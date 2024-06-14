Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

Date: June 13, 2024 To, BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sub: Outcome of Interaction with Analyst/Institutional Investor - Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is further to our letter dated June 06, 2024, wherein we had given an advance intimation of interaction with Institutional Investor.

In compliance with the Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') has today, viz. Thursday, June 13, 2024, participated in India Investment Forum 2024 organized by Morgan Stanley at Mumbai.

The Investors were briefed on general business overview of the Company and industry updates.

This Intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at: https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Membership No. A22941

