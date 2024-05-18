Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

May 17, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

Sub: Change in Management - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Kailash B Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024.

The details as required under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is given in Annexure A to this letter.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at

https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2024.05.17 20:17:29 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Mem. No. A22941

Enclosures: As above

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax: (022) 2493 8388 E-mail:info@thephoenixmills.comwww.thephoenixmills.com

Annexure A

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

Name

of

the

Key

Mr. Kailash B Gupta

Managerial Personnel

1.

Reason

for Change viz.

Appointment

appointment,

re-

appointment, resignation,

removal, death or otherwise;

2.

Date of

appointment/re-

Date of Appointment - with effect from May 17, 2024

appointment/ Cessation (as

Term of Appointment - Not applicable

applicable)

& term

of

appointment

3.

Brief profile

Mr. Kailash B Gupta brings over 25 years of extensive experience in

(in case of appointment)

various domains, viz. Business Strategy, Investor Relations, Fund

Raising, Mergers & Amalgamations, Commercials, Financial

Planning & Analysis, Controlling, Treasury & Taxation, and Legal &

Secretarial. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Chief Financial

Officer at Inox Leisure Limited ("Inox") for 8 years where he headed

Finance, Secretarial & Commercial functions. He played a pivotal

role in the merger with PVR Limited and subsequently took on the

role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

of PVR Inox Limited.

Before his tenure at Inox, he has held significant positions in Torrent

Pharma, Entertainment Network (India) -Times Group, Thomas

Cook, Tata Teleservices, and the Aditya Birla Group.

Mr. Kailash has completed Bachelors' in Commerce in 1991 from MD

University, Ajmer, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1995

from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He has received numerous accolades, including the "CA CFO

award" for Media & Entertainment Industry from the Institute of

Chartered Accounts of India. He was also recognized as one of

Asia's 100 Power Leaders in Finance by White Page International

and has received CFO leadership Awards from Indira Group of

Institutes, Pune.

4.

Disclosure of

relationships

Not applicable

between directors (in case of

appointment of a director).

