Phoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Outcome of Earnings Conference Call with Analyst or Institutional Investors

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
February 08, 2023
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Outcome of Earnings Conference Call with Analysts/Institutional Investors - Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
This is further to our letter dated February 01, 2023, wherein we had intimated regarding Earnings Conference Call with Analysts/Institutional Investors scheduled to be held today viz. Wednesday, February 08, 2023.
In Compliance with the Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that The Phoenix Mills Limited ("Company") has today viz. Wednesday, February 08, 2023 concluded its Earnings Conference call with Analysts/Institutional Investors on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022.
The Financial Results and the Investor Presentation, which were sent to the Stock Exchanges vide our letters dated February 07, 2023, and uploaded on the Company's website: http://www.thephoenixmills.com, were referred during the call.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9
Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com