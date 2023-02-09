Advanced search
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
1394.55 INR   -3.19%
01:53aPhoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Newspaper Advertisement of Results
PU
01:53aPhoenix Mills : February 08 2023 Outcome of Earnings Conference Call with Analyst or Institutional Investors
PU
02/08Transcript : The Phoenix Mills Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
Phoenix Mills : February 09 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: February 09, 2023

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction.

Sr.

Particulars

Organized By

Location

Day and Date

No

1

Nuvama India

Nuvama

Mumbai

Thursday, February 09, 2023 to

Conference 2023

Institutional

Friday, February 10, 2023

Equities

Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2023.02.09 11:35:10 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 302 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2023 10 484 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 22 511 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,27%
Capitalization 249 B 3 012 M 3 012 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
EV / Sales 2024 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 52,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 394,55 INR
Average target price 1 630,92 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Group Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-1.43%3 012
SCENTRE GROUP5.56%10 907
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.6.77%4 361
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%4 049
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.28%3 110
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.25%2 838