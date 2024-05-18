Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
May 17, 2024
Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Further to our intimation dated May 10, 2024 & May 14, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') at its meeting held today viz. Friday, May 17, 2024, have inter alia approved the following:
1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024
- Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024;
- Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, the Company hereby confirms and declares that the Statutory Auditors, M/s. D T S & Associates LLP, have issued their Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following documents required in compliance with Listing Regulations and SEBI Circulars, as applicable:
a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and
b. Unmodified Audit Reports on the said Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 issued by the Company's Statutory Auditor - M/s. D T S & Associates LLP.
2. Recommendation of a final Dividend
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
The dividend, payout is subject to the Member's approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
-
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company
Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Kailash B Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024.
- Re-appointmentof Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company
- Re-appointmentof M/s. N. A. Shah Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25.
- Re-appointmentof M/s. Rathi & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024- 25.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:15 p.m. (IST)
The intimation along with the aforesaid Financial Results and Unmodified Audit Report
are also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Financial-Results.
