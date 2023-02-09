Phoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Newspaper Advertisement of Results
�..�THE PHOENIX
Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel : (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200
("listing
��
��
Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapali Bapat Marg, Lower Pare!, Mumbai 400 013. • Tel :
(022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 • Fax : (022) 2493 8388
E-mail : info
@thephoenixmills.com • www.thephoenixmills.com
10
MUMBAI
|
WEDNESDAY, 8 FEBRUARY 2023
1
>
. •
PUBLIC NOTICE
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
Public at large are hereby informed that Late Shri Pyarasingh Gill died
intestate at Mumbai on 13.05.2022 & Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay
City Engineering Department
Pratap Singh Gill as his only heirs and legal representatives under the Law of
Re-Tender Notice No. NMMC/CE/360/2022-2023
Name of Work !" Construction of Village Gate at
Succession by which he was Governed.
Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay Pratap Singh Gill are the only persons
Ghansoli Gaon & Rabale Gaon in Ghansoli Ward
.
entitled to ownership Flat No. C-907, New Usha Nagar CHS Ltd.,
Estimated Cost (Rs.)
!" 59,45,599/-
Khandelwal Marg, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078 and 5 shares of Rs.
Tender booklets will be
available on
e-tendering
50/- each, Share Certificate No. 211 & distinctive numbers from 1051 to 1055
computer
system
at
(both inclusive) the said deceased along with all credits standing to the name
https://organizations.maharashtra.nextprocure.in and at
of the said deceased and also all movable and immovable prospective hold
www.nmmc.gov.in website of NMMC on dt.08/02/2023.
by him during his lifetime. Also entitled to get the account held by him in PMC
The
tender
is
to
be
submitted
online
at
(now in unity bank) transferred to the name of Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur & Mr. Ajay
For any technical difficulties in
https://nmmc.etenders.in
Pratap Singh Gill.
thee-tendering
process,
please contact the
help
desk
If any person/s, bank/banks, financial institutions having claim if any in the
number given on this website.
#$%&'"(
aforesaid & other property held by the said deceased should let undersigned
(SANJAY DESAI)
know in writing with evidence of such claim within 15 days from the date of
)$*+ ,&%$&--.
publication hereof, failing which such claims shall be treated as waived &
abandoned & no such claim shall be entertained.
MMC PR Adv no./1191/2023 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)
Date :05.02.2023
Sd/-
DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE
Adv. V.V. Erram
Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005
A/904, Yashwant Smruti CHS, Khandelwal Marg,
Case No: OA/1622/2020
(Rule 8 (1)
Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078.
E-mail : erram1950@gmail.com
Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A)
of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.
Exh. No: 6113
Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)
DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE
BANK OF INDIA
VS
Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005
VIKAS DIVEKAR
Case No: OA/925/2019
(Rule 8 (1)
To,
Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A)
(1) VIKAS DIVEKAR
of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.
Exh. No: 5249
D/W/S/O-NARYAN
AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA, TAL KHED
BANK OF INDIA
RATNAGIRI, MAHARASHTRA-415709
VS
Also At
VIVEK SURVE
AT PO. SUKIVALI, TAL KHED
To,
RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415709
(1) MR. GAURAV KAMLAKAR BHOI
(2) MRS. VANSHIKA VIKAS DIVEKAR
FLAT NO.206, PRATHMESH APARTMENT, OPP ST STAND,
AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA
RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415612
TAL. KHED, RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415109
SUMMONS
SUMMONS
WHEREAS, OA/925/2019 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on
WHEREAS, OA/1622/2020 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on
20/10/2022.
20/12/2022.
WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said
WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said
Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts
Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts
of
Rs 9325612/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).
of
Rs 2597511/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).
In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are
In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are
directed an under :-
directed an under :-
(i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed
(i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed
for should not be granted,
for should not be granted,
(ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets
(ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets
specified by the serial number 3A of the original application.
specified by the serial number 3A of the original application;
(iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other
(iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other
assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,
assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,
pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,
pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,
(iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary
(iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary
course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/
course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/
or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the
or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the
original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;
original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;
(v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured
(v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured
assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit
assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit
such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions
such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions
holding security interest over such assets.
holding security interest over such assets.
You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the
You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the
applicant and to appear before Registrar on
17/04/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which
applicant and to appear before Registrar on
15/02/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which
the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.
the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.
Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 30/11/2022.
Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 31/01/2023.
Seal
Seal
Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,
of the
Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,
of the
Tribunal
REGISTRAR
REGISTRAR
Tribunal
DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL, PUNE
DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL, PUNE
dH$rb
{_lm
lr. E_. E. E_. .
.
{XdmÊmr Ý`m`m{Yím
Ý`m`mb`m_
H${Zð> {d^mJ
n{ãbH$
Eg. gr. Eg. . 09/2019
E{ŠP.
. 9
Vmar»m : 15.02.2023
..... dmXr
{d.
lr.
nmR>aH$a
......
lr.
nmR>aH$a
nÎmm : Eg/4,
_
{Xdm_mZ,
n{ü_, {nZ 401 202.
EggrEg
. 09/2019
.
{XdmÊmr Ý`m`m{Yím, H${Zð>
{d^mJ
{Oëhm
nmbKa amÁ` _
Ý`m`mb`m_
Xm»mb
.
H$aÊ`mV H$r,
gXa Omhra
d
{_
Zmhr.
ì`º$rím: dm
_
gXa
`m{MH$m
CÎmamgh
gXa
30
AmV
.
g
¿`mdr H$r, gXa
CÎma
`m{MH$m Omar H$ê$Z Ý`m`mb`mÀ`m
gXa
darb
{d{hV
AmV
CÎma
Xm»mb
.
Vmar»m {X. 15
2023
g. 11.00 dm.
{Z{üV
.
_mPr ghr d Ý`m`mb`mÀ`m {ímŠŠ`m{Zímr {X. 24
O 2023 Omar.
ghm. AYrjH$
{XdmÊmr Ý`m`mb` . S>r.
H
'qhÐm
Z .
27
gr 27, Or
- 400 051,
AX'mg ßbmPm, 4Wm 'Obm, 166/16, grEgQ>r
ZJa, H${bZm,
-
400098,
.
'mJUr
$m`Zm{ÝímAb
_
2002
13 (2) ghdmMZ
_ ê$ëg, 2002
{Z`_ 3 (1).
$m`Zm{ÝímAb
_
2002 (gXa H$m¶Xm)
_
{b.
_~rEb)
A{YH$mar
. gXa
13(12) ghdmMZ
_
ê$ëg, 2002
{Z`_ 3
dmna H$ê$Z
Imbrb
(gXa
Omar
_mJUr
aH$_
gXa
H$ama ghdmMZ AÝ`
~m~r
_~rEb gXa _mJUr
_
{ddaUrV
Imbrb
d/dm
ì`mO
aH$_
60 {XdgmV
_mJUr
gXa
13 (12)
Omar
.
W{H$V
gXa
_~rEb
_
JhmU
Ambr
.
A .
H
./
-
Zmd
'mJUr
VmarI Am{U a¸$'
VmaU 'Îmm (ñWmda
H .
Am{U EZnrE VmarI
{'iH$V)
1
. 1911384159 Am{U EbEnr17680811
'mJUr
…
(n) -
1. .
30.01.2023
362 011,
Û
. . O¶lr gVre ndma
Am{U
â
.
gr-1606,
2. lr.
gVre ndma (gh-
{
25.01.2023
'
81.63
3.
. O¶lr gVre ndma (gh-
é. 32,84,937.14
M . 'r. {~ëQ> An
nÎmm
. . 1
3 H$[aVm g'mZ nÎmm) :
(é. ~Îmrg bmI
hOma
16ì¶m 'Oë¶mda, qdJ gr,
(npíM') - 362 011, 'hm
Jmim
. 12, H$ënVê$
ZJa,
ZD$e gXVrg Am{U
Aer
kmV
B'maV,
A
-400 604.
:
'mÌ) Am{U
{
nmåg
-
. gr-1606, gr qdJ,
nmåg -
hmD$qgJ
EZnrE
… 05.07.2022
hmD$qgJ
{b. Aer kmV
Aer kmV B'maV,
{b. Aer kmV
.
gXa
h_rXma, JhmUdQ>Xma d gh-
_
_~rEb
H$aÊ`mV
Pmë`mg
_~rEb
13(4) d
{Z`_
darb
H$madm`m
H$aVrb Á`mMm
d O~m~Xmar hr gXa
. gXa
gXa
_~rEb
{b{IV
_Vr{dZm darb
dm AÝ` ñdê$nmV
H$aÊ`mg _
.
gXa H$m`Xm dm
ñWm{nV {Z`_
dm
H$aÊ`mg
{Xë`mg
d/dm
.
{R>H$mU:
(npíM'),
ghr/-
A{YH$mar
VmarI: 07.02.2023
'qhÐm
Omhra
Am_
H$r, Am_
Aímrb
»mmbrb {b»mrV
_
A{YH$
{ddaÊmrV (gXa _mb_Îmm)
H$aÊ`mH${aVm
H$aV
. Amåhr lr_.
har
(_mbH$)
gXa _mb_
d
Vm~m
_mbH$
nS>VmiÊmr H$aV
.
Oa
ì`º$rg gXa _mb_Îmm dm
^mJmÀ`m
h¸$, A{YH$ma,
Agë`mg
dmagm,
JhmÊm,
Cn-
OßVr,
d{hdmQ>, Cn-d{hdmQ>,
Ý`mg,
Vm~m,
YmaÊmm{YH$ma,
AXbm~Xb, nadmZm,
»mQ>bm,
_,
Omar
dm
_ dm _
dm
OßVr,
_
dm
AÝ` H$mhr
Agë`mg
gXa
ñdê$nmV _
»mmbrb
nÎ`mda
gXa
14
AmV
Amåhmbm
Amdí`H$
AÝ`Wm
gXa
dm _mJÊ`m
H$mhr Agë`mg
A{YË`mJrV _
OmVrb,
n{aË`mJrV,
OmÊmma ZmhrV d Am_
Aímrb
_mbH$
EH$_ _mbH$rh¸$
dmag
d
Am_
Aímrb
ì`dhma
H$aVrb.
darb
(gXa _mb_Îmm):
5
_
400 026
_b~ma d
{hb {d^mJmÀ`m O{_Z YmaH$
. 11/738 darb
_V
kmV
_Yrb 4 Ï`m _Oë`mdarb
. 404 _
_m{nV
945 .
g_
1163 .
({~ëQ> An) À`m
h¸$
_mÊmnÌ
. 22 {X. 22.05.1963
-
{b{_
Omar é. 50/-
EH${ÌV é. 250/- YmaH$ {d{^Þ
. 106
110
g_m{dï>) Omar
_
nmM
.
{X. 8
2023
_{Zf EZ. amOmZr
ì`dñWmnH$r` ^mJrXmar
dmg__ brJb
E-106, 1 bm _Obm, {dídH$_
ZJa,
1
. 5 grEMEgEb,
da,
n{ü_ - 401 202,
_
^maV.
{b.
Z
.
…
93,
. nr.
(n),
-400058
grAm¶EZ: Eb24230E'EM1985nrEbgr036541
: 66943121
: 66943127
: investor@jenburkt.com
31
2022
{V'mhr Am{U ZD$
A{bá
{dÎmr¶
CVmam
(é. bmImV BnrEg
A.
Vnerb
{V'mhr
{V'mhr
.
31.12.22
31.12.21
31.12.22
1.
CËnÝZ ({Zìdi)
3602.95
3428.71
10541.76
2.
H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (H$a, AndmXmË'H$ Am{U
775.70
768.48
2478.89
AZÝ¶gmYmaU
3.
H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (AndmXmË'H$
775.50
768.48
2478.89
Am{U/qH$dm AZÝ¶gmYmaU ~m~rníMmV)
4.
H$aníMmV H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (AndmXmË'H$
543.38
622.71
1825.32
Am{U/qH$dm AZÝ¶gmYmaU ~m~r níMmV)
5.
H$mbmdYrH$[aVm
CËnÝZ (H$mbmdYrH$[aVm
590.66
609.10
1874.90
Z'$m (H$aníMmV) Am{U BVa
CËnÝZ
(H$aníMmV) g'm{dîQ>)
6.
^aUm
g'^mJ
é. 10/-
456.57
458.94
456.57
7.
amIrd Am{U Am{Y³¶
amIrd
-
-
-
8.
àVr g'^mJ àmár (B.nr.Eg.)
é.10/-
11.84
13.57
39.77
Am{U
n[aMmbZmH$[aVm)
Am{U
#
{Q>nm…
1.
2015 À¶m
33
XmIb
31
2022
{V'mhr Am{U ZD$
{dÎmr¶
Vnerbdma {ddaUmMm
darb EH$ CVmam
. 31
2022
{V'mhr Am{U ZD$
{dÎmr¶
{ddaU
www.bseindia.com
Am{U
www.jenburkt.com
da
CnbãY
.
2.
*
13.12.2022
{VÀ¶m g'^mJmÀ¶m
. gXa
#
gÜ¶m
.
3.
EEg 33
Mr
^m[aV gamgarÀ¶m VËdmda
.
4.
'mJrb H$mbmdYrMr
hr
H$mbmdYrÀ¶m
~ZÊ¶mgmR>r Amdí¶H$
H$aÊ¶mV Ambr
.
{b. H$[aVm
{R>H$mU …
(Am{ef .
… 07/02/2023
AÜ¶j Am{U ì¶dñWmnH$s¶
Disclaimer
The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Sales 2023
26 302 M
318 M
318 M
Net income 2023
10 484 M
127 M
127 M
Net Debt 2023
22 511 M
272 M
272 M
P/E ratio 2023
23,7x
Yield 2023
0,27%
Capitalization
249 B
3 012 M
3 012 M
EV / Sales 2023
10,3x
EV / Sales 2024
8,08x
Nbr of Employees
96
Free-Float
52,0%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1 394,55 INR
Average target price
1 630,92 INR
Spread / Average Target
16,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.