Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 660

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: May 17, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Investors' Presentation on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the presentation on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, to be made to investors and analysts.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Investor-Presentationin compliance with Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2024.05.17 21:36:46 +05'30'

_______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Mem. No. A22941

Encl:- As below

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium , Pune

The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Investor Presentation

Q4 FY24 and FY24

Photo shot at location

Business Update

Business Performance

Financial Results

Annexure

Phoenix MarketCity Mumbai

2

FY24 Retail Mall Business Overview

Q4 FY24 and FY24 Consumption

FY24

Q4 FY24

~Rs. 11,344 Cr

~Rs. 2,833 Cr

28%

23%

Vs Q4

Vs

FY23

FY23

20%+ Growth in Consumption and Rentals

Consumption Growth Components

Q4 FY24 and FY24 Rentals

10%

28%

8%

23%

FY24

Q4 FY24

Rs. 1,660 cr

like-to-Like

Overall

like-to-Like

Overall

Rs. 447 Cr

31%

27%

Vs Q4

Vs

Q4 FY24

FY24

FY23

FY23

Retail Malls launched since December 2022

Rental Growth Components

7%

31%

6%

27%

Like-to-like

Overall

Like-to-like

Overall

Q4 FY24

FY24

Phoenix Citadel

Palladium Ahmedabad

Phoenix Mall of the Millenium

Phoenix Mall of Asia

Dec-22

Feb-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

3

Retail Overview

Q4 FY24

Q4 FY23

Particulars

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

Consumption

2,833

2,211

Retail Rental Income

447

340

Retail EBITDA

448

351

EBITDA to Rental %

100%

103%

FY24

FY23

Particulars

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

Consumption

11,344

9,248

Retail Rental Income

1,660

1,311

Retail EBITDA

1,673

1,342

EBITDA to Rental %

101%

102%

Notes:

  • Growth over Q4 FY23

28%

31%

28%

  • Growth over FY23

23%

27%

25%

Existing operational malls

Q4 FY24

Q4 FY23

% Growth

over Q4

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

FY23

2,384

2,189

9%

363

337

7%

375

349

7%

103% 104%

FY24

FY23

% Growth

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

over FY23

9,790

9,146

7%

1,365

1,289

6%

1,416

1,324

7%

104%

103%

New Malls launched

  • high growth phase

Q4 FY24

Q4 FY23

% Growth

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

over Q4 FY23

449

23

84

3

Not Applicable

73

2

86% 55%

FY24

FY23

% Growth

(Rs. cr)

(Rs. cr)

over FY23

1,553 102

295 22

Not Applicable

257 19

87% 86%

1.

Consumption given in the column "Existing Operational Malls" excludes the adjustment for impact of closure of Lifestyle Block at Phoenix Palladium

2.

For Q4FY24, Phoenix Citadel Indore is considered in the Existing Operational malls and for FY24, Phoenix Citadel is considered in NewConceptMalls launchedArchitect

4

Phoenix Citadel Indore: Performance Update

Retail GLA: ~1.00 msft

Photo shot at location

Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)

89%

91%

91%

91%

86%

70%

42%

Dec-22*Mar-23

Jun-23

Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Apr-24

*Operations commenced on 01-Dec-22

5

Palladium Ahmedabad: Performance Update

Ramp up in Trading Occupancy

86%

86%

78%

74%

60%

43%

32%

Feb-23*Mar-23

Jun-23

Sep-23

Dec-23Mar-24

Apr-24

Photo shot at location

Photo shot at location

*Operations commenced on 26-Feb-23

6

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune: Performance Update

Photo shot at location

Photo shot at location

Photo shot at location

Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)

76%

77%

60%

50%

44%

Sep-23*Oct-23

Dec-23Mar-24

Apr-24

*Operations commenced on 01-Sep-23

7

Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore: Performance Update

Photo shot at location

Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)

67%

57%

50%

43%

Oct-23*

Dec-23

Mar-24

Apr-24

*Operations commenced on 27-Oct-23

8

Photo shot at location

Business Update

Business Performance - Retail

Financial Results

Annexure

Phoenix Mall of Asia

9

