Planting Hope : Annual Report

06/27/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Stated in United States dollars)

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of The Planting Hope Company Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of The Planting Hope Company Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss and net cash flows used by operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit and a working capital deficit. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Brad Frampton.

Calgary, Alberta

May 2, 2022

Chartered Professional Accountants

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT DECEMBER 31

(Stated in United States dollars)

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

5,810,961

$

28,794

Trade accounts receivable

20

111,442

31,465

Inventories

5

696,810

454,937

Prepaid expenses and deposits

6

350,567

74,307

Total current assets

6,969,780

589,503

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

57,294

12,035

Right-of-use assets

10

564,531

-

Total assets

$

7,591,605

$

601,538

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,340,200

$

1,361,780

Short-term debt

7

-

1,175,000

Convertible debt

8

2,804,864

696,507

Derivative liability

8

7,084,160

-

Current portion of lease liability

10

92,836

-

Due to related parties

17

59,924

484,311

Total current liabilities

11,381,984

3,717,598

Non-current liabilities

Government loans

9

18,530

15,517

Lease liability

10

477,837

-

Total liabilities

11,878,351

3,733,115

Shareholders' deficit

Share capital

11

22,636,830

9,022,788

Warrant reserve

12

2,819,127

-

Contributed surplus

20,921

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,871)

-

Accumulated deficit

(29,754,753)

(12,154,365)

Total shareholders' deficit

(4,286,746)

(3,131,577)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

7,591,605

$

601,538

Going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 21)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

Signed Kay Wong-Alafriz , Director

Signed Julia Stamberger

,Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Planting Hope Co. Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
