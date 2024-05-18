Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
May 17, 2024
Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),
Sub: Change in Management - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Kailash B Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024.
The details as required under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is given in Annexure A to this letter.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at
https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.
Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Name
Mr. Kailash B Gupta
Appointment
Date of Appointment - with effect from May 17, 2024
Term of Appointment - Not applicable
Mr. Kailash B Gupta brings over 25 years of extensive experience in
various domains, viz. Business Strategy, Investor Relations, Fund
Raising, Mergers & Amalgamations, Commercials, Financial
Planning & Analysis, Controlling, Treasury & Taxation, and Legal &
Secretarial. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Chief Financial
Officer at Inox Leisure Limited ("Inox") for 8 years where he headed
Finance, Secretarial & Commercial functions. He played a pivotal
role in the merger with PVR Limited and subsequently took on the
role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer
of PVR Inox Limited.
Before his tenure at Inox, he has held significant positions in Torrent
Pharma, Entertainment Network (India) -Times Group, Thomas
Cook, Tata Teleservices, and the Aditya Birla Group.
Mr. Kailash has completed Bachelors' in Commerce in 1991 from MD
University, Ajmer, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1995
from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
He has received numerous accolades, including the "CA CFO
award" for Media & Entertainment Industry from the Institute of
Chartered Accounts of India. He was also recognized as one of
Asia's 100 Power Leaders in Finance by White Page International
and has received CFO leadership Awards from Indira Group of
Institutes, Pune.
Not applicable
