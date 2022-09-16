Phoenix Mills : September 15 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
Date: September 15, 2022
To,
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051
(Security code: 503100)
(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction:
Sr.
Particulars
Organized By
Location
Day and Date
No
1
Meeting with
B&K Securities
Mumbai
Friday, 16th September 2022
Invesco
Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.
We request you to take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
GAJENDRA Digitally signed by
GAJENDRA MEWARA
MEWARA Date: 2022.09.15 12:46:32 +05'30'
______________________
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9
Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com