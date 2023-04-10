Place : Annual Report 2022

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to present the Annual Report of The Place Holdings Limited ("The Place" or "The Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("FY2022").

Over the past twelve months, the world continue to be fraught with rising geopolitical tensions leading to economic uncertainties and fragmentation, and for some countries, there were continuing COVID-19 related disruptions.

For the Group, it has been a year of continuing our ambition to be future ready, unlocking the value of our property projects in Singapore and sharpening our growth plans around the digital economy and new consumer trends.

UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF OUR PROPERTY PROJECTS IN SINGAPORE

One of the Group's property development projects in Singapore, Sceneca Residence, a new mixed development project linked to Tanah Merah MRT interchange, started its two-week preview on 1 January 2023. The balloting of units of Sceneca Residence officially started on 14 January 2023 and 160 units (about 60%) were sold at an average price of $$2,072 psf on a single day. The Group has a 20% equity stake in Sceneca Residence.

In Singapore, the Group has another freehold mixed development property located at 15 Enggor Street in the CBD area. With a land size of approximately 11,000 square feet and a plot ratio of approximately 5.6, the property can be built to a maximum height of 35 storeys. As this property is located within the Anson precinct, it is entitled to bonus plot ratios of between 25% and 30% if there is a change of use under the