May 17, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Security code: 503100

Symbol: PHOENIXLTD

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

Sub: Re-appointment of Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024, have inter alia approved the following:

  1. Re-appointmentof M/s. N. A. Shah Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25.
  2. Re-appointmentof M/s. Rathi & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25.

The details as required under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax: (022) 2493 8388 E-mail:info@thephoenixmills.comwww.thephoenixmills.com

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRADigitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2024.05.17 20:18:07 +05'30'

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Mem. No. A22941

Enclosures: As above

Annexure A

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

Name of the Auditors

M/s. N. A. Shah Associates

M/s.

Rathi

&

Associates,

LLP, Chartered Accountants

Company Secretaries

1.

Reason for Change viz.

Re-appointment

Re-appointment

appointment, re-

appointment, resignation,

removal,

death

or

otherwise;

2.

Date of appointment/re-

Date of Re-appointment - May

Date of Re-appointment -

appointment/ Cessation

17, 2024.

May 17, 2024

(as applicable) & term of

appointment

Term

of

Appointment

-

Term

of

Appointment

-

Appointed as Internal auditors

Appointed

as

Secretarial

for the financial year 2024-

auditors for the financial year

2025.

2024-2025.

3.

Brief profile

M/s. N. A. Shah Associates

M/s.

Rathi

&

Associates,

(in case of appointment)

LLP is a niche professional

Company

Secretaries,

services firm rendering suite of

established

in 1988,

having

value

added

services

since

track record of more than

1965.The

firm

has

been

three decades in of catering

engaged with diverse clients in

to corporate

secretarial

of

manufacturing

as

well

as

Listed

companies,

closely

service sector. The firm offers

held

Public

and

Private

its clients a full range of

companies,

NBFCs,

JV

services,

including

Audit

&

Companies,

multinational

Assurance, direct and indirect

companies

and

foreign

tax, due diligence and other

companies.

value

add

and

support

services.

The

strongest

The Firm is having expertise

testament

of

the

firm's

in the fields of Corporate

reputation and services are its

Secretarial

services,

Audits

highly

satisfied

clients

in

and

Due

Diligence

of

various

fields

with

statutory

compliances

and

relationships

extending

over

Corporate

Governance

four decades. The firm has

measures, listing of securities

over 10 partners and 6

and compliances under SEBI

Associate

partners with

total

Regulations,

Petitions

with

team size of 250 people. The

National

Company

Law

strongest

testament of

the

Tribunal (NCLT)

and client

firm's reputation and services

representations,

Mergers

are its highly satisfied clients

/Demergers/Amalgamation

in various

fields

with

s/Reduction of Capital and

relationships

extending

over

Winding

up/Closure

of

four decades.

companies.

The

Firm is

having

three

partners

supported

by 14

Company

Secretaries and 24 employees

and associates.

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Not applicable

Not applicable

between directors (in case

of appointment of a

director).

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax: (022) 2493 8388 E-mail:info@thephoenixmills.comwww.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 18 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2024 05:59:02 UTC.