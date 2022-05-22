Phoenix Mills : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

May 22, 2022

To,

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Security code: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 4,500 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2007

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on May 21, 2022, vide a resolution passed by circulation has allotted 4,500 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,70,80,852 consisting of 17,85,40,426 Equity Shares of

2/- each to ₹ 35,70,89,852 consisting of 17,85,44,926 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com.

Please take the above information on record.

