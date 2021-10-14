Phoenix Mills : October 13 2021 News Paper Intimation of NCLT Hearing

WHEREAS the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of Bank of India, Specialised Asset Recovery Management Branch, Bank of India Building, Mezzanine Floor, 70-80, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai-400 001. Under the Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002, issued a Demand Notice dated 30.06.2021 u/s 13(2) of the said Act, calling upon the Borrower M/s Kreate Trends. Proprietor : Mr. Reetesh
Pravinchandra Shah and Guarantors i) Mr. Vinod Hasharam Dalvi to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 98,75,867.12 (Rupees Ninety Eight Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Seven and Paise Twelve only) as on 30/06/2021 with further interest thereon @11.20% p.a. with monthly rests from 26/12/2017 and all costs, charges and expenses incurred till the date of payment within 60 days from the date of the said notice.
The Borrowers/Guarantors having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the Borrower, Guarantors and the public in general that the undersigned has taken Symbolic Possession of the secured assets described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on her under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said rules this 11th of October, 2021.
The Borrowers/Guarantors in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the said secured assets/properties and any dealings with the secured assets/properties will be subject to the charge of Bank of India for an amount of Rs. 98,75,867.12 (Rupees Ninety Eight Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Seven and Paise Twelve only) and with further interest at the contractual rate @11.20% to be compounded at monthly rests from 26/12/2017 and all other costs/charges/expenses till the date of payment.
The Borrowers/Guarantors attention is invited to Provisions of SubSection (8) of Section 13, of the Act, in respect of time limit available, to redeem the secured assets.
DESCRIPTION OF MOVABLE Assets
Hypothecation of Stocks and Book Debts.
DESCRIPTION OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY
Building known as Shiv Parvati CHS LTD, Residential Flat No. 23, 2nd Floor, Building No. A-4,Sec-21, Near Nerul Station, Nerul (E), Navi Mumbai-400706, Maharashtra or thereabout owned by Mr. Vinod Hasharam Dalvi, Guarantor and bounded as
Boundaries :-
ON OR TOWERDS THE EAST :- By Row House
ON OR TOWERDS THE WEST :- By Building No. A-3
ON OR TOWERDS THE NORTH :- By Private Property Building
ON OR TOWERDS THE SOUTH :- By Road
E-Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rule, 2002 Notice of 30 days is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged / charged to the Secured Creditor, the constructive / POSSESSION of which has been taken by the Authorized Officer of Union Bank of India (secured creditor), will be sold on "As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is" on theGDWHG2Q DW D P WR S P EHORZfor recovery of dues as mentioned hereunder to Union Bank of India from the below mentioned Borrower(s) & Guarantor(s). The Reserve Price and the Earnest Money Deposit are also mentioned hereunder :-
Name of the Borrower, Co-Applicant &
Amount due : ` 81,17,41,717.51
Guarantor/s :- 1. M/s. Jawahar Saw Mills
(Rs. Eighty One Crore Seventeen Laks Forty
Private Limited 2. Mr. Rajesh Manoharlal
One Thousand Seven Hundred Seventeen
Agicha 3. Mr. Gaurav Manoharlal Agicha
and Fifty One Paise Only) as on 31.07.2021
4. Mr. Siddhartha Srichand Agicha 5. Mr.
Aditya S. Agicha 6. Mr. Manoharlal Agicha
+
Further Interest at applicable rate, costs,
7. Srichand Agicha 8. Mr. Satish Sundardas
dues and expenses that may accrue
Agicha 9. Mrs. Amritbai S. Agicha 10.
from 01.08.2021 till total repayment and
Mr. Mohammad Faruk S. Darvesh 11. Mr.
settlement of dues by the Corporate Debtor.
Ebrahim S. Darvesh
Property :-$ Land & Factory Building Constructed at Plot Nos. 186/22, 186/23, 186/24, 186/25, 186/26 (Amalgamated) in layout known as ''Maa Umiya Audyogik Sahakari Vasahat Maryadit'', Near Nagpur Cold Storage, Kapsi (BU), Tahsil Kamptee, Taluka & District Nagpur-441 002, Plot Area : 7,200 Sq. Mtrs.; % Plant & Machinery; & Stock (Wood Logs)
•Date & Time of E-Auction :22.10.2021 at 11.00 A. M. to 1.00 P. M.•Reserve Price
$` 9,10,40,000/-;%` 7,52,000/-;&` 5,31,86,700/-.•Earnest money to be deposited :$` 91,04,000/-;%` 75,200/-;&` 53,18,670/-.•Dateof demand notice : 08.01.2018; •Date of possession notice : 14.04.2018
For detailed terms and condition of the sale, please refer to the link provided i. e. www.unionbankofindia.co.in ORhttps://www.ibapi.inORwww.mstcecommerce.com
DATE OF INSPECTION OF ALL THE PROPERTY(IES) ON 11th November, 2021
For Further Details Contact : Vijay Kumar Sherkhane,
Authorised Ocer, Mob. No. 98819 89430
sd/-
Date : 04.10.2021
Authorised Officer,
Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Union Bank of India
SCHEDULE II
FORM B
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
(Regulation 12 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Liquidation Process)
Regulations, 2016)
FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE STAKEHOLDERS OF
ESS DEE ALUMINIUM LIMITED
1 Name of Corporate Debtor
ESS DEE ALUMINIUM LIMITED
Date of Incorporation of Corporate Debtor10/02/2004
3 Authority under which Corporate REGISTRAR OFCOMPANIES-KOLKATA Debtor is Incorporated/ Registered
Address Of The Registered OfficeRegistered Office:1, Sagore Dutta Ghat RoadAnd Principal Office (if Any) Of Kamarhati Kolkata Kolkata WB 700058 IN
Corporate Debtor
Other than Registered Office- ESS DEE
HOUSE, Akurli Road Kandivali East Mumbai,
Date of closure of Insolvency
Maharashtra-- 400101
6
07/10/2021
Resolution Process
7
Liquidation commencement date
08/10/2021 (Order was reserved on 11/08/2021
of Corporate Debtor
and was pronounced on 08/10/2021)
8
Name and registration number of
Ms. Deepika Bhugra Prasad
the insolvency professional acting
IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N000110/2017-2018/11186
as Liquidator
Address ande-mailof the Liquidator 202 , Samrat Ashok Enclave, Sector-18A, as registered with the Board Plot No. 6, Dwarka, New Delhi, National
Capital Territory of Delhi ,110075
Email Address registered with IBBI:
deepika.bhugra@gmail.com
10
Address & e-mail to be used for
AAA Insolvency Professionals LLP
correspondence with the Liquidator E-10A, Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash-1,
New Delhi 110048
Email Id for communication:
essdee@aaainsolvency.com,
deepika.bhugra@aaainsolvency.com
11
Last Date For Submission Of Claims
07th November 2021
Notice is hereby given that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench,
Kolkata has ordered the commencement of liquidation of Parivartan Buildtech Private Limited on 08th October, 2021 (Order was reserved on 11/08/2021 and was pronounced on 08/10/2021) under Section 33 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
The Stakeholders of Ess Dee Aluminium Limited are hereby called upon to submit a proof of their claims or update their claims submitted during CIRP, on or before 07th November, 2021, to the Liquidator at the address mentioned against item 10.
The Financial Creditors shall submit their proof of claims by electronic means only. All other Stakeholders may submit the proof of claims in person, by post or by electronic means. The prescribed forms may be downloaded from the following link: http://ibbi.gov.in/downloadform.html
Submission of false or misleading proofs of claim shall attract penalties.
Date:11th October, 2021
Mrs. Deepika Bhugra Prasad
Place: New Delhi
Reg No. IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N000110/2017-2018/11186
In the matter of ESS DEE Aluminium Limited
