Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

May 17, 2024

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Security code: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Further to our intimation dated May 10, 2024 & May 14, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024, have inter alia approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024

Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, the Company hereby confirms and declares that the Statutory Auditors, M/s. D T S & Associates LLP, have issued their Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following documents required in compliance with Listing Regulations and SEBI Circulars, as applicable:

a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and

b. Unmodified Audit Reports on the said Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 issued by the Company's Statutory Auditor - M/s. D T S & Associates LLP.

Regd. Office: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel: (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax: (022) 2493 8388 E-mail:info@thephoenixmills.comwww.thephoenixmills.com