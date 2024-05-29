Q1 Results / 2024FY Guidance

29th May 2024

1

THE PLATFORM GROUP

Key Facts

OUR MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

Supervisory Board

Stefan Schütze

Jens Wasel

Dominik Barton

(Chairman)

Florian Müller

Management Board

Dr. Dominik Benner

Laura Vogelsang

CEO

Board Member

TPG since 2012

TPG since 2018

5th generation family

>10 years

business

eCommerce & payment

>15 years eCommerce

Responsibilities: Risk,

Payment, HR

Segments

Consumer Goods

Freight Goods

Industrial Goods

Service and Retail Goods

CFO

Reinhard Hetkamp

CFO TPG AG

  • >20 years experience

in various finance roles inc. various CFO positions

3

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS (3 MONTH)

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Avocadostore GmbH

HOOD Media GmbH

OEGE GROUP

(platform for sustainable

(platform for consumer

(B2B platform company)

products)

products)

4

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS (3 MONTH)

Number of Partners 2024 vs. 2023

11.987

4.953

03/2023

03/2024

Acquisition of hood.de +4.900 partners

+ 3 Mio. SKU's

Acquisition of Avocadostore +1.400 partners

5

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS (3 MONTH)

Reduction of minority

Reduction of minority

Reduction of minority

shareholders:

shareholders:

shareholders:

Möbelfirst

ViveLaCar Group

Lott Carparts

(new: 100%)

(new: 100%)

(new: 100%)

6

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS (3 MONTH)

Reduction of minority

shareholders:

ApoNow / Doc.Green

(new: 80%)

The Platform Group

GmbH & Co. KG

New COO:

Christoph Wilhelmy

(04/2024)

Group Structure since

03/2024

The Platform Group AG

fashionette

Brandfield BV

GmbH

New COO:

Stefan Miebach

(03/2024)

7

WITH TPG SOFTWARE OUR PARTNERS GET ACCESS TO GLOBAL ECOMMERCE - 21 INDUSTRIES COVERED

Software-solutions for small- & medium-sized business partners

CONSUMER

GOODS

FREIGHT GOODS

INDUSTRIAL

GOODS

SERVICE & RETAIL

GOODS

B2B + B2C customers

10 local Stores

Source: Company. Overview of subsidiaries/brands. 2024 acquired: Hood.de and Avocadostore

8

2Financials

OVERVIEW Q1 REPORT 2024 (VS. Q1 2023 PRO-FORMA)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

GMV

€ 190.6m

€ 161.0m

Net revenue (EUR m)

€ 107.9m

€ 84.2m

Other revenues (EUR m)

€ 9.8m

€ 7.5m

Gross Margin

37.7%

37.7%

Marketing Cost Ratio

6.3%

6.5%

Distribution Cost Ratio

7.9%

7.3%

HR Cost Ration

4.7%

4.8%

Adj. EBITDA (EUR m)

€ 8.5m

€ 6.8m

(% margin)

(7.9%)

(8.1%)

Reported EBITDA (EUR m)

€ 16.7m

€ 13.3m

(% margin)

(15.5%)

(15.8%)

Net profit (EUR m) continuing operations

€ 12.9m

€ 9.7m

(% margin)

(12.0%)

(11.5%)

Takeaways

Q1 traditionally lowest quarter in FY-perspective

GMV Growth +18% / Revenue Growth +28%: both higher increase compared to internal forecast.

Distribution cost ratio with 7.9% above internal cost target-line (carrier cost increase in 1/2024)

EBITDA adj. +25% / EBITDA reported +26% shows high effectiveness of 2023 cost reduction program.

Net profit +34%: above internal forecast.

All pro-forma and non-pro-forma figures are based on continued operations. Fashionette AG announced in Q1 2023 and Q2 2023 the closure of the business units of (a) beauty and (b) smartwatches, in Q3 2023 the planned sale of both units 10 was published., sell-off by April 2024 effective. All ratios related to net revenue Q1 2024 / Q1 2023. All figures unaudited.

