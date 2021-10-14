Phoenix Mills : October 13 2021 News Paper Intimation of NCLT Hearing

WHEREAS the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of Bank of India, Specialised Asset Recovery Management Branch, Bank of India Building, Mezzanine Floor, 70-80, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai-400 001. Under the Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002, issued a Demand Notice dated 30.06.2021 u/s 13(2) of the said Act, calling upon the Borrower M/s Kreate Trends. Proprietor : Mr. Reetesh

Pravinchandra Shah and Guarantors i) Mr. Vinod Hasharam Dalvi to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 98,75,867.12 (Rupees Ninety Eight Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Seven and Paise Twelve only) as on 30/06/2021 with further interest thereon @11.20% p.a. with monthly rests from 26/12/2017 and all costs, charges and expenses incurred till the date of payment within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

The Borrowers/Guarantors having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the Borrower, Guarantors and the public in general that the undersigned has taken Symbolic Possession of the secured assets described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on her under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said rules this 11th of October, 2021.

The Borrowers/Guarantors in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the said secured assets/properties and any dealings with the secured assets/properties will be subject to the charge of Bank of India for an amount of Rs. 98,75,867.12 (Rupees Ninety Eight Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Seven and Paise Twelve only) and with further interest at the contractual rate @11.20% to be compounded at monthly rests from 26/12/2017 and all other costs/charges/expenses till the date of payment.

The Borrowers/Guarantors attention is invited to Provisions of SubSection (8) of Section 13, of the Act, in respect of time limit available, to redeem the secured assets.

DESCRIPTION OF MOVABLE Assets

Hypothecation of Stocks and Book Debts.

DESCRIPTION OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY Building known as Shiv Parvati CHS LTD, Residential Flat No. 23, 2nd Floor, Building No. A-4,Sec-21, Near Nerul Station, Nerul (E), Navi Mumbai-400706, Maharashtra or thereabout owned by Mr. Vinod Hasharam Dalvi, Guarantor and bounded as

Boundaries :-

ON OR TOWERDS THE EAST :- By Row House

ON OR TOWERDS THE WEST :- By Building No. A-3

ON OR TOWERDS THE NORTH :- By Private Property Building

ON OR TOWERDS THE SOUTH :- By Road