Phoenix Mills : September 26 2022 Revised Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,
R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601
CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200
|
Date: September 26, 2022
|
|
To,
|
|
BSE Limited.
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001
|
Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051
|
(Security code: 503100)
|
(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
Sub: - Intimation of revised Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is with reference to our earlier intimation, wherein we had informed that the Company will be participating in an Investor Interaction, organized by Jefferies, with Putnam Investments on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Mumbai.
In this regard, we wish to inform you that the said Investor Interaction has been rescheduled and will now be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Mumbai. You are requested to kindly note the revised date of the meeting.
Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.
We request you to take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For The Phoenix Mills Limited
Digitally signed by
GAJENDRA GAJENDRAMEWARA
MEWARA Date: 2022.09.26
17:53:40 +05'30'
______________________
Gajendra Mewara
Company Secretary
Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9
Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com