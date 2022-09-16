Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Phoenix Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
1376.35 INR   -2.75%
02:50aPHOENIX MILLS : September 15 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
02:50aPHOENIX MILLS : September 16 2022 Intimation regarding Credit Rating
PU
09/12THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Mills : September 15 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

09/16/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: September 15, 2022

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation of Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Company will be participating in the following Investor Interaction:

Sr.

Particulars

Organized By

Location

Day and Date

No

1

Meeting with

B&K Securities

Mumbai

Friday, 16th September 2022

Invesco

Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

GAJENDRA Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA MEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2022.09.15 12:46:32 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 06:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
02:50aPHOENIX MILLS : September 15 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
02:50aPHOENIX MILLS : September 16 2022 Intimation regarding Credit Rating
PU
09/12THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/07PHOENIX MILLS : September 07 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
09/02PHOENIX MILLS : Goldman Sachs Virtual Real Estate Forum Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/02PHOENIX MILLS : September 2 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
08/25PHOENIX MILLS : 3. Annual Return_2021-22
PU
08/25PHOENIX MILLS : 4. Employee Remuneration Statement
PU
08/25PHOENIX MILLS : 7. Intimation on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend for FY 2021-22
PU
08/24The Phoenix Mills Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 884 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2023 9 725 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2023 26 092 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 0,27%
Capitalization 246 B 3 079 M 3 079 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Phoenix Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 376,35 INR
Average target price 1 425,77 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuraag Srivastava Chief Financial Officer
Atul Ashokkumar Ruia Chairman
Gajendra Mewara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Amit Nalinkant Dalal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED39.54%3 079
SCENTRE GROUP-11.39%9 793
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-23.65%3 939
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-19.96%3 903
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.29.97%2 758
VINCOM RETAIL-4.15%2 745