Date: May 17, 2024
Sub: Investors' Presentation on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the presentation on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, to be made to investors and analysts.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Investor-Presentationin compliance with Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.
Phoenix Mall of the Millennium , Pune
The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Investor Presentation
Q4 FY24 and FY24
Photo shot at location
Business Update
Business Performance
Financial Results
Annexure
Phoenix MarketCity Mumbai
2
FY24 Retail Mall Business Overview
Q4 FY24 and FY24 Consumption
FY24
Q4 FY24
~Rs. 11,344 Cr
~Rs. 2,833 Cr
↑ 28%
↑ 23%
Vs Q4
Vs
FY23
FY23
20%+ Growth in Consumption and Rentals
Consumption Growth Components
Q4 FY24 and FY24 Rentals
10%
28%
8%
23%
FY24
Q4 FY24
Rs. 1,660 cr
like-to-Like
Overall
like-to-Like
Overall
Rs. 447 Cr
↑ 31%
↑ 27%
Vs Q4
Vs
Q4 FY24
FY24
FY23
FY23
Retail Malls launched since December 2022
Rental Growth Components
7%
31%
6%
27%
Like-to-like
Overall
Like-to-like
Overall
Q4 FY24
FY24
Phoenix Citadel
Palladium Ahmedabad
Phoenix Mall of the Millenium
Phoenix Mall of Asia
Dec-22
Feb-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
3
Retail Overview
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
Particulars
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
Consumption
2,833
2,211
Retail Rental Income
447
340
Retail EBITDA
448
351
EBITDA to Rental %
100%
103%
FY24
FY23
Particulars
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
Consumption
11,344
9,248
Retail Rental Income
1,660
1,311
Retail EBITDA
1,673
1,342
EBITDA to Rental %
101%
102%
Notes:
- Growth over Q4 FY23
28%
31%
28%
- Growth over FY23
23%
27%
25%
Existing operational malls
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
% Growth
over Q4
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
FY23
2,384
2,189
9%
363
337
7%
375
349
7%
103% 104%
FY24
FY23
% Growth
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
over FY23
9,790
9,146
7%
1,365
1,289
6%
1,416
1,324
7%
104%
103%
New Malls launched
- high growth phase
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
% Growth
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
over Q4 FY23
449
23
84
3
Not Applicable
73
2
86% 55%
FY24
FY23
% Growth
(Rs. cr)
(Rs. cr)
over FY23
1,553 102
295 22
Not Applicable
257 19
87% 86%
1.
Consumption given in the column "Existing Operational Malls" excludes the adjustment for impact of closure of Lifestyle Block at Phoenix Palladium
2.
For Q4FY24, Phoenix Citadel Indore is considered in the Existing Operational malls and for FY24, Phoenix Citadel is considered in NewConceptMalls launchedArchitect
4
Phoenix Citadel Indore: Performance Update
Retail GLA: ~1.00 msft
Photo shot at location
Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)
89%
91%
91%
91%
86%
70%
42%
Dec-22*Mar-23
Jun-23
Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Apr-24
*Operations commenced on 01-Dec-22
5
Palladium Ahmedabad: Performance Update
Ramp up in Trading Occupancy
86%
86%
78%
74%
60%
43%
32%
Feb-23*Mar-23
Jun-23
Sep-23
Dec-23Mar-24
Apr-24
Photo shot at location
Photo shot at location
*Operations commenced on 26-Feb-23
6
Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune: Performance Update
Photo shot at location
Photo shot at location
Photo shot at location
Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)
76%
77%
60%
50%
44%
Sep-23*Oct-23
Dec-23Mar-24
Apr-24
*Operations commenced on 01-Sep-23
7
Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore: Performance Update
Photo shot at location
Ramp up in Trading Occupancy (%)
67%
57%
50%
43%
Oct-23*
Dec-23
Mar-24
Apr-24
*Operations commenced on 27-Oct-23
8
Photo shot at location
Business Update
Business Performance - Retail
Financial Results
Annexure
Phoenix Mall of Asia
9
