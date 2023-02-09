Phoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Newspaper Advertisement of Results

Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)

abandoned & no such claim shall be entertained.

publication hereof, failing which such claims shall be treated as waived &

know in writing with evidence of such claim within 15 days from the date of

aforesaid & other property held by the said deceased should let undersigned

number given on this website.

If any person/s, bank/banks, financial institutions having claim if any in the

please contact the

https://nmmc.etenders.in For any technical difficulties in

(now in unity bank) transferred to the name of Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur & Mr. Ajay

by him during his lifetime. Also entitled to get the account held by him in PMC

www.nmmc.gov.in website of NMMC on dt.08/02/2023.

of the said deceased and also all movable and immovable prospective hold

https://organizations.maharashtra.nextprocure.in and at

(both inclusive) the said deceased along with all credits standing to the name

50/- each, Share Certificate No. 211 & distinctive numbers from 1051 to 1055

available on

Tender booklets will be

Khandelwal Marg, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078 and 5 shares of Rs.

entitled to ownership Flat No. C-907, New Usha Nagar CHS Ltd.,

Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay Pratap Singh Gill are the only persons

Succession by which he was Governed.

Name of Work !" Construction of Village Gate at

Pratap Singh Gill as his only heirs and legal representatives under the Law of

intestate at Mumbai on 13.05.2022 & Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay

Public at large are hereby informed that Late Shri Pyarasingh Gill died

Date :05.02.2023 Sd/- DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE

Adv. V.V. Erram Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005

A/904, Yashwant Smruti CHS, Khandelwal Marg,

Case No: OA/1622/2020 (Rule 8 (1)

Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078. E-mail :erram1950@gmail.com

Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A)

of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.

Exh. No: 6113

Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE BANK OF INDIA

VS

Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005

VIKAS DIVEKAR

Case No: OA/925/2019 (Rule 8 (1)

To,

Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A) (1) VIKAS DIVEKAR

of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.

Exh. No: 5249 D/W/S/O-NARYAN

AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA, TAL KHED

BANK OF INDIA RATNAGIRI, MAHARASHTRA-415709

VS Also At

VIVEK SURVE AT PO. SUKIVALI, TAL KHED

To, RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415709

(1) MR. GAURAV KAMLAKAR BHOI (2) MRS. VANSHIKA VIKAS DIVEKAR

FLAT NO.206, PRATHMESH APARTMENT, OPP ST STAND, AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA

RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415612

TAL. KHED, RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415109

SUMMONS SUMMONS

WHEREAS, OA/925/2019 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on WHEREAS, OA/1622/2020 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on

20/10/2022.

20/12/2022.

WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said

Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts

Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts

of Rs 9325612/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).

of Rs 2597511/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).

In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are

directed an under :-

directed an under :-

(i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed (i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed

for should not be granted,

for should not be granted,

(ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets (ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets

specified by the serial number 3A of the original application.

specified by the serial number 3A of the original application;

(iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other (iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other

assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,

assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,

pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,

pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,

(iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary (iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary

course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/

course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/

or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the

or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the

original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;

original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;

(v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured (v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured

assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit

assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit

such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions

such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions

holding security interest over such assets.

holding security interest over such assets.

You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the

applicant and to appear before Registrar on 17/04/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which

applicant and to appear before Registrar on 15/02/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which

the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.

the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.

Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 30/11/2022. Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 31/01/2023.

Seal Seal Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,

of the Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,

of the

Tribunal REGISTRAR

REGISTRAR Tribunal