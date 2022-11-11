Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Phoenix Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
1532.85 INR   +0.13%
06:32aPhoenix Mills : November 09 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
11/09Phoenix Mills : Investor Presentation Q2 FY2023
PU
11/09Transcript : The Phoenix Mills Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Mills : November 09 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

11/11/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: November 09, 2022

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction.

Sr.

Particulars

Organized By

Location

Day and Date

No

1

Meeting with William

Nuvama Wealth

Mumbai

Thursday, 10th November

Blair & Company

Management

2022

Limited

Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2022.11.09 16:31:19 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
06:32aPhoenix Mills : November 09 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
11/09Phoenix Mills : Investor Presentation Q2 FY2023
PU
11/09Transcript : The Phoenix Mills Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/08The Phoenix Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
11/07Phoenix Mills : Unclaimed Dividend as on March 31 2022
PU
11/02Phoenix Mills : November 02 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
10/12Phoenix Mills : Shareholding Pattern as on September 30 2022
PU
10/06Phoenix Mills : October 06 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
10/06Phoenix Mills : September 2022 Monthly Business Update
PU
09/29Phoenix Mills : September 29 2022 Intimation of ESOP Allotment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 176 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2023 10 565 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2023 17 642 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 0,24%
Capitalization 274 B 3 387 M 3 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,03x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 532,85 INR
Average target price 1 580,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED55.41%3 387
SCENTRE GROUP-8.23%9 888
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-21.74%4 076
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-28.10%3 330
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-11.82%2 739
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-2.25%2 576