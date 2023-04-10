Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. The Place Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E27   SG1Q02920318

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(E27)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:07:49 2023-04-10 am EDT
0.006000 SGD    0.00%
12:16pPlace : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/15The Place Holdings Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
02/27The Place Widens Losses in H2 2022; Shares Drop 8%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Place : Annual Report 2022

04/10/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENTS

02 Corporate Profile

04 Joint Message by Executive Chairman and Executive Director & CEO

06 Financial Review

08 Board of Directors

  1. Management Team
  2. Group Structure
  3. Corporate Information
  4. Sustainability Report

ANNUAL REPORT 2022 THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

01

CORPORATE PROFILE

VISION

To create a better future for our communities and higher returns for our stakeholders by embodying the spirit of enduring innovation and entrepreneurship in our core business pillars.

愿景

以不断创新的精神、引领潮流。以最用心的态度创造 优秀产品，为社会创造价值。

MISSION

Dedicated in fostering the holistic development of our core business pillars by creating a dynamic, positive, results-driven work environment focused on the investment and development of long-term collaborative partnerships based on professional ethics and mutual trust.

使命

致力于通过创造一个充满活力、积极、目标明确的全 方位工作环境。以诚信为基础，与长期合作者进行投 资和发展，促进核心业务的整体。

ABOUT US

Recognising the need to create business resiliency and the importance of scale to create new value propositions, the Group's business model is to integrate traditional businesses with omni- channel strategies and digital solutions (such as "new-retail" solutions, last mile logistics, immersive virtual reality technology, enterprise intelligent connectivity) to harness new growth opportunities in the digital economy.

The Group has established a strong business platform to create new value propositions within its 3 core business pillars:

  1. Integrated media-related businesses with management operation rights;
  2. Property development and property management activities; and
  3. Cultural tourism with "new retail" business concept.

The Group is backed by the key management team of The Place Investment Group, a multi-billion People's Republic of China ("PRC") conglomerate that has a strong track record for its extensive business portfolio in tourism, media, property management, biomedical technology investments and international trade.

Embolden with a new business approach and forwardlooking corporate culture, The Place Holdings is continually and actively pursuing potential investment, collaboration and expansion projects as well as business opportunities to boost growth and enhance shareholder value.

For additional information, please visit www.theplaceholdings.com

集团简介

企业韧性、创造商业价值都是一个成功企业的重要因素。天阶集 团的商业模式始终围绕着新思想和新作为。在科技创新不断推进 的时代里，于现有的传统商业模式赋予新业务概念（如：新零 售、线上线下结合等）。

本集团的三个核心业务支柱如下：

  1. 综合性的文化传媒，如包含管理性质;
  2. 房地产开发和物业管理；和
  3. 具有"新零售"经营理念的文化旅游等。

本集团和北京世贸天阶集团（"北京世贸天阶"）是关联方并获 得北京世贸天阶的鼎力支持。北京世贸天阶是一家数十亿新元的 中国企业集团，在旅游，媒体，物业经营，生物制药和国际贸易 方面具有广泛的业务组合，拥有骄人的成绩。

凭借新业务概念和具有前瞻性的企业文化，本集团正在积极探讨 投资，合作和扩展项目，以及促进集团增长和提高股东价值。

更多讯息，请游览www.theplaceholdings.com

02

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CORPORATE PROFILE

ANNUAL REPORT 2022 THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

03

JOINT MESSAGE BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CEO

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to present the Annual Report of The Place Holdings Limited ("The Place" or "The Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("FY2022").

Over the past twelve months, the world continue to be fraught with rising geopolitical tensions leading to economic uncertainties and fragmentation, and for some countries, there were continuing COVID-19 related disruptions.

For the Group, it has been a year of continuing our ambition to be future ready, unlocking the value of our property projects in Singapore and sharpening our growth plans around the digital economy and new consumer trends.

UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF OUR PROPERTY PROJECTS IN SINGAPORE

One of the Group's property development projects in Singapore, Sceneca Residence, a new mixed development project linked to Tanah Merah MRT interchange, started its two-week preview on 1 January 2023. The balloting of units of Sceneca Residence officially started on 14 January 2023 and 160 units (about 60%) were sold at an average price of $$2,072 psf on a single day. The Group has a 20% equity stake in Sceneca Residence.

In Singapore, the Group has another freehold mixed development property located at 15 Enggor Street in the CBD area. With a land size of approximately 11,000 square feet and a plot ratio of approximately 5.6, the property can be built to a maximum height of 35 storeys. As this property is located within the Anson precinct, it is entitled to bonus plot ratios of between 25% and 30% if there is a change of use under the

Central Business District (CBD) Incentive Scheme initiated by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore in 2019. Several interested parties have expressed their interest to purchase and take over this project and the Group has started negotiations and is evaluating on the available options.

NEW GROWTH INITIATIVES WITHIN

THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

Recognising the growing trends in the consumer and digital economy, we are undertaking initiatives to integrate traditional businesses with omni-channel strategies and digital solutions (such as immersive virtual reality technology, "new-retail" solutions, last mile logistics, enterprise intelligent connectivity) to create new value propositions and exploring new growth opportunities.

In June 2022, the Group and Stellar Lifestyle Pte. Ltd. ("Stellar Lifestyle"), a business arm of SMRT Corporation Ltd, signed a binding agreement to collaborate on the development of the "L.I.F.E" Omni-Channel Ecosystem.

A key component of "L.I.F.E" omni-channel ecosystem, Singapore's first Sky Screen attraction will also serve as a catalyst for SMEs to boost new business vibrancy via new possibilities in digital media solutions and technology innovations.

In addition, The Place Holdings and Stellar Lifestyle are planning Singapore's first Sky Screen, a suspended 200 meters long video screen that will be an enhanced version of Beijing's iconic spectacle, 世贸天阶梦幻天幕 ("The Place Sky Screen").

For Singapore's first Sky Screen, it is positioned as a high- tech, immersive visual extravaganza and attraction that aims to be a catalyst for new tourism and retail experiences in

04

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Disclaimer

The Place Holdings Limited published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16pPlace : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/15The Place Holdings Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
02/27The Place Widens Losses in H2 2022; Shares Drop 8%
MT
02/25The Place Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2022The Place Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2022The Place Links Up with Stellar Lifestyle to Develop Omnichannel Ecosystem; Shares Jump..
MT
2022The Place Holdings Limited Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Stellar Lifestyle P..
CI
2022The Place Holdings Limited Appoints Dr. Yeo Guat Kwang as Independent Director of the C..
CI
2022Singapore Shares End in Red; UMS Stocks Zoom 7% as Q1 Profit Soars 26%
MT
2022The Place Acquires Majority Stake in Property Landmark, Sky Screen in Beijing; Shares J..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,18 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net income 2021 -2,87 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net Debt 2021 116 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -164x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 123x
EV / Sales 2021 497x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Place Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xian Yong Fan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ai Li Tay Chief Financial Officer
Zeng He Ji Executive Chairman
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiah Shiung Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED-72.73%26
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%62 087
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.62%24 371
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.99%12 024
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.35%10 215
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.27%9 544
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer