Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
Phoenix Citadel Indore
Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and
Millennium Towers, Wakad Pune
Palladium Ahmedabad
Phoenix Mall of Asia and
Asia Towers, Hebbal-Bangalore
2007
Project Status
Complete
Under construction
Land acquired
Under planning
Segment
Commercial Offices
Hotels
Warehouses
Retail
Residential
2013
2023
2027
1995
Phoenix House Mumbai
1999
High Street Phoenix Mumbai
2008
2011
Phoenix Palladium Mumbai
Phoenix MarketCity Bangalore
2011
2012*
Phoenix United Lucknow
The St Regis, Mumbai
2011
2013
Phoenix MarketCity Mumbai
Phoenix MarketCity Chennai
2011
2013
Phoenix MarketCity Pune
Phoenix United Bareilly
2011
2013
EastCourt Pune
The Centrium Mumbai
*The hotel was completed and made operational in 2012; rebranded as The St. Regis, Mumbai from 1st September 2015
2018
2021
Crest Chennai (Towers A,B,C)
Fountainhead Tower 2
2018
2022
Kessaku Bangalore
Phoenix Citadel Indore
2019
2022
One Bangalore West Completed
Fountainhead Tower 3
- Tower 6
2017
2023
One Bangalore West
Palladium Ahmedabad
Completed - Towers 1 to 5
2015
2018
2023
Phoenix Paragon Plaza Mumbai
Phoenix Palladium Chennai
Phoenix Mall of the
Millennium Pune
2015
2018
2023
Courtyard by Marriott, Agra
Fountainhead Tower 1
Phoenix Mall of Asia
Bangalore
2017
2020
2023
Art Guild House Mumbai
Phoenix Palassio Lucknow
One Bangalore West Tower 7
2024 to 2027
Asia Towers Bangalore
Grand Victoria Kolkata
Millennium Towers Pune
Retail destination at Surat
Palladium Offices Chennai
Residential project at
Alipore Kolkata
ISML Offices Bangalore
Grand Hyatt, Bangalore
Project Rise Mumbai
Warehouse at Sohna, NCR
Promise | Performance | Inspiration
Our Promises Drive Us. Our Performance Deﬁnes Us. Our Future Inspires Us.
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Our Promises
Drive Us
Palladium Ahmedabad
During 2018-2019, we made a promise to double our retail portfolio. We are on the path to achieve that by 2024, with three marquee malls delivered in Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad respectively between 2020 to 2023, two retail- led mixed-used assets ready to be launched in Pune and Bangalore in the second half of 2023 and the expansion underway at our ﬂagship retail development, Phoenix
In our legacy of over a century, we made inspirational changes to our business model and created exponential value for our shareholders. We believe in clear communication of our goals and delivering on our promises with added ﬂair. We have come a long way from our initial early evolutionary stage of owning one ﬂagship retail asset at Lower Parel, Mumbai (with an operating retail GLA of ~0.4 msft) to becoming the owner and operator of large city center consumption hubs across the country.
Our ﬁrst phase of expansion was planned in 2005 which led to acquisition of land in Kurla (Mumbai), Vimannagar (Pune), Whiteﬁeld (Bangalore) and Velachery (Chennai).
We put our heads down to deliver the ambitious Phoenix MarketCity portfolio between 2011-2013. With these launches, we scaled our operating retail mall portfolio to GLA of ~5.1 msft by the end of FY 2013. During 2013 to end of 2016, we focused
on establishing these retail malls as the preferred destinations for both retailers and consumers alike. During this time, we also prudently deployed our cashﬂows towards increasing our stakes in each asset.
During 2017-2018, we started executing our strategy for the next leg of expansion. In this phase
of growth, we formed strategic alliances with partners like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Government of
Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and have taken our retail mall portfolio from about 6 msft in 2017 to over 11 msft* in 2023. Along with the expansion in retail, we have enriched our city centers with over 2 msft
of commercial oce spaces while developing about 4 msft of standalone marquee luxury residential projects.
Now we are ﬁrmly on ground to deliver on the next level of growth with opening of new city centers development, expansion into new ventures and further strengthening our position as a leading player delivering high quality mixed-use developments and destinations in the country.
Palladium Mumbai.
Our Performance
Deﬁnes Us
Phoenix Palassio
Lucknow
During this time of signiﬁcant investment in expansion, we have kept our ﬁnancial discipline and performance intact. Despite investing heavily on delivery of new projects, we were able to reduce our gross debt levels at the end of FY 2023, to the lowest in the last ﬁve years, on the back of the strong recurring and growing annual operational cash ﬂows, equity fund raises and prudent capital management.
Koishii - The St. Regis, Mumbai
Our Future
Inspires Us
Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad-Pune
FY 2023 was a year of landmarks for us, with highest annual retail consumption level of ₹ 92,481 mn and a total retail rental income of ₹ 13,125 mn and overall operational free cash ﬂow (adjusted for interest and taxes) of above ₹ 14,000 mn.
We are inspired by what we have achieved and are excited to scale new heights with launch of our new retail-led mixed use assets in Wakad (Pune) and Hebbal (Bangalore). The recently launched retail destinations at Ahmadabad and Indore will allow scale up at the same time taking our national discretionary consumption capture to new highs.
Our commercial oce portfolio will also stand strong delivery of our pipeline at Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai up to 2027.
Through this Annual Report of FY 2023, we would like to take you through our journey so far, our strong position today and the inspiring future that lies ahead of us.
- This total retail mall area includes Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune, which is set for launch on September 01, 2023 and Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, Bangalore which received occupation certiﬁcate in May 2023 and will be open to customers soon.
2
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Annual Report 2022-23
3
