOENIX 'Y' Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011 Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601 GIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200 August 17, 2022 To, BSELimited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Sandra _East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Securitycode: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Transcript of Earnings Conference Call This is further to our letter dated August 12, 2022, wherein we had informed the exchange about the conclusion of our Earnings Conference Call held on that date with Analysts / Institutional Investors on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, please find attached herewith the Transcript of the said Earnings Conference Call. The enclosed Transcript is also available on the Company's website and can be accessed at https://www.thephoenixmiJls.com/investors You are requested to take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For The Phoenix MillsLimited Ga5�:� Company Secretary Encl.: As enclosed Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. •Tel: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 •Fax: (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com • www.thephoenixmills.com

The Phoenix Mills Limited Q1 FY23 Results Conference Call August 12, 2022 Moderator: Good day, ladies, and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1FY23 Results Conference Call of the Phoenix Mills Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. The Management of the Company is being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava - Managing Director, Mr. Anuraag Srivastava - Group Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Varun Parwal - Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shishir Shrivastava. Thank you and over to you sir. Shishir Shrivastava: Thank you. A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you to discuss the operating and financial performance of the first quarter of FY23. Q1FY23 has historically been the best first quarter we've had across our retail and hospitality operations; 2 sectors that were hit hard by the pandemic. I hope you've had a chance to look at the results presentation shared by us. It is uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. I will now take you through the key highlights of the results and will refer to relevant slides of the results presentation from time to time. We will start with the performance of our retail portfolio; please refer Slide 3 onwards of the results presentation. Consumption in Page 1 of 32

Q1FY23 was at Rs. 21,905 million. This is a 23% growth over Q1FY20 consumption. If we exclude the contribution by Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, we have seen 11% like to like growth compared to Q1FY20. Q1FY23 saw the highest quarterly consumption at our malls in the first quarter of any financial year; and please note that this was achieved despite the end of season sales being delayed to the month of July this year. Consumption was robust across categories. Some of the top performing categories were Jewelry, which was up 115% from Q1FY20, Multiplex which was up 73% from Q1FY20 and Electronics which was up 33% from Q1FY20. If I may draw your attention to slides 4-6, we have seen the retail consumption momentum continue in the months of July and August till date. For the month of July 2022, we recorded consumption of Rs. 7,920 million, up 33% compared to July 2019. July benefits from the delayed start of the end of season sale as well as revival of promotional activities and events across our malls. You may see images on slides 5 and 6 of performances by prominent artists, which remain a big crowd puller across our centers. Incidentally, July 2022 consumption is the highest ever consumption recorded, in our history and it surpasses the previous high witnessed in December 2019. If I may draw your attention to slide 7, we have achieved consumption of almost Rs.30,000 million in YTDJul-22 (Apr22- Jul22), up 26% compared to the same period pre COVID. If we annualize the YTD performance, I will estimate that we can target an annual consumption of at least Rs. 90,000 million. We believe that we could surpass this figure of Rs. 90,000 million on account of multiple reasons such as i) new trading area becoming Page 2 of 32

operational across existing malls, ii) sustained consumption growth, and iii) new malls opening in the second half of this financial year; this is of course subject to there being no disruption in business operations. If you turn to Slide 8, you will notice the retail expansion that we have outlined at our flagship retail property, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. The GLA in Phoenix Palladium was at about 0.77 million square feet in FY22. We have now activated further 150,000 square feet of new area across the lower ground floor, first and second floor of Phoenix Palladium along with additional new areas in the zones of Courtyard and the East Zone of Phoenix Palladium in this quarter. In addition, we will add another 250,000 square feet of anchor space opposite to PVR in 2024 and another 200,000 square feet or more in Project Rise, which will become operational in 2025. Once the entire expansion program is completed in 2025, Phoenix Palladium will be approximately a 1.43 million square foot GLA Mall, the largest in our portfolio. If I may draw your attention to Slides 9 through 11 for a quick glimpse of the new store openings at Phoenix Palladium between July and August, across categories of fashion, F&B and entertainment. In line with our consumption, our rental and EBITDA growth has also come strong. In Q1FY23, rental income was approximately Rs. 3,224 million up 24% compared to Q1FY20. Our retail EBITDA for this quarter was about Rs. 3,248 million, up 27% compared to Q1FY20. Our collections during Q1FY23 stood at about Rs. 5,253 million and going ahead, one can expect quarterly run rate of at least Rs. 5,000 million here onwards. For a perspective, our FY22 retail collections were Rs. 11,740 million. Page 3 of 32