Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: May 24, 2024 To, BSE Limited. National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051 (Security code: 503100) (Symbol: PHOENIXLTD) Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that subsidiary of the Company viz. Offbeat Developers Private Limited ("ODPL") has received show cause notice, from the GST authorities for payment of tax liability along with the applicable interest and penalty for the tax period April 2019 to March 2020.

ODPL shall be representing the matter in the personal hearing before the GST authorities and intend to contest the matter at an appropriate forum.

The details of the above notice as required under Clause 20 of Para A of Part A of Schedule

of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The aforesaid information is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

Digitally signed by GAJENDRA GAJENDRA MEWARA MEWARA Date: 2024.05.24 17:13:09 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Membership No. A22941