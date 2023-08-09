Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
August 08, 2023
Sub: Investors' Presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, to be made to investors and analysts.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Investor-Presentationin compliance with Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Investor Presentation
Q1 FY24
Business Update
Business Performance
Financial Results
Annexure
Retail consumption in Q1 FY24 grew by 18% over Q1 FY23
Q1 FY24 Consumption (Rs. mn)
Growth over Q1 FY23
9%
5,463
11%
4,746
7%
13%
6%
13%
NA
NA
-9%
3,995
3,634
2,685
2,403
1,045
751 508
14%
508
Phoenix
PMC Bangalore PMC Pune
PMC &
PMC Mumbai
Phoenix
Phoenix Citadel
Palladium
PU Lucknow
PU Bareilly
Palladium
Palladium
Palassio
Indore
Ahmedabad
Chennai
Lucknow
- Total consumption in Q1 FY24 stood at Rs. 25,738 mn, demonstrating a growth of 18% over Q1 FY23.
- Excl. contribution from Phoenix Citadel Indore and Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad which opened December 2022 and February 2023 respectively; Q1 FY24 consumption grew by 9% over Q1 FY23.
- Lifestyle block in Phoenix Palladium Mumbai is closed for renovations from May 2023 onwards. Adjusted for the reduction in consumption from this specific renovation, Q1 FY24 consumption has grown 10% over Q1 FY23.
- Retail collections* stood at Rs. 6,136 mn in Q1 FY24, showing a growth of 18% over Q1 FY23.
Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers.
*Retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.
Retail consumption in July 2023 grew by 15% over July 2022
July 2023 Consumption (Rs. mn)
Growth
over
July 2022
7%
1,910
4%
3%
5%
6%
17%
NA
NA
-4%
19%
1,680
1,480
1,290
980 890
410 340
160 170
Phoenix
PMC Bangalore PMC Pune
PMC &
PMC Mumbai
Phoenix
Phoenix Citadel
Palladium
PU Lucknow
PU Bareilly
Palladium
Palladium
Palassio
Indore
Ahmedabad
Chennai
Lucknow
- Total consumption in July 2023 stood at Rs. 9,310 mn, demonstrating a growth of 15% over July 2022.
- Excl. contribution from Phoenix Citadel Indore and Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad which opened December 2022 and February 2023 respectively, July 2023 consumption grew by 6% over July 2022.
- Lifestyle block in Phoenix Palladium Mumbai is closed for renovations from May 2023 onwards. Adjusted for the reduction in consumption from this specific renovation, July 2023 consumption has grown by 7% over July 2022.
- Retail collections* stood at Rs. 2,096 mn in July 2023, showing a growth of 20% over July 2022.
Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers.
*Retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.
