Phoenix Mills : September 16 2022 Intimation regarding Credit Rating

The upgrade reflects a strong0recovery in the TPML Group's operating performance across retail and hotel0portfolio in FY22 and 1QFY23. The operating metrics are likely to0remain strong over the near term, given the strong consumption (mostly above0 pre-pandemic levels) and occupancy/average room rate (ARR) trends witnessed0 across Phoenix malls and hotels, respectively, during April-July02022. Furthermore, over the last few years, TPML has raised equity through0a qualified institutional placement(QIP) issuance and stake dilution in some of0 its assets, leading to a significant improvement in its credit metrics, robust0liquidity and the availability of growth capital.

Key Rating Drivers

Strong Recovery in KPIs across Asset Classes: The upgrade0reflects a strong recovery in consumption across the group's retail portfolio (accounts0for around 70% of the revenue). The retail consumption (excluding consumption0of the asset opened in July 2020) for 1QFY23 surpassed the pre-pandemic levels0and stood at 111% of 1QFY20 consumption on a like-to-like basis. Ind-Ra0 expects the same to remain strong throughout FY23. TPML will continue to reap the benefits of the improving consumption trend as a part of the rentals (around 13%0as of 1QFY23 compared with 10% in 1QFY20) remains tied to consumption/trading0density across malls. TPML also witnessed a significant improvement in occupancy and ARR for the hospitality portfolio (accounts for 15%-17% of0revenue). The occupancy for St. Regis, which accounts for 80%-85% of the0 group's hospitality portfolio, surpassed pre-COVID levels in 1QFY23 at 85% (1QFY20: 82%). TPML's commercial portfolio's occupancy has improved to 70% from 65% over0the last one year (excluding the area which became operational in 1QFY23).

Robust0 Growth Trajectory to Cement the Group's Leadership Position: The consolidated revenue came in at

INR14.8 billion in FY22 (FY21: INR10.7 billion) and the EBITDA at INR7.40billion (INR4.9 billion); Ind-Ra expects them to display a sustainable0improvement over the medium term. Ind-Ra expects the EBITDA to grow by 3x-3.5x over0FY23- FY26 (from a COVID-impacted low base of FY22) as TPML's under-construction0 portfolio becomes operational in a phased manner and the occupancy of the existing0assets ramps up. TPML is in the process of adding a leasable retail space of around06 million square feet (msf); currently operational: around 7msf, leased around 6.75msf)0and a leasable office space of 5.1msf (currently operational: around 2msf,0 leased 1.13msf, including an area operationalised in 1QFY23) over FY23-FY26. The0 expansion at four under-construction malls - one each in Indore (Phoenix0 Citadel), Ahmedabad (Phoenix Palladium), Pune (Phoenix Millenium), and0 Bangalore (Mall of Asia) - is on track (Indore and Ahmedabad to be operational0before FYE23 and the other two before FYE24) and has almost achieved0pre-leasing of 83%, 98%, 73%, 76% respectively. Furthermore, TPML will continue0to look for organic as well value accretive inorganic growth opportunities. The0 timely construction and ramp up of the under-construction malls and office0 remains a key rating sensitivity.

Strong Through-the-cycle0CreditMetrics: The group's credit metrics are likely to remain strong as0the EBITDA from matured assets is highly predictable. 80%-85% of the EBITDA is0through rental assets which are governed by medium- term lease contracts, built-in0rental escalation clauses, the pass-through nature of asset-related costs such0as common area maintenance. Furthermore, the upcoming malls are adequately0pre-leased and thus could ramp up and stabilise swiftly.

The consolidated net leverage recovered0 to 2.5x in FY22 (on the back of equity infusions and a partial recovery in EBITDA) after having deteriorated to 7.8x in FY21 (FY20: 4.2x, FY19: 4x),0because of the adverse impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic. As the core business0(excluding residential real estate) does not have high working capital0requirements and the maintenance capex is low, TPML is likely to have high EBITDA0 to free cash flow conversion (barring growth capex) over the medium term. Most0 of ongoing growth capex is in the platforms run alongside Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC)0and hence, equity requirements from TPML are likely to be limited to its0shareholding. The agency expects the net leverage (basis external debt) to0thus remain below 3x over the medium term. Any aggressive debt-funded0expansion plan is a key rating monitorable.

Liquidity Indicator -0Adequate: TPML had cash and cash equivalents of INR21.7 billion at end-1QFY23,0 primarily bolstered by a fund raiser of around INR58 billion (including QIP and0equity investments from both CPPIB and GIC; of this, around INR48 billion was0already infused at FYE22 and the balance INR10 billion is yet to be infused)0over the past