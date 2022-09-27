Advanced search
    503100   INE211B01039

THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED

(503100)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
1335.60 INR   -4.15%
02:01aPhoenix Mills : September 26 2022 Revised Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
02:01aPhoenix Mills : September 27 2022 Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation
PU
09/26Phoenix Mills : Shareholding Pattern as on June 30 2022
PU
Phoenix Mills : September 26 2022 Revised Schedule of Analyst Investor Meet Intimation

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor,

R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax: (022) 3001 6601

CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200

Date: September 26, 2022

To,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E),Mumbai - 400051

(Security code: 503100)

(Symbol: PHOENIXLTD)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation of revised Schedule of Institutional Investor Meeting- Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is with reference to our earlier intimation, wherein we had informed that the Company will be participating in an Investor Interaction, organized by Jefferies, with Putnam Investments on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Mumbai.

In this regard, we wish to inform you that the said Investor Interaction has been rescheduled and will now be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Mumbai. You are requested to kindly note the revised date of the meeting.

Note: Above details are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company.

This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at https://www.thephoenixmills.comin compliance with regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For The Phoenix Mills Limited

Digitally signed by

GAJENDRA GAJENDRAMEWARA

MEWARA Date: 2022.09.26

17:53:40 +05'30'

______________________

Gajendra Mewara

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9

Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com

Disclaimer

The Phoenix Mills Limited published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
