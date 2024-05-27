R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
May 24, 2024
To,
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051
(Security code: 503100)
(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction.
Sr.
Particulars
Organized By
Location
Day and Date
No
B&K Annual
Batlivala & Karani
1
Investor Conference
Securities India
Mumbai
Thursday, May 30, 2024
- Trinity India 2024
Private Limited
Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.
This Intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at: https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.
We request you to take the above information on record.
The Phoenix Mills Limited is an India-based real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space. The Company operates through two segments: Property and related services and Hospitality. The Property and related services segment are engaged in providing mall /office areas on license basis and development of commercial / residential properties. The Hospitality segment is engaged in the operation of hotels and restaurants. Its retail projects include Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; Phoenix Marketcity, Pune; Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune and Palladium, Chennai. Its commercial projects include Art Guild House, Mumbai; The Centrium, Mumbai; Fountainhead Tower 1, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 2, Pune; Fountainhead Tower 3, Pune and Phoenix House, Mumbai. Its hospitality projects include The St. Regis, Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott, Agra. Its residential projects include One Bangalore West and Kessaku, Bangalore.