Sub: Allotment of 4,745 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 2/- each pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of The Phoenix Mills Limited on May 29, 2024, vide a resolution passed by circulation, approved the allotment of 4,745 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantee upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,74,05,894 consisting of 17,87,02,947 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each to ₹ 35,74,15,384 consisting of 17,87,07,692 Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2025/Exchange-Intimations.

