During 2018-2019, we made a promise to double our retail portfolio. We are on the path to achieve that by 2024, with three marquee malls delivered in Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad respectively between 2020 to 2023, two retail- led mixed-used assets ready to be launched in Pune and Bangalore in the second half of 2023 and the expansion underway at our ﬂagship retail development, Phoenix

Our Promises Drive Us. Our Performance Deﬁnes Us. Our Future Inspires Us.

In our legacy of over a century, we made inspirational changes to our business model and created exponential value for our shareholders. We believe in clear communication of our goals and delivering on our promises with added ﬂair. We have come a long way from our initial early evolutionary stage of owning one ﬂagship retail asset at Lower Parel, Mumbai (with an operating retail GLA of ~0.4 msft) to becoming the owner and operator of large city center consumption hubs across the country. Our ﬁrst phase of expansion was planned in 2005 which led to acquisition of land in Kurla (Mumbai), Vimannagar (Pune), Whiteﬁeld (Bangalore) and Velachery (Chennai).

We put our heads down to deliver the ambitious Phoenix MarketCity portfolio between 2011-2013. With these launches, we scaled our operating retail mall portfolio to GLA of ~5.1 msft by the end of FY 2013. During 2013 to end of 2016, we focused on establishing these retail malls as the preferred destinations for both retailers and consumers alike. During this time, we also prudently deployed our cashﬂows towards increasing our stakes in each asset. During 2017-2018, we started executing our strategy for the next leg of expansion. In this phase of growth, we formed strategic alliances with partners like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Government of

Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and have taken our retail mall portfolio from about 6 msft in 2017 to over 11 msft* in 2023. Along with the expansion in retail, we have enriched our city centers with over 2 msft of commercial oce spaces while developing about 4 msft of standalone marquee luxury residential projects. Now we are ﬁrmly on ground to deliver on the next level of growth with opening of new city centers development, expansion into new ventures and further strengthening our position as a leading player delivering high quality mixed-use developments and destinations in the country.