Place : Annual Report 2022

04 Joint Message by Executive Chairman and Executive Director & CEO
06 Financial Review
08 Board of Directors
Management Team
Group Structure
Corporate Information
Sustainability Report
CORPORATE PROFILE
VISION
To create a better future for our communities and higher returns for our stakeholders by embodying the spirit of enduring innovation and entrepreneurship in our core business pillars.
愿景
以不断创新的精神、引领潮流。以最用心的态度创造 优秀产品，为社会创造价值。
MISSION
Dedicated in fostering the holistic development of our core business pillars by creating a dynamic, positive, results-driven work environment focused on the investment and development of long-term collaborative partnerships based on professional ethics and mutual trust.
Recognising the need to create business resiliency and the importance of scale to create new value propositions, the Group's business model is to integrate traditional businesses with omni- channel strategies and digital solutions (such as "new-retail" solutions, last mile logistics, immersive virtual reality technology, enterprise intelligent connectivity) to harness new growth opportunities in the digital economy.
The Group has established a strong business platform to create new value propositions within its 3 core business pillars:
Integrated media-related businesses with management operation rights;
Property development and property management activities; and
Cultural tourism with "new retail" business concept.
The Group is backed by the key management team of The Place Investment Group, a multi-billion People's Republic of China ("PRC") conglomerate that has a strong track record for its extensive business portfolio in tourism, media, property management, biomedical technology investments and international trade.
Embolden with a new business approach and forwardlooking corporate culture, The Place Holdings is continually and actively pursuing potential investment, collaboration and expansion projects as well as business opportunities to boost growth and enhance shareholder value.
For additional information, please visit www.theplaceholdings.com
JOINT MESSAGE BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CEO
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to present the Annual Report of The Place Holdings Limited ("The Place" or "The Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("FY2022").
Over the past twelve months, the world continue to be fraught with rising geopolitical tensions leading to economic uncertainties and fragmentation, and for some countries, there were continuing COVID-19 related disruptions.
For the Group, it has been a year of continuing our ambition to be future ready, unlocking the value of our property projects in Singapore and sharpening our growth plans around the digital economy and new consumer trends.
UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF OUR PROPERTY PROJECTS IN SINGAPORE
One of the Group's property development projects in Singapore, Sceneca Residence, a new mixed development project linked to Tanah Merah MRT interchange, started its two-week preview on 1 January 2023. The balloting of units of Sceneca Residence officially started on 14 January 2023 and 160 units (about 60%) were sold at an average price of $$2,072 psf on a single day. The Group has a 20% equity stake in Sceneca Residence.
In Singapore, the Group has another freehold mixed development property located at 15 Enggor Street in the CBD area. With a land size of approximately 11,000 square feet and a plot ratio of approximately 5.6, the property can be built to a maximum height of 35 storeys. As this property is located within the Anson precinct, it is entitled to bonus plot ratios of between 25% and 30% if there is a change of use under the
Central Business District (CBD) Incentive Scheme initiated by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore in 2019. Several interested parties have expressed their interest to purchase and take over this project and the Group has started negotiations and is evaluating on the available options.
NEW GROWTH INITIATIVES WITHIN
THE DIGITAL ECONOMY
Recognising the growing trends in the consumer and digital economy, we are undertaking initiatives to integrate traditional businesses with omni-channel strategies and digital solutions (such as immersive virtual reality technology, "new-retail" solutions, last mile logistics, enterprise intelligent connectivity) to create new value propositions and exploring new growth opportunities.
In June 2022, the Group and Stellar Lifestyle Pte. Ltd. ("Stellar Lifestyle"), a business arm of SMRT Corporation Ltd, signed a binding agreement to collaborate on the development of the "L.I.F.E" Omni-Channel Ecosystem.
A key component of "L.I.F.E" omni-channel ecosystem, Singapore's first Sky Screen attraction will also serve as a catalyst for SMEs to boost new business vibrancy via new possibilities in digital media solutions and technology innovations.
In addition, The Place Holdings and Stellar Lifestyle are planning Singapore's first Sky Screen, a suspended 200 meters long video screen that will be an enhanced version of Beijing's iconic spectacle, 世贸天阶梦幻天幕 ("The Place Sky Screen").
For Singapore's first Sky Screen, it is positioned as a high- tech, immersive visual extravaganza and attraction that aims to be a catalyst for new tourism and retail experiences in
