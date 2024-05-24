Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: May 24, 2024

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that subsidiary of the Company viz. Offbeat Developers Private Limited ("ODPL") has received show cause notice, from the GST authorities for payment of tax liability along with the applicable interest and penalty for the tax period April 2019 to March 2020.

ODPL shall be representing the matter in the personal hearing before the GST authorities and intend to contest the matter at an appropriate forum.

The details of the above notice as required under Clause 20 of Para A of Part A of Schedule

  1. of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The aforesaid information is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA

Date: 2024.05.24

17:13:09 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Membership No. A22941

Annexure A

Sr.

Details of Events that

No.

need to be provided

Information of such events(s)

a)

Name of the authority

Deputy Commissioner of State Tax

Department of Goods and Service Tax (Govt. of Maharashtra)

b)

Nature and details of

Receipt of the show cause notice under Section 73 of CGST/MGST Act from

the action(s) taken,

GST authorities instructing Offbeat Developers Private Limited ('ODPL')

initiated or order(s)

to pay the amount of tax as ascertained below along with amount of interest

passed

and penalty for the period April 2019 to March 2020.

Act

Tax

Interest

Penalty

Total

Amount in

Amount in

Amount in

Amount in

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

IGST

-

-

-

-

CGST

4,02,08,566

3,86,26,662

40,20,857

8,28,56,085

SGST

4,02,08,566

3,86,26,662

40,20,857

8,28,56,085

Total

8,04,17,132

7,72,53,324

80,41,714

16,57,12,170

c)

Date of

receipt

of

Notice dated May 24, 2024, was received by way of an email intimation at

direction

or

order,

12.35 p.m. (IST).

including

any

ad-

interim

or interim

orders,

or

any

other

communication

from

the authority

d)

Details

of

the

The grounds and qualification as stated by authorities is as follows:

violation(s)/contraven

tion(s)

committed

or

GST liability on account of Mismatches between GSTR-3B and GSTR-

alleged

to

be

2A.

committed.

In-eligible ITC Claimed from the non-filersGSTR-3B vendors.

e)

Impact

on

financial,

There is no material impact on the financial position or operation of the

operation

or

other

Company due to the said tax liability and penalty. The impact is limited to

activities of the listed

the extent of tax liability as ascertained along with interest and penalty as

entity, quantifiable in

aforesaid on the subsidiary of the Company.

monetary terms to the

extent possible.

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 13:05:10 UTC.