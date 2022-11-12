Phoenix Mills : Conference Call Transcript Q2 FY 2023

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011 Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601 CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200 November 11, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Security code: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Transcript of Earnings Conference Call This is further to our letter dated November 09, 2022, wherein we had informed the exchange about the conclusion of our Earnings Conference Call held on that date with Analysts / Institutional Investors on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, please find attached herewith the Transcript of the said Earnings Conference Call. The enclosed Transcript is also available on the Company's website and can be accessed at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors You are requested to take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For The Phoenix Mills Limited GAJENDRA MEWARA Digitally signed by GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2022.11.11 19:16:12 +05'30' Gajendra Mewara Company Secretary Encl.: As enclosed Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Phoenix Mills Limited Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2022 Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2 and H1 FY23 Results Call of the Phoenix Mills Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. The Management of the company is being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava - Managing Director, Mr. Anuraag Srivastava - Group CFO and Mr. Varun Parwal - Deputy CFO. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone telephone. Please note that this conference is being rec- orded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shishir Shrivastava. Thank you and over to you sir. Shishir Shrivastava: A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the second quarter and first half of financial year 2023. We have uploaded the results presentation on the Stock Exchanges as well as on our website and I hope you've had a chance to take a look at the same. We will now take you through the key highlights of the results and we will refer to the relevant slides of the results presentations for your convenience. We have also drawn comparison with the financial year 2020 for Q2 and H1 which year was historically our best performing years for retail. And I will now start with the performance for our retail portfolio. Page 1 of 23

May I draw your attention to slide no 4 onwards of the results presen- tation. Consumption in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs. 2,199 crores, showing a growth of 30% over Q2 FY20. If we were to exclude Phoenix Palassio Lucknow, the contribution from that asset, the growth was at 18%. Led by the festive season and new brand launches, this was the highest quarterly consumption done at our malls in the second quarter of any financial year. Consumption was robust across categories in the second quarter. Some of the top performing categories were jewellery where consumption was up 132% from Q2 FY20. Electronics, which was up 35% from Q2 FY20; fashion and accessories up 33%; food and beverages up 33% and multiplex up 15% from Q2 FY20. Moving on to slide no 5, Consumption in the first half of FY 23 stood at Rs. 4,389 crores, up 26% compared to the first half of FY20. For our like- to-like comparison if we exclude Phoenix Palassio's contribution, which was not operational during the relevant H1 FY20, the growth in consumption stood at 14%. Gross retail collections for the first half of FY23 stood at Rs. 1,045 crores, which was up 24% from the first half FY20, maintaining the quarterly run rate of little over Rs. 500 crore per quar- ter. Moving on to slide 6 and 7 to give you some color on our performance in the month of October. October has been a great month for us. Consumption came in at Rs. 977 crores, the highest level historically. It was up 33% compared to October 2019 and 44% up compared to October 2021. Year to date, April to October 2022 we achieved consumption of approximately Rs. 5,300 crore and are on track to target annual consumption of at least Rs. 9,000 crores without counting any bump up on account of new trading area, becoming operational inside our existing malls at Chennai, Pune and Kurla, without counting the bump up on account of sustained consumption growth in our existing malls and any Page 2 of 23

consumption from the new malls opening at Indore and Ahmedabad in the next few months. We continue to make each mall, the de facto destination for customers. Besides bringing in the best of brands and categories and fine dining, food and beverage experiences, we continue to host performances, events of prominent artists and invest in innovative eye-catching decor across our properties. On slide 10 you can see the retail expansion that we have planned for our flagship property, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. To recap the mall's Gross Leasable Area (GLA) was about 770,000 square feet in FY22. During the first half of this year, we have operationalized additional GLA of about 150,000 square feet spread across the lower ground floor at Palladium courtyard and the second and third floors in the East Zone. In addition, we will have another 250,000 square feet of anchor area coming up opposite to the PVR block in 2024 and another 200,000 square feet of retail GLA, as part of the new expansion project Rise, which is the million plus square feet of offices and 200,000 square feet of retail. Once the entire expansion program is completed in 2025, Phoenix Palladium will be a 1.43 million square foot GLA mall, the largest in our portfolio. Please refer to slides 11 through 13 for a quick glimpse on the new store openings at Phoenix Palladium across categories of Fashion, F&B and entertainment. In September 22, we opened the first Victoria's Secret store in India. We also have the biggest Starbucks in India at our mall spread across 2 levels, the flagship store of Swarovski and several new brands in the F&B space. If I may draw your attention to slide 14 onwards for an update on our upcoming malls. We have two new mall openings in the coming months. Phoenix Citadel Indore is slated to open its doors to the city in December of this year and followed by Phoenix Palladium, Ahmedabad Page 3 of 23