Integrated Annual Report 2022-23

Phoenix Citadel Indore

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and

Millennium Towers, Wakad Pune

Palladium Ahmedabad

Phoenix Mall of Asia and

Asia Towers, Hebbal-Bangalore

2007

Project Status

Complete

Under construction

Land acquired

Under planning

Segment

Commercial Offices

Hotels

Warehouses

Retail

Residential

2013

2023

2027

1995

Phoenix House Mumbai

1999

High Street Phoenix Mumbai

2008

2011

Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

Phoenix MarketCity Bangalore

2011

2012*

Phoenix United Lucknow

The St Regis, Mumbai

2011

2013

Phoenix MarketCity Mumbai

Phoenix MarketCity Chennai

2011

2013

Phoenix MarketCity Pune

Phoenix United Bareilly

2011

2013

EastCourt Pune

The Centrium Mumbai

*The hotel was completed and made operational in 2012; rebranded as The St. Regis, Mumbai from 1st September 2015

2018

2021

Crest Chennai (Towers A,B,C)

Fountainhead Tower 2

2018

2022

Kessaku Bangalore

Phoenix Citadel Indore

2019

2022

One Bangalore West Completed

Fountainhead Tower 3

- Tower 6

2017

2023

One Bangalore West

Palladium Ahmedabad

Completed - Towers 1 to 5

2015

2018

2023

Phoenix Paragon Plaza Mumbai

Phoenix Palladium Chennai

Phoenix Mall of the

Millennium Pune

2015

2018

2023

Courtyard by Marriott, Agra

Fountainhead Tower 1

Phoenix Mall of Asia

Bangalore

2017

2020

2023

Art Guild House Mumbai

Phoenix Palassio Lucknow

One Bangalore West Tower 7

2024 to 2027

Asia Towers Bangalore

Grand Victoria Kolkata

Millennium Towers Pune

Retail destination at Surat

Palladium Offices Chennai

Residential project at

Alipore Kolkata

ISML Offices Bangalore

Grand Hyatt, Bangalore

Project Rise Mumbai

Warehouse at Sohna, NCR

Our Promises

Drive Us

Palladium Ahmedabad

During 2018-2019, we made a promise to double our retail portfolio. We are on the path to achieve that by 2024, with three marquee malls delivered in Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad respectively between 2020 to 2023, two retail- led mixed-used assets ready to be launched in Pune and Bangalore in the second half of 2023 and the expansion underway at our ﬂagship retail development, Phoenix

In our legacy of over a century, we made inspirational changes to our business model and created exponential value for our shareholders. We believe in clear communication of our goals and delivering on our promises with added ﬂair. We have come a long way from our initial early evolutionary stage of owning one ﬂagship retail asset at Lower Parel, Mumbai (with an operating retail GLA of ~0.4 msft) to becoming the owner and operator of large city center consumption hubs across the country.

Our ﬁrst phase of expansion was planned in 2005 which led to acquisition of land in Kurla (Mumbai), Vimannagar (Pune), Whiteﬁeld (Bangalore) and Velachery (Chennai).

We put our heads down to deliver the ambitious Phoenix MarketCity portfolio between 2011-2013. With these launches, we scaled our operating retail mall portfolio to GLA of ~5.1 msft by the end of FY 2013. During 2013 to end of 2016, we focused

on establishing these retail malls as the preferred destinations for both retailers and consumers alike. During this time, we also prudently deployed our cashﬂows towards increasing our stakes in each asset.

During 2017-2018, we started executing our strategy for the next leg of expansion. In this phase

of growth, we formed strategic alliances with partners like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Government of

Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and have taken our retail mall portfolio from about 6 msft in 2017 to over 11 msft* in 2023. Along with the expansion in retail, we have enriched our city centers with over 2 msft

of commercial oce spaces while developing about 4 msft of standalone marquee luxury residential projects.

Now we are ﬁrmly on ground to deliver on the next level of growth with opening of new city centers development, expansion into new ventures and further strengthening our position as a leading player delivering high quality mixed-use developments and destinations in the country.

Palladium Mumbai.

Our Performance

Deﬁnes Us

Phoenix Palassio

Lucknow

During this time of signiﬁcant investment in expansion, we have kept our ﬁnancial discipline and performance intact. Despite investing heavily on delivery of new projects, we were able to reduce our gross debt levels at the end of FY 2023, to the lowest in the last ﬁve years, on the back of the strong recurring and growing annual operational cash ﬂows, equity fund raises and prudent capital management.

Koishii - The St. Regis, Mumbai

Our Future

Inspires Us

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad-Pune

FY 2023 was a year of landmarks for us, with highest annual retail consumption level of ₹ 92,481 mn and a total retail rental income of ₹ 13,125 mn and overall operational free cash ﬂow (adjusted for interest and taxes) of above ₹ 14,000 mn.

We are inspired by what we have achieved and are excited to scale new heights with launch of our new retail-led mixed use assets in Wakad (Pune) and Hebbal (Bangalore). The recently launched retail destinations at Ahmadabad and Indore will allow scale up at the same time taking our national discretionary consumption capture to new highs.

Our commercial oce portfolio will also stand strong delivery of our pipeline at Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai up to 2027.

Through this Annual Report of FY 2023, we would like to take you through our journey so far, our strong position today and the inspiring future that lies ahead of us.

  • This total retail mall area includes Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune, which is set for launch on September 01, 2023 and Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, Bangalore which received occupation certiﬁcate in May 2023 and will be open to customers soon.

