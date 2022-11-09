Phoenix Mills : Investor Presentation Q2 FY2023
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
November 08, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sir(s),
Sub:
Investors' Presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022, to be made to investors and analysts.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at
in compliance with Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.
https://www.thephoenixmills.com
You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
Digitally signed by
GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2022.11.08 19:22:05 +05'30'
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Encl:- As above
Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9
Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com
The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Investor Presentation
Q2 and H1 FY23
Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai
Business Update
Business Performance
Financial Results
Annexure
Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow
2
Q2 FY23 Consumption at 130% of Q2 FY20 (pre-Covid quarter)
Q2 FY23 Consumption (Rs. mn)
As % of
124%
139%
122%
103%
112%
NA
66%
89%
Q2 FY20
4,982
4,445
3,821
3,387
2,450
2,008
483
410
Phoenix
PMC Bangalore
PMC Pune
PMC Mumbai
PMC & Palladium Phoenix Palassio
PU Lucknow
PU Bareilly
Palladium
Chennai
• Total consumption in Q2 FY23 was Rs. 21,986 mn, 130% of Q2 FY20
• Excl. Palassio's contribution, which opened in July 2020; Q2 FY23 consumption was 118% of Q2 FY20
• Gross retail collections at Rs. 5,196 mn for Q2 FY23, up 23% compared to Q2 FY20*
Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers
*Gross retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.
3
H1 FY23 Consumption at 126% of H1 FY20 (pre-Covid period)
H1 FY23 Consumption (Rs. mn)
As % of
121%
133%
117%
100%
110%
NA
67%
87%
H1 FY20
9,994
8,716
7,559
6,594
4,987
4,140
1,042
857
Phoenix
PMC Bangalore
PMC Pune
PMC Mumbai
PMC & Palladium Phoenix Palassio
PU Lucknow
PU Bareilly
Palladium
Chennai
• Total consumption in H1 FY23 was Rs. 43,889 mn, 126% of H1 FY20
• Excl. Palassio's contribution, which opened in July 2020; H1 FY23 consumption was 114% of H1 FY20
• Gross retail collections at Rs. 10,449 mn for H1 FY23, up 24% compared to H1 FY20*
Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers
*Gross retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Sales 2023
25 256 M
311 M
311 M
Net income 2023
10 243 M
126 M
126 M
Net Debt 2023
23 526 M
289 M
289 M
P/E ratio 2023
30,6x
Yield 2023
0,24%
Capitalization
277 B
3 405 M
3 405 M
EV / Sales 2023
11,9x
EV / Sales 2024
9,50x
Nbr of Employees
96
Free-Float
52,0%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1 549,80 INR
Average target price
1 486,00 INR
Spread / Average Target
-4,12%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.