Date: September 18, 2023

Sub: Outcome of Interaction with Analyst/Institutional Investor - Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is further to our letter dated September 13, 2023, wherein we had given an advance intimation of interaction with Institutional Investor.

In compliance with the Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that The Phoenix Mills Limited ('Company') has today, viz. Monday, September 18, 2023 participated in the Meeting with Burgundy Asset Management organized by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd through audio and video arrangements.

The Investor Presentation which was submitted to the Stock Exchanges on August 16, 2023 and also uploaded on the website of the Company, was referred during the meeting. Further, the investors were also briefed on general business overview of the Company and industry updates.

This Intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at: https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors/FY2024/Exchange-Intimations.

