    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
1394.55 INR   -3.19%
01:53aPhoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Newspaper Advertisement of Results
PU
01:53aPhoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Outcome of Earnings Conference Call with Analyst or Institutional Investors
PU
02/08Transcript : The Phoenix Mills Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
Phoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Newspaper Advertisement of Results

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
�..�THE PHOENIX

Corp. Office : Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel : (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No.: L17100MH1905PLC000200

("listing

����

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapali Bapat Marg, Lower Pare!, Mumbai 400 013. • Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 • Fax : (022) 2493 8388

E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com • www.thephoenixmills.com

10

MUMBAI

|

WEDNESDAY, 8 FEBRUARY 2023

1

>.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Public at large are hereby informed that Late Shri Pyarasingh Gill died

intestate at Mumbai on 13.05.2022 & Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay

City Engineering Department

Pratap Singh Gill as his only heirs and legal representatives under the Law of

Re-Tender Notice No. NMMC/CE/360/2022-2023

Name of Work !" Construction of Village Gate at

Succession by which he was Governed.

Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur Gill & Mr. Ajay Pratap Singh Gill are the only persons

Ghansoli Gaon & Rabale Gaon in Ghansoli Ward.

entitled to ownership Flat No. C-907, New Usha Nagar CHS Ltd.,

Estimated Cost (Rs.) !" 59,45,599/-

Khandelwal Marg, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078 and 5 shares of Rs.

Tender booklets will be

available on

e-tendering

50/- each, Share Certificate No. 211 & distinctive numbers from 1051 to 1055

computer

system

at

(both inclusive) the said deceased along with all credits standing to the name

https://organizations.maharashtra.nextprocure.in and at

of the said deceased and also all movable and immovable prospective hold

www.nmmc.gov.in website of NMMC on dt.08/02/2023.

by him during his lifetime. Also entitled to get the account held by him in PMC

The

tender

is

to

be

submitted

online

at

(now in unity bank) transferred to the name of Smt. Raj Amrit Kaur & Mr. Ajay

https://nmmc.etenders.inFor any technical difficulties in

Pratap Singh Gill.

thee-tendering

process,

please contact the

help

desk

If any person/s, bank/banks, financial institutions having claim if any in the

number given on this website.

#$%&'"(

aforesaid & other property held by the said deceased should let undersigned

(SANJAY DESAI)

know in writing with evidence of such claim within 15 days from the date of

)$*+ ,&%$&--.

publication hereof, failing which such claims shall be treated as waived &

abandoned & no such claim shall be entertained.

MMC PR Adv no./1191/2023 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)

Date :05.02.2023

Sd/-

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE

Adv. V.V. Erram

Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005

A/904, Yashwant Smruti CHS, Khandelwal Marg,

Case No: OA/1622/2020

(Rule 8 (1)

Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400 078. E-mail :erram1950@gmail.com

Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A)

of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.

Exh. No: 6113

Form No. 3 [ See Regulation - 15 (1)(a) ] / 16(3)

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PUNE

BANK OF INDIA

VS

Unit no 307 to 310 3rd floor, kakade Biz Icon Building, Shivaji Nagar, Pune-411005

VIKAS DIVEKAR

Case No: OA/925/2019

(Rule 8 (1)

To,

Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A)

(1) VIKAS DIVEKAR

of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993.

Exh. No: 5249

D/W/S/O-NARYAN

AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA, TAL KHED

BANK OF INDIA

RATNAGIRI, MAHARASHTRA-415709

VS

Also At

VIVEK SURVE

AT PO. SUKIVALI, TAL KHED

To,

RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415709

(1) MR. GAURAV KAMLAKAR BHOI

(2) MRS. VANSHIKA VIKAS DIVEKAR

FLAT NO.206, PRATHMESH APARTMENT, OPP ST STAND,

AT POST IRRIGATION COLONY, BHARNE NAKA

RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415612

TAL. KHED, RATNAGIRI MAHARASHTRA-415109

SUMMONS

SUMMONS

WHEREAS, OA/925/2019 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on

WHEREAS, OA/1622/2020 was listed before Han'ble Presiding Officer/Registrar on

20/10/2022.

20/12/2022.

WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said

WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons / notice on the said

Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts

Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts

of Rs 9325612/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).

of Rs 2597511/- (application along with copies of documents etc annexed).

In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are

In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are

directed an under :-

directed an under :-

(i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed

(i) to show cause within thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed

for should not be granted,

for should not be granted,

(ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets

(ii) to disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets

specified by the serial number 3A of the original application.

specified by the serial number 3A of the original application;

(iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other

(iii) you are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other

assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,

assets and properties disclosed under serial number 3A of the original application,

pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,

pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties,

(iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary

(iv) you shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary

course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/

course of his Business any of the assets over which security interest is created and/

or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the

or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under serial mumber 3A of the

original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;

original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;

(v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured

(v) you shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured

assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit

assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit

such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions

such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial institutions

holding security interest over such assets.

holding security interest over such assets.

You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the

You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the

applicant and to appear before Registrar on 17/04/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which

applicant and to appear before Registrar on 15/02/2023 at 10:30 A.M. failing which

the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.

the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.

Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 30/11/2022.

Given under my hand and the seal of this Tribunal on this date : 31/01/2023.

Seal

Seal

Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,

of the

Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons,

of the

Tribunal

REGISTRAR

REGISTRAR

Tribunal

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL, PUNE

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL, PUNE

8

2023

13

dH$rb

{_lm

lr. E_. E. E_. .

.

{XdmÊmr Ý`m`m{Yím

Ý`m`mb`m_

H${Zð> {d^mJ

n{ãbH$

Eg. gr. Eg. . 09/2019

E{ŠP.

. 9

  1. Vmar»m : 15.02.2023
    ..... dmXr

{d.

lr.

nmR>aH$a

......

lr.

nmR>aH$a

nÎmm : Eg/4,

_

{Xdm_mZ,

n{ü_, {nZ 401 202.

EggrEg

. 09/2019

.

{XdmÊmr Ý`m`m{Yím, H${Zð>

{d^mJ

{Oëhm

nmbKa amÁ` _

Ý`m`mb`m_

Xm»mb

.

  1. H$aÊ`mV H$r,
    gXa Omhra

d

{_

Zmhr.

ì`º$rím: dm

_

gXa

`m{MH$m

CÎmamgh

gXa

30

AmV

.

g

¿`mdr H$r, gXa

CÎma

`m{MH$m Omar H$ê$Z Ý`m`mb`mÀ`m

gXa

darb

{d{hV

AmV

CÎma

Xm»mb

.

Vmar»m {X. 15

2023

g. 11.00 dm.

{Z{üV

.

_mPr ghr d Ý`m`mb`mÀ`m {ímŠŠ`m{Zímr {X. 24

O 2023 Omar.

ghm. AYrjH$

{XdmÊmr Ý`m`mb` . S>r.

H

'qhÐm

Z .

27

gr 27, Or

- 400 051,

AX'mg ßbmPm, 4Wm 'Obm, 166/16, grEgQ>r

ZJa, H${bZm,

-

400098,

.

'mJUr

$m`Zm{ÝímAb

_

2002

13 (2) ghdmMZ

_ ê$ëg, 2002

{Z`_ 3 (1).

$m`Zm{ÝímAb

_

2002 (gXa H$m¶Xm)

_

{b.

_~rEb)

A{YH$mar

. gXa

13(12) ghdmMZ

_

ê$ëg, 2002

{Z`_ 3

dmna H$ê$Z

Imbrb

(gXa

Omar

_mJUr

aH$_

gXa

H$ama ghdmMZ AÝ`

~m~r

_~rEb gXa _mJUr

_

{ddaUrV

Imbrb

d/dm

ì`mO

aH$_

60 {XdgmV

_mJUr

gXa

13 (12)

Omar

.

W{H$V

gXa

_~rEb

_

JhmU

Ambr

.

A .

H

./

-

Zmd

'mJUr

VmarI Am{U a¸$'

VmaU 'Îmm (ñWmda

H .

Am{U EZnrE VmarI

{'iH$V)

1

. 1911384159 Am{U EbEnr17680811

'mJUr

(n) -

1. .

30.01.2023

362 011,

Û

. . O¶lr gVre ndma

Am{U

â

.

gr-1606,

2. lr.

gVre ndma (gh-

{

25.01.2023

'

81.63

3.

. O¶lr gVre ndma (gh-

é. 32,84,937.14

M . 'r. {~ëQ> An

nÎmm

. . 1

3 H$[aVm g'mZ nÎmm) :

(é. ~Îmrg bmI

hOma

16ì¶m 'Oë¶mda, qdJ gr,

(npíM') - 362 011, 'hm

Jmim

. 12, H$ënVê$

ZJa,

ZD$e gXVrg Am{U

Aer

kmV

B'maV,

A

-400 604.

:

'mÌ) Am{U

{

nmåg

-

. gr-1606, gr qdJ,

nmåg -

hmD$qgJ

EZnrE

… 05.07.2022

hmD$qgJ

{b. Aer kmV

Aer kmV B'maV,

{b. Aer kmV

.

gXa

h_rXma, JhmUdQ>Xma d gh-

_

_~rEb

H$aÊ`mV

Pmë`mg

_~rEb

13(4) d

{Z`_

darb

H$madm`m

H$aVrb Á`mMm

d O~m~Xmar hr gXa

. gXa

gXa

_~rEb

{b{IV

_Vr{dZm darb

dm AÝ` ñdê$nmV

H$aÊ`mg _

.

gXa H$m`Xm dm

ñWm{nV {Z`_

dm

H$aÊ`mg

{Xë`mg

d/dm

.

{R>H$mU:

(npíM'),

ghr/-

A{YH$mar

VmarI: 07.02.2023

'qhÐm

Omhra

Am_

H$r, Am_

Aímrb

»mmbrb {b»mrV

_

A{YH$

{ddaÊmrV (gXa _mb_Îmm)

H$aÊ`mH${aVm

H$aV

. Amåhr lr_.

har

(_mbH$)

gXa _mb_

d

Vm~m

_mbH$

nS>VmiÊmr H$aV

.

Oa

ì`º$rg gXa _mb_Îmm dm

^mJmÀ`m

h¸$, A{YH$ma,

Agë`mg

dmagm,

JhmÊm,

Cn-

OßVr,

d{hdmQ>, Cn-d{hdmQ>,

Ý`mg,

Vm~m,

YmaÊmm{YH$ma,

AXbm~Xb, nadmZm,

»mQ>bm,

_,

Omar

dm

_ dm _

dm

OßVr,

_

dm

AÝ` H$mhr

Agë`mg

gXa

ñdê$nmV _

»mmbrb

nÎ`mda

gXa

14

AmV

Amåhmbm

Amdí`H$

AÝ`Wm

gXa

dm _mJÊ`m

H$mhr Agë`mg

A{YË`mJrV _

OmVrb,

n{aË`mJrV,

OmÊmma ZmhrV d Am_

Aímrb

_mbH$

EH$_ _mbH$rh¸$

dmag

d

Am_

Aímrb

ì`dhma

H$aVrb.

darb

(gXa _mb_Îmm):

5

_

400 026

_b~ma d

{hb {d^mJmÀ`m O{_Z YmaH$

. 11/738 darb

_V

kmV

_Yrb 4 Ï`m _Oë`mdarb

. 404 _

_m{nV

945 .

g_

1163 .

({~ëQ> An) À`m

h¸$

_mÊmnÌ

. 22 {X. 22.05.1963

-

{b{_

Omar é. 50/-

EH${ÌV é. 250/- YmaH$ {d{^Þ

. 106

110

g_m{dï>) Omar

_

nmM

.

{X. 8

2023

_{Zf EZ. amOmZr

ì`dñWmnH$r` ^mJrXmar

dmg__ brJb

E-106, 1 bm _Obm, {dídH$_

ZJa,

1

. 5 grEMEgEb,

da,

n{ü_ - 401 202,

_

^maV.

{b.

Z

.

93,

. nr.

(n),

-400058

grAm¶EZ: Eb24230E'EM1985nrEbgr036541

: 66943121

: 66943127

: investor@jenburkt.com

31

2022

{V'mhr Am{U ZD$

A{bá

{dÎmr¶

CVmam

(é. bmImV BnrEg

A.

Vnerb

{V'mhr

{V'mhr

.

31.12.22

31.12.21

31.12.22

1.

CËnÝZ ({Zìdi)

3602.95

3428.71

10541.76

2.

H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (H$a, AndmXmË'H$ Am{U

775.70

768.48

2478.89

AZÝ¶gmYmaU

3.

H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (AndmXmË'H$

775.50

768.48

2478.89

Am{U/qH$dm AZÝ¶gmYmaU ~m~rníMmV)

4.

H$aníMmV H$mbmdYrH$[aVm {Zìdi Z'$m (AndmXmË'H$

543.38

622.71

1825.32

Am{U/qH$dm AZÝ¶gmYmaU ~m~r níMmV)

5.

H$mbmdYrH$[aVm

CËnÝZ (H$mbmdYrH$[aVm

590.66

609.10

1874.90

Z'$m (H$aníMmV) Am{U BVa

CËnÝZ

(H$aníMmV) g'm{dîQ>)

6.

^aUm

g'^mJ

é. 10/-

456.57

458.94

456.57

7.

amIrd Am{U Am{Y³¶

amIrd

-

-

-

8.

àVr g'^mJ àmár (B.nr.Eg.)

é.10/-

11.84

13.57

39.77

Am{U

n[aMmbZmH$[aVm)

Am{U

#

{Q>nm…

1.

2015 À¶m

33

XmIb

31

2022

{V'mhr Am{U ZD$

{dÎmr¶

Vnerbdma {ddaUmMm

darb EH$ CVmam

. 31

2022

{V'mhr Am{U ZD$

{dÎmr¶

{ddaU

www.bseindia.com Am{U

www.jenburkt.com da

CnbãY

.

2.

*

13.12.2022

{VÀ¶m g'^mJmÀ¶m

. gXa

#

gÜ¶m

.

3.

EEg 33

Mr

^m[aV gamgarÀ¶m VËdmda

.

4.

'mJrb H$mbmdYrMr

hr

H$mbmdYrÀ¶m

~ZÊ¶mgmR>r Amdí¶H$

H$aÊ¶mV Ambr

.

{b. H$[aVm

{R>H$mU …

(Am{ef .

… 07/02/2023

AÜ¶j Am{U ì¶dñWmnH$s¶

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 302 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2023 10 484 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 22 511 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,27%
Capitalization 249 B 3 012 M 3 012 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
EV / Sales 2024 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 394,55 INR
Average target price 1 630,92 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Group Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-1.43%3 012
SCENTRE GROUP5.56%10 907
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.6.77%4 361
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%4 049
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.28%3 110
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.25%2 838