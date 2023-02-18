Advanced search
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
Phoenix Mills : February 18 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment

02/18/2023 | 06:00am EST
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

February 18, 2023

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 7,257 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on February 18, 2023, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 7,257 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantee upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,71,68,912 consisting of 17,85,84,456 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to ₹ 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2023.02.18 14:21:06 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 18 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 10:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
