May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sub: Change in Management - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Kailash B Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024.

The details as required under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is given in Annexure A to this letter.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)

