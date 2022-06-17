Phoenix Mills : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call 06/17/2022 | 02:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Corp. Office: Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, 2nd Floor, R.R. Hosiery, Off Dr. E. Moses Rd. Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400 011 Tel: (022) 3001 6600 Fax : (022) 3001 6601 CIN No. : L17100MH1905PLC000200 June 17, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Security code: 503100 Symbol: PHOENIXLTD Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Transcript of Investor Interaction This is further to our letter dated June 16, 2022, wherein we had informed the exchange about the conclusion of our investor interaction event viz. "Looking Deep & Beyond - Fireside Chat with Managing Director" organized by HSBC Securities held on the said date, please find attached herewith the Transcript of the said interaction. The enclosed Transcript is also available on the Company's website and can be accessed at https://www.thephoenixmills.com/investors You are requested to take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For The Phoenix Mills Limited GAJENDRA MEWARA Digitally signed by GAJENDRA MEWARA Date: 2022.06.17 23:45:22 +05'30' Gajendra Mewara Company Secretary Encl.: As enclosed Regd. Office : The Phoenix Mills Ltd., 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Tel : (022) 2496 4307 / 8 / 9 Fax : (022) 2493 8388 E-mail : info@thephoenixmills.com www.thephoenixmills.com The Phoenix Mills Limited Discussion with MD - Understanding the DNA and beyond the visible growth hosted by HSBC Securities June 16, 2022 Puneet Gulati:Hello and welcome to HSBC local insights. Looking deep and beyond with Phoenix Mills. So in this series we do an in depth discussion with various companies and experts. Today we have a special guest who has been a part and in fact has led the evolution of Indian mall space for over more than two decades. And he has seen his company evolve from what used to be a single mall operator to now one of the biggest mall operators in India, they already run about 8 malls and are adding 5 more in next 3 years. So I'm pleased to welcome Shishir Srivastava, who is the Managing Director of Phoenix Mills. The intent of the discussion is not to focus on the current scenario, but to dive deep into the DNA of the company, its evolution with its new partners, and understand the core purpose vision of the company and then look at the growth beyond the visible years. And for investors, if you have any questions, feel free to type in your questions via www.slido.com and use the event code #HSBC1606, which you should be able to see at the bottom of the screen. And with this, once again welcome Shishir, thanks so much for taking time out of your incredibly busy schedule to speak to the investors and welcome to the show. Shishir Srivastava: Thank you Puneet, thank you. It's really an honor to be here. Thank you for inviting us. Puneet Gulati: So let me start with this without taking much of your time. Phoenix is primarily known as a successful mall operator, but it now also has office assets and it continues to grow those and there are some hotels and there is some residential portfolio as well. How should we think about the core purpose of the company and the vision, can we see it getting into new asset classes as well like data centers, industrial centers, warehouses, etc. What should be the vision of the company? Shishir Srivastava: So Puneet, that's a very relevant question and in the last two and a half years during COVID we have really deliberated deep into this question. I will first talk about what the vision is, and then what would be our purpose. So the vision of the company continues to remain to create iconic city center; experiential multi use or mixed use developments across urban India. While we kick started the retail and mixed use development model in this country, where we anchor out more than a million square feet or approximately million square feet of the development with a good consumption center. We also add complementary asset classes such as offices or hotels; in the past we have built retail as part of the same development as well, and we create this massive consumption center at a city center location. These asset classes feed off each other and continue to see better income, better consumption and that creates a new Town Center at that location for us. So for us retail continues to come first and will continue to always be the main focus. If you have actually looked at how each of our assets spread across the country have evolved you will relate to the path that I am talking about, which we created in the first phase when we started building our new malls in 2006-2007. We first built out the malls, let that city center location become a destination and then we added other asset classes and densified that entire development. Commercial offices compliments retail very well and allow us to optimally utilize the development potential by adding vertical developments on top of the mall footprint. Given the fact that we focus only on city center locations, the office on top of these malls tend to house the best of international and domestic companies, their front offices; their head offices across sectors such as auto, FMCG, media, banking, financial services, consultancies etc. This also ensures that we have a steady flow of people within this larger complex every day and the mall, in a way becomes a part of their daily life when they come into work because the entire mall becomes an amenity space for the office user or the hotel user as well. Hotels again help to strengthen our city center development presence and hotels compliment again very well with the mall and offices. We are very selective about adding hotels and we build hotels only where we have the confidence that there is going to be a lot of synergy between these asset classes. So in our mixed use development, we currently have developed only one hotel in Bombay, which is the St. Regis and we are now embarking on building a Grand Hyatt at our property in Bangalore. Noe moving on to purpose, I think our purpose is to ensure that our assets remain representative of the discretionary spending in urban India and as a company we hope to be able to grow in a sustainable manner. During the period FY 13 to FY 20 where retail was the largest asset class, the consumption CAGR was between early to mid-teens, and consequently that also translated into a similar growth in our rental income during this period. Now with the COVID restrictions having been reduced and the virus itself is ebbing we believe that we are back on that path of growth for delivering strong double digit consumption numbers and income growth as well over the next few years. This will come out of growth in our number of malls itself, and of course growth in the same store sales growth, which again will lead to a higher rental income and add to our free operational cash flows on an annual basis. We intend to plow back this free cash into either densifying these locations or adding new destinations within the cities that we've identified for growth. Your second question, regarding data centers warehousing etc. We deliberated a lot on this. During COVID we saw a huge impact on our cash flows in our core retail business and also in the hospitality business for the first quarter of FY21, which I think was the only quarter where we saw a negative operational cash flow, but soon after that we had consistent positive cash flows coming from our residential sales and rentals from our office verticals as well. Now while retail and hospitality are back on track and demonstrating higher than pre-Covid sales, we still remain conscious that there is a risk going forward and perhaps that experience of the last two and a half years has created a desire to diversify this risk and exposure and mitigate this potential sudden drop in cash flows and dependency on retail rentals alone as an asset class. So should we choose to go down the path of diversifying risk across asset classes, then, at a preliminary level, I would say residential and maybe warehousing, including some industrial seems to be a logical extension for us because of our on the ground presence in the key markets in the key Indian cities and in the past we have repeatedly demonstrated our ability to identify and acquire suitable land parcels and expedite such acquisitions. We have completed such acquisitions in probably record time. We have a huge infrastructure team, extremely capable on delivering projects and turning around the delivery timelines. We have very strong and supportive financial partners both on the equity and debt fronts. Our existing relationships with retailers give us a lot of insight on their warehousing needs as well and that gives us the confidence that we'll be able to extend those relationships across that vertical, should we go down that path. I think all of this is giving us a direction on not allocating a lot of capital perhaps, but at least initiating and perhaps looking at some of these other asset classes such as residential and warehousing, including industrial. Puneet Gulati: That's very insightful. Thank you so much. How should one think about Phoenix? There have been many mall operators across the globe and within the cities that you have operated as well, and many operators have perished, but Phoenix for more than two decades of history as a mall operator, has survived and thrived and Phoenix as the company has about 100 years of being listed as well. So what is it that differentiates Phoenix from other mall operators and how sustainable is that mode in the current environment where you're seeing some private equity players also entering this space. Shishir Srivastava: See when we think real estate we think annuity. The retail space or even commercial offices for that matter have a high entry barriers because you're looking for land at city center locations where land prices have become a barrier for entry for many of our peer group. Futher, typically mall require three to four years of development and another two years of stabilization, during which time the developers capital remains locked and returns start to get generated only four years or so after you've completed the land acquisition. But that's the nature right of the annuity business and because this business itself is capital intensive, it becomes an entry barrier for several of the real estate developers. However, as you rightly mentioned, it has been almost a little over two decades that we have been in this business. We have developed our own skills, domain expertise, and leasing relationships with our brands. All our malls have become the gateway malls for new brands entering this country. We focus heavily on experience and curating experiences for our mall visitors, which drives the correct profile of footfalls into our malls and drives consumption. I would say that our focus is not rentals, our focus has always been to make the mall succeed, make the brand succeed, and consequently that translates or that's evident in the way we manage our malls. We plough back a lot of money into the malls in upgrading the experience and in décor and so on I think that's a learning; marketing, leasing relationships these are difficult to build out within the business. So I would say that more importantly, it is the amazing talent that we have been able to build over the last two decades. If we look at all of our senior leadership, they have been with us for more than a decade and their learning has stayed within the organization. We all are extremely dedicated to making each of our portfolios succeed. I think these probably are the differentiating factors from the classic real estate development community in this country. Puneet Gulati: The other thing now that you're also growing from just being one mall company in 2007 to now 8 malls and then taking it all the way to 12-13 in next three years. How are you building your organization strength and how are you thinking about delegation of authority as the structure as the organization grows into a much, much bigger entity than what it was. Shishir Srivastava: So Puneet interestingly, while you say that we are going to have 12 malls operational, from 8 growing to 12 in the next couple of years, in terms of GLA, this will be about 13 million square feet and then we continue to have other projects under development which will become operational each year thereafter. So every year we are going to see one or two million square feet of retail GLA getting added. But what is equally interesting is that we have further densifying the city center locations so our commercial office portfolio, which is currently spread between Mumbai and Pune and comprises about 2 million square feet is going to grow to about 7.2 million square feet in the next three to four years, so clearly with that asset class also expanding and perhaps us delving into other asset classes as well, the organization is growing. During 2005, I remember we were a team of five people and today we are in excess of about 2500 people across the country. As I mentioned previously, our leadership team has been with us for more than a decade and we continue to bring in newer talent and they continue to add value over the years. The roles and responsibilities of our teams continue to evolve constantly and we present them with newer challenges and opportunities for growth. So I think over the last few years we have made a significant effort and that has been spearheaded by Mr. Ruia himself in making the organization extremely professional and driven by a very well thought out strategy and driven by some extremely capable individuals in the leadership team. Every asset of ours is driven by its own head who is empowered aside from us signing up on the basic goals for the year, we empower the teams adequately to run their own initiatives to deliver those goals and we conduct our frequent reviews and help them, handle them and guide them through that. Puneet Gulati: So each individual mall has a separate CEO and runs its own P&L independent of. Shishir Srivastava: The center is very empowered, and then we have a regional mall head who is more like a CEO for the region and each one of them will have 2 or 3 malls under them and they implement Phoenix best practices across locations, but every mall is operated differently, every mall or every location deserves its own marketing strategy; there is no one shoe fits all kind of solution. Puneet Gulati: And now since we are on this organization structure, let me ask a tricky one which is how do you think about your role and responsibilities vis-à-vis Atul who has now taken on the role officially as This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

