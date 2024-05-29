Platform Group AG, formerly fashionette AG, is a Germany-based Company, which provides a platform for online shopping. The Company is engaged in providing software solutions that can be used in almost all sectors and industries. Its industries include the machinery trade, dental technology, car platforms, luxury fashion and furniture. The products are purchased by Business to Business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer (B2C) customers. The Company offers full-service package consisting of software solutions, logistics, marketing, customer support, payment, and customer reach. It operates 20 platforms in 18 different sectors.

Sector Internet Services