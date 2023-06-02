Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Phoenix Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
1500.55 INR   +2.02%
10:32aPhoenix Mills : June 01 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
07:04aPhoenix Mills : June 02 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
06/01Phoenix Mills : May 31 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Mills : June 01 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

06/02/2023 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: June 01, 2023

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction.

Sr.

Particulars

Organized By

Location

Day and Date

No

1

B&K Securities Annual

Batlivala & Karani

Mumbai

Friday, June 02, 2023

Conference - Trinity India

Securities India

2023

Pvt. Ltd.

Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Exchange-Intimationsin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2023.06.01 15:03:29 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
10:32aPhoenix Mills : June 01 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
07:04aPhoenix Mills : June 02 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
06/01Phoenix Mills : May 31 2023 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
05/25Phoenix Mills' Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/25Transcript : The Phoenix Mills Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
05/24The Phoenix Mills Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March ..
CI
05/24The Phoenix Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
05/09Phoenix Mills : May 08 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
04/19Phoenix Mills : Shareholding Pattern March 31 2023
PU
04/15Phoenix Mills : April 14 2023 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 266 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2023 11 877 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2023 21 397 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 0,22%
Capitalization 267 B 3 238 M 3 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
EV / Sales 2024 8,96x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 500,55 INR
Average target price 1 689,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Group Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED6.06%3 255
SCENTRE GROUP-6.25%9 194
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-6.60%3 483
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.20.91%3 083
AEON MALL CO., LTD.3.93%2 904
VINCOM RETAIL2.09%2 597
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer