    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
1091.40 INR   +6.57%
05:36aPHOENIX MILLS : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
05/05Phoenix Mills Completes Acquisition of Balance 50% Stake in Associate Company
MT
05/05The Phoenix Mills Limited completed the acquisition of remaining 50% stake in Classic Mall Development Company Pvt. Ltd. from Crest Ventures Limited and Escorts Developers Private Limited for INR 9.4 billion.
CI
Phoenix Mills : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

05/22/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

May 22, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 4,500 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2007

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on May 21, 2022, vide a resolution passed by circulation has allotted 4,500 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,70,80,852 consisting of 17,85,40,426 Equity Shares of

  • 2/- each to ₹ 35,70,89,852 consisting of 17,85,44,926 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2022.05.22 13:59:13 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
