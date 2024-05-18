Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
May 17, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400051
Security code: 503100
Symbol: PHOENIXLTD
Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),
Sub: Re-appointment of Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024, have inter alia approved the following:
- Re-appointmentof M/s. N. A. Shah Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25.
- Re-appointmentof M/s. Rathi & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25.
The details as required under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.
Annexure A
Sr.
Particulars
Details
No.
Name of the Auditors
M/s. N. A. Shah Associates
M/s.
Rathi
&
Associates,
LLP, Chartered Accountants
Company Secretaries
1.
Reason for Change viz.
Re-appointment
Re-appointment
appointment, re-
appointment, resignation,
removal,
death
or
otherwise;
2.
Date of appointment/re-
Date of Re-appointment - May
Date of Re-appointment -
appointment/ Cessation
17, 2024.
May 17, 2024
(as applicable) & term of
appointment
Term
of
Appointment
-
Term
of
Appointment
-
Appointed as Internal auditors
Appointed
as
Secretarial
for the financial year 2024-
auditors for the financial year
2025.
2024-2025.
3.
Brief profile
M/s. N. A. Shah Associates
M/s.
Rathi
&
Associates,
(in case of appointment)
LLP is a niche professional
Company
Secretaries,
services firm rendering suite of
established
in 1988,
having
value
added
services
since
track record of more than
1965.The
firm
has
been
three decades in of catering
engaged with diverse clients in
to corporate
secretarial
of
manufacturing
as
well
as
Listed
companies,
closely
service sector. The firm offers
held
Public
and
Private
its clients a full range of
companies,
NBFCs,
JV
services,
including
Audit
&
Companies,
multinational
Assurance, direct and indirect
companies
and
foreign
tax, due diligence and other
companies.
value
add
and
support
services.
The
strongest
The Firm is having expertise
testament
of
the
firm's
in the fields of Corporate
reputation and services are its
Secretarial
services,
Audits
highly
satisfied
clients
in
and
Due
Diligence
of
various
fields
with
statutory
compliances
and
relationships
extending
over
Corporate
Governance
four decades. The firm has
measures, listing of securities
over 10 partners and 6
and compliances under SEBI
Associate
partners with
total
Regulations,
Petitions
with
team size of 250 people. The
National
Company
Law
strongest
testament of
the
Tribunal (NCLT)
and client
firm's reputation and services
representations,
Mergers
are its highly satisfied clients
/Demergers/Amalgamation
in various
fields
with
s/Reduction of Capital and
relationships
extending
over
Winding
up/Closure
of
four decades.
companies.
The
Firm is
having
three
partners
supported
by 14
Company
Secretaries and 24 employees
and associates.
4.
Disclosure of relationships
Not applicable
Not applicable
between directors (in case
of appointment of a
director).
