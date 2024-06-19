Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
Date: June 17, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Sub: Allotment of 17,342 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plans
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on June 17, 2024, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 17,342 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plans as per the details set below.
Particulars
No of shares allotted
The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2007
2,500
The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018
14,842
Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,74,15,384 consisting of 17,87,07,692 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to ₹ 35,74,50,068 consisting of 17,87,25,034 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.
Please take the above information on record.
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
GAJENDRADigitally signed by
GAJENDRA MEWARA
MEWARA Date: 2024.06.17
__________ 12:42:20 +05'30'
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Membership No. A22941
