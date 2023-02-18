Phoenix Mills : February 18 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
February 18, 2023
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Sub: Allotment of 7,257 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on February 18, 2023, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 7,257 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantee upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018.
Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,71,68,912 consisting of 17,85,84,456 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to ₹ 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com.
Please take the above information on record.
