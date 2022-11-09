Advanced search
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
1549.80 INR   +0.93%
11/07Phoenix Mills : Unclaimed Dividend as on March 31 2022
PU
10/12Phoenix Mills : Shareholding Pattern as on September 30 2022
PU
10/06Phoenix Mills : October 06 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
Phoenix Mills : Investor Presentation Q2 FY2023

11/09/2022 | 04:31am EST
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

November 08, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Investors' Presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the presentation on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022, to be made to investors and analysts.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2022.11.08 19:22:05 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Encl:- As above

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Investor Presentation

Q2 and H1 FY23

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

Business Update

Business Performance

Financial Results

Annexure

Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow

2

Q2 FY23 Consumption at 130% of Q2 FY20 (pre-Covid quarter)

Q2 FY23 Consumption (Rs. mn)

As % of

124%

139%

122%

103%

112%

NA

66%

89%

Q2 FY20

4,982

4,445

3,821

3,387

2,450

2,008

483

410

Phoenix

PMC Bangalore

PMC Pune

PMC Mumbai

PMC & Palladium Phoenix Palassio

PU Lucknow

PU Bareilly

Palladium

Chennai

Total consumption in Q2 FY23 was Rs. 21,986 mn, 130% of Q2 FY20

Excl. Palassio's contribution, which opened in July 2020; Q2 FY23 consumption was 118% of Q2 FY20

Gross retail collections at Rs. 5,196 mn for Q2 FY23, up 23% compared to Q2 FY20*

Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers

*Gross retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.

3

H1 FY23 Consumption at 126% of H1 FY20 (pre-Covid period)

H1 FY23 Consumption (Rs. mn)

As % of

121%

133%

117%

100%

110%

NA

67%

87%

H1 FY20

9,994

8,716

7,559

6,594

4,987

4,140

1,042

857

Phoenix

PMC Bangalore

PMC Pune

PMC Mumbai

PMC & Palladium Phoenix Palassio

PU Lucknow

PU Bareilly

Palladium

Chennai

Total consumption in H1 FY23 was Rs. 43,889 mn, 126% of H1 FY20

Excl. Palassio's contribution, which opened in July 2020; H1 FY23 consumption was 114% of H1 FY20

Gross retail collections at Rs. 10,449 mn for H1 FY23, up 24% compared to H1 FY20*

Note: Above numbers are indicative unaudited numbers and presented for illustration purpose. The actual numbers could be materially different from indicative numbers

*Gross retail collections inclusive of GST and CAM & other recoveries from retailers.

4



Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
